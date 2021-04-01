Letters to the Editor: Santee Cooper's actions should prompt projects be placed on hold

Reform Santee Cooper

I applaud the South Carolina House’s vote to reform Santee Cooper, empowering Gov. Henry McMaster to remove board members for “poor performance.”

Here’s a case in point. Last fall, Johns Island residents expressed outrage at Santee Cooper’s proposed construction of a new 115 kV transmission line onto the island, ostensibly to improve reliability of the grid.

This new power line would defile the pristine tidal marsh vistas of Penny Creek and undermine residential property values in its path, particularly at Swygert’s Landing.

Astoundingly, the benefits allegedly provided by this new construction are already available using an existing 115 kV power line. Upgrading the capacity of this unused 6.1-mile power line would accomplish the reliability and back-up objectives of Santee Cooper’s proposed new 15-mile power line, with significant cost savings, not to mention the environmental and visual benefits for Johns Island residents.

Santee Cooper has failed to address community objections to its new power line. Formal requests by impacted residents to the utility were rebuffed for comparative costs of overhead versus buried line installation, for justification of power line routing and for another round of public meetings.

All Santee Cooper projects in progress should be placed on hold, pending resolution of questionable activity by agency officials.

We should expect no lesser accountability when our exceptional Lowcountry quality of life is on the line.

ADAM SMOLKA

Rushland Mews

Johns Island

Support cannabis bill

In 1991, I became a pharmacist and took the professional oath, stating, “I will consider the welfare of humanity and relief of suffering my primary concerns,” which is the whole premise of the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act, which would allow the sale of medical marijuana.

In my profession, I have seen so much suffering and struggles with patients, friends and family.

My focus is, and will always be, to relieve suffering. My cancer diagnosis in 2013 changed my life. Now, I was the patient who needed help for my own suffering. I took all the standard medications; some worked, and others did not or had so many side effects I could not tolerate them.

I turned to cannabis, and it changed my life because my appetite came back, I was able to maintain my weight throughout chemotherapy and radiation, and my mood and pain management improved.

In late 2020, I was fortunate enough to receive a liver transplant. Following the same plan, I incorporated cannabis into my treatment to help with the nausea, pain, neuropathy, insomnia and lack of energy.

I truly believe the Compassionate Care Act would bring so much needed relief to those who need it.

We need to educate the populace and politicians with fact-based research to end the stigma against cannabis.

What if cannabis could be one piece of the puzzle to help relieve suffering and curb the opiate crisis? Please support the Compassionate Care Act, H.3361, to start making a difference for all those in need.

IK JUMANI

Palm Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Kudos to teachers, staff

There comes a time when you realize you haven’t really seen it all. I thought I’d seen the best of dedication, hard work, service and caring in my lifetime. Then I took a position as a full-time substitute at Oakbrook Middle School in Dorchester District 2.

I’ve arrived early to school only to find teachers and staff already there working to prepare for a day when a large number of their students were going to be at home trying to participate with their classmates in the classroom. I’ve watched teachers working online with parents and students who were struggling through this new

COVID-19 normal to help them achieve their goals.

I’ve seen administrators, counselors, office staff and maintenance staff take time to encourage students to succeed during these times of stress.

This year I have seen in this school environment what we should all hope becomes our new national environment. Schools like this, thanks to dedicated staff members, have become an environment of effort, cooperation and caring, and a true community.

GENE ROWAN

Avonshire Drive

Summerville

Gutfeld trumps Colbert

Partisan late-night show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and others will soon have more competition when Greg Gutfeld’s show moves to 11 p.m. April 5 on Fox.

The invective speech Colbert used against President Donald Trump was a bridge too far for many.

Gutfeld’s vituperative comedy will be guided by his superior intellect. You don’t have to be nasty to be funny.

PHILLIP BIGGERSTAFF

Old Dominion Drive

North Charleston

No turning back

Please stop the yearly madness with our work schedules. Stop the practice of U.S. citizens having to “play” with our watches, bedroom alarm clocks, stove clocks and vehicle clocks twice a year.

Our country’s citizens should not continue to be forced to live by such an archaic mode every spring and fall.

LAURIN MCCARLEY

Jackson Terrace

Clover