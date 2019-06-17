As much as we applaud the June 12 Post and Courier editorial and the Clamagore Restoration and Maintenance Association’s (CRAMA) passion for preservation of the USS Clamagore, we are compelled to provide a number of facts lacking in your recent editorial.
Claims that it is cheaper to save the submarine than create a reef with the vessel are not true. According to Joseph Lombardi, an expert in historic naval ship restoration, the Clamagore needs far more than a cleaning and paint job. It will need thousands of feet of steel plating, environmental cleanup and more.
Based on our experience, just the cost of removing the Clamagore from the marina where it is moored is an estimated $150,000, with another similar amount to bring the vessel back from the shipyard.
The environmental cleanup of the submarine is estimated at more than $1 million, and it’s in need of more than $2 million in steel plating. Those figures are just the beginning of what must be done.
The newspaper’s editorial and CRAMA brushed past the real cost of placing the Clamagore on land, as CRAMA has also recommended, referencing the World War II submarine Drum in Mobile, Alabama.
The same firm that moved the Drum onto land gave a cost estimate 10 years ago of moving the Clamagore onto land: $5.8 million, and that didn’t include the restoration of the vessel, which must be done whether it goes landside or remains in the water.
While the Patriots Point Development Authority Board is passionate about our mission to foster patriotism and honor veterans, we also must be fiscally responsible if we are to continue to be financially self-sufficient. We have done everything possible over the past seven years to find a new museum home for the Clamagore, but there have been no takers.
We truly understand the sentiments involved when talking about saving a historic warship. However, we also are charged with the responsibility of ensuring the long-term viability of the entire Patriots Point museum.
CHRIS HAUFF
Public Information Officer
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum
Patriots Point Road
Mount Pleasant
Center for Women
Like many Lowcountry residents, I was disappointed to learn of the recent dissolution of the Center for Women. For close to 30 years the Center for Women provided services, resources and training to thousands of local women to help them address the many economic, social and cultural challenges in their personal and professional lives.
I had the great honor and privilege to serve as the executive director from 2001 to 2013. During that time, the center grew and expanded its capacity to offer women help with starting a business, learning how to interview, getting new jobs, negotiating for salary, financing and money management and other important skills.
Recognition from Oprah Winfrey in 2008 was a highlight of my time working with the board, staff and thousands of Center for Women members.
After 12 years, I left to start my own consulting business where I continue to work with other nonprofits serving women.
The women in our community deserve to have the resources to live their best lives. Fortunately, the YWCA will take on some of the programs previously offered by the center.
I wish the YWCA and its leadership much success in their endeavors.
JENNET ROBINSON ALTERMAN
Queen Street
Charleston
Delayed action
Congress has been playing dodgeball with laws to protect and secure the southern border from invasion for 40 years.
I believe Congress has worn out three pairs of shoes kicking the can to the next election cycle.
Recently, a Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy was arrested and accused of inaction in the 2018 school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. He hid behind a masonry wall for 45 minutes with his gun drawn but did not go into the school to confront the shooter.
I wonder why Congress isn’t charged with the same crime. What is more important, a secure country or re-election?
DENNIS COMPTON
Filly Court
North Charleston
Vaping concerns
In the June 4 Post and Courier, the commentary, “FDA should rethink approach on vaping,” was authored by two advocates working on behalf of trade associations representing gas/convenience stores that challenged the Food and Drug Administration’s approach to regulating e-cigarettes and other vaping products.
The gist of the commentary was that the FDA’s response to the explosive growth of vaping by teenagers was bureaucratic overreach, suggesting that we’d be better off leaving it to politicians to come up with solutions to the youth vaping problem.
The solution they proposed was to recommend passage of new federal legislation to stop the online sale of vaping products.
While the legislation sounds reasonable, the reality would be different since it would have little impact on youths vaping since few youths buy products online. What isn’t revealed is that the cost of vaping products would go up as manufacturers would be forced to pay slotting fees to gas/convenience stores in order to get shelf space for their products.
The higher cost of vaping products relative to cigarettes would make them less attractive substitutes for cigarettes. If politicians are serious about restricting youth access to tobacco products, they should consider adopting rules to restrict sales to stores only accessible to adults, such as liquor stores, tobacco shops and vape shops.
Ironically, in South Carolina, the gas/convenience store industry has promoted legislation to stop local governments from adopting common sense rules to restrict where tobacco products can be sold.
K. MICHAEL CUMMINGS
Sewee Fort Road
Mount Pleasant
SCE&G ruling
In the June 13 Post and Courier was the headline, “Judge OKs millions for SCE&G ratepayers.”
What a joke. It will be like the tobacco settlement where lawyers got billions of dollars and the people affected got little or nothing.
The SCE&G settlement, according to the article, will pay lawyers $53.9 million while we as ratepayers will get back very small amounts of the money we were forced to pay for failed reactors.
ED SANDERS
Buckingham Drive
Charleston