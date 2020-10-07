Letters to the Editor: Save Mt. Pleasant’s Seven Mile Community

For three years, the public had access to the website www.hwy41sc.com to get updates on the widening of the state road and to make comments.

The site listed all of the communities affected by the proposal. The only community in the area not on the list was the Seven Mile Community. Initially, it was not included on the list because the widening terminated before entering the community.

In December 2018, the nonprofit organization Seven Mile Community Action Group for Encouragement recognized that all proposed S.C. Highway 41 widening alternatives terminated in the Seven Mile Community at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Highway 41.

The group sent a comment to the project team suggesting the alignment of Highway 41 with Porchers Bluff Road. The alignment of Highway 41 with Porchers Bluff Road never became a part of any Highway 41 alternatives.

In August 2019, the Highway 41 Project team met with the CAGE organization to present a plan specifically for the Seven Mile Community. The plan widened Highway 17 to 10 lanes, added an overpass and created a diamond intersection on Highway 41. They also provided plans showing a road connected to Highway 41 that aligned with Porchers Bluff Road. The project team took our simple alignment suggestion and turned it into a major intrusion of the Seven Mile Community.

When County Council Chairman Elliott Summey heard about the Highway 17 widening, his only concern was the roundabout planned for the entrance to the Brickyard neighborhood. Shortly afterward, the roundabouts in the plan were removed from Brickyard and Hamlin road.

The CAGE organization worked diligently for a year before the project team would consider looking at an alternative to the destructive plan targeted for the Seven Mile Community. The community is confused as to how the widening of Highway 41 has turned into the widening of Highway 17. The Seven Mile Community is asking the citizens of Charleston County to contact their representatives and ask them not to destroy our historic community.

GEORGE FREEMAN

Director of Community Activity

Community Action Group for Encouragement

Bowman Road

Mount Pleasant

Voting complicated

It’s very disappointing, but it appears that this year the state couldn’t make voting more complicated if it tried.

Even the folks at the county election commission are confused. Signature or no signature? Voting boxes for absentee or no boxes?

We all realize it’s a different game this year, but really, couldn’t they have gotten their act together for us?

CAROL DOTTERER

Robert E. Lee Boulevard

Charleston

Trump and virus

After calling COVID-19 a “hoax” and “ fake news,” our president now has the virus.

He refused to listen to the medical professionals and the science and continued to down play the virus.

He failed to take early action, endangering all of us.

He refused to wear a mask and socially distance himself from those around him.

He continued to hold large political rallies with crowds of people packed together with no masks or social distancing.

Countless meetings were held at the White House and on the grounds without following the CDC guidelines. He continued to do what was best for him while thousands came down with COVID and hundreds died each day.

I would not wish this malady on anyone. I certainly don’t want the president to die, but maybe being sick will help him understand what the disease is and why he should do everything in his power to stop it now.

I hope his illness helps change his perspective and spurs him on to be more proactive and a better example for our nation’s people.

BETTY SANDIFER

Mackay Trail

Charleston

It's GOP fault

The Oct. 5 letter to the editor about President Obama being at fault on the Supreme Court is misleading.

The writer asserts that it was Obama’s fault that his Supreme Court nominee (and more than 100 other federal court seats) did not get filled during Obama’s term. Misuse of the separation of powers, combined with Sen. Mitch McConnell and his Republican-majority Senate’s stonewalling all of Obama’s court nominees, are the real reasons.

President Obama had no more power over the Senate than Trump had to block the Democratic House from his impeachment.

The declaration that McConnell made near the beginning of Obama’s presidency to block all of his initiatives is why we have the lack of action that continues to exist in our U.S. Senate. What should be of concern to everyone is the Senate continuing to block new COVID-19 assistance to individuals, businesses and local governments while fast-tracking this Supreme Court nominee. The former hurts us all now, while the latter tremendously unbalances the court for decades.

Hopefully, this election will change the balance in the Senate.

Republicans who claim to want government to run in a more “business-like manner” ought to reconsider the way their party has shamefully run the business of the U.S. into the ground with their simultaneous control of the Senate and the presidency.

DAVID M. FURCHGOTT

Concord Street

Charleston