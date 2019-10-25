Santee Cooper recently announced a new business forecast based on more solar-generated electricity, less coal-fired power and strategic financial transactions that will reduce our debt significantly.

Along with the much-appreciated support from many, the news also brought out doubters who questioned our commitment and the plan’s feasibility.

Since approving the business forecast, Santee Cooper has already asked for information and pricing for up to 1,000 megawatts of solar power. We also recently eliminated $360 million in long-term debt. These are two key steps outlined in the new business forecast.

Santee Cooper’s old business forecast, which relied heavily on existing coal-fired generation, anticipated a series of rate increases beginning next year.

Our new forecast moves us in the opposite direction: addressing debt helps us hold prices steady at least through 2024, and new purchases of cheaper solar power will help us keep prices low after 2024.

Santee Cooper has a clear mandate to reduce costs, improve operations and reduce debt related to the failed V.C. Summer expansion, thus minimizing its impact on customers.

These initiatives also increase the utility’s value to the state and are undertaken with the permission of the S.C. Department of Administration.

Santee Cooper also has dedicated, talented employees who have embraced the challenges and are pushing hard in new directions. Eliminating anticipated cost increases is a solid start.

MARK BONSALL

Santee Cooper president and CEO

Riverwood Drive

Moncks Corner

Misleading mailer

It is not my custom to publicly comment on political candidates, but I’m making an exception here because of a mailing I received Oct. 21.

The glossy, full-color, trifold literature was a nasty smear campaign against Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg that was a collection of half-truths, innuendo and insinuations about the traffic jam caused by a downed power line on Johns Island “just last month.”

Needless to say, the creator of this mailing did not have the courage to claim authorship and hid behind the comfortable anonymity of an LLC.

This is another example of why political action committees should be required by law to identify their sponsors and the source of their funding.

The current laws enable falsehoods, smear campaigns and other kinds of abuse. They also can have a negative effect on the reputations of candidates.

Readers may wrongly assume the negative mailer came from a rival candidate or, worse, from one of the many special interest groups that abound in this city.

Charlestonians are noted for their courtesy, and we deserve better.

PEG EASTMAN

Harleston Place

Charleston

Pay raise disparity

Why did South Carolina teachers get a higher pay raise this year than other state employees?

Teachers got a 4% pay raise while state employees received a 2% raise and a one-time $600 bonus.

I’m a retired state employee who worked in the school system and have some insight into both groups. Both are state employees, so why is one better than the other? What makes a teacher more deserving than other state employees?

It’s my opinion that all state employees should get the same raises as teachers since they’re all public servants.

Teachers and other state employees are considerably behind in pay compared to state employees in neighboring states.

A recent state-funded study concluded S.C. employees are paid about 85% of the southeastern average. Both groups need to be paid in line with these other states.

The Legislature needs to find ways to raise wages for all state employes and do it judiciously so as to not favor one group over another.

LARRY DUCK

Dickson Heights

Marion

Impeachment

The Oct. 19 Post and Courier editorial objected strongly to how the presidential impeachment inquiry is being pursued, but did not address the serious substance of the inquiry.

I am sure the editorial staff is aware the Constitution does not address the “process” of how to conduct an impeachment inquiry but leaves it to the House.

I also assume the writer knows that interviewing witnesses in public has the potential to taint the testimony of future witnesses who are able to hear earlier testimony.

Finally, I am shocked at the implication that the whistleblower should be identified, particularly after the president repeatedly stated he views him or her as a spy who should be punished as such.

The substance of the case appears to be straightforward. The president, in his own words as part of a phone call with the president minister of Ukraine, sought information to discredit Joe Biden who is seeking to run against him on the Democratic ticket.

Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, recently said, of course, there was a quid pro quo in regard to the president’s request for information while telling reporters to “get over it,” that it’s just politics.

The question is whether the president, who sought reelection help from a foreign power, is guilty of a high crime or misdemeanor under the Constitution.

If you are going to speak out against the House’s pursuit of something as important as the impeachment of a president, then you should at least mention the substance of the inquiry before objecting to the conduct of those who are pursuing it. You can do better.

ALAN D. LEVOW

Grey Fox Den Court

Kiawah

Port expansion

Why is everyone so happy over news of the port expanding?

Why should we care about larger cranes that can unload thousands of more containers? I see it as thousands of trucks. The I-526 bridge can’t handle that.

I’m not the only one who feels this way, am I?

CHUCK MIMMS

Egrets Landing Court

Mount Pleasant