A remarkable story about sea turtle nesting remains untold.
Thank you, Post and Courier, for the recent coverage of sea turtles nesting on South Carolina beaches.
These fantastic creatures have roamed oceans for more than 150 million years. All seven species of sea turtles are now endangered or threatened, making what happens on South Carolina beaches even more critical.
A little over 15 miles from three of South Carolina’s four largest cities, more than 2,000 nests have already been laid this season.
This remarkable, often unrecognized area is Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge (known to many as Bulls Bay).
While Cape Romain’s beaches represent 10 percent of the nesting habitat in the state, they receive more than 30 percent of the state’s nests.
Although this is one of the few places where turtle nests are relatively undisturbed by human activity, without intensive management, the majority of nests each season would be lost to rising seas and predators such as raccoons.
Unbelievably dedicated U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff and volunteers are working seven very long days a week this year in horrific heat.
The result will be up to 100,000 hatchlings, which would not otherwise survive making it to the sea.
Managing to protect up to 50 new nests each day is a monumental task. Through woefully underfunded budgets, heat, storms and king tides, they never give up. They are conservation heroes. Friends of Coastal South Carolina is proud to support their efforts and to tell this important story.
GRACE GASPER
Executive Director
Friends of Coastal South Carolina
Wilson Cemetery Road
Awendaw
Oil leak takeaway
The June 25 Post and Courier had an article about a oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico that had been going on for 14-plus years.
A quick Google search turned up the original article in The Washington Post, which gave varying estimates on the amount of oil released.
Taylor Energy says 3 gallons per day versus the experts’ high value of 71,400 gallons.
The takeaway here is that South Carolina does not need oil drilling off our coast when a leak can go on for 14-plus years with no easy way to stop it.
RUSS BARNES
Ascot Drive
Florence
Protect reefs
I join in your hope that the oyster reef project attracts new oyster beds.
If I remember correctly, in the Chesapeake Bay at one time the oyster beds could filter the equivalent of the entire water volume of the bay every three days. After decades of harvesting, the remaining beds there take months to filter the same volume of water. It would be nice to know that the Ashley was getting a natural cleansing. Next, let’s do the same for Shem Creek.
BOB KILPATRICK
Garden Brove Drive
Summerville
Sex ed panel
Referring to the June 19 article in The Post and Courier, “Clergy on panel a worry for parents,” I ardently agree with parents who oppose this. When I moved here 10 years ago from a “first world” country, I thought my religious freedom and freedom from religion was guaranteed by the Constitution.
Now, I’m finding out that religious figures play an outsized role in public education in this state. I do not have school-age children any longer, but I do pay taxes in Charleston County that go to school funding.
I don’t condone that money going to health education that has a strong religious element to it.
Instead of having three clergy members on this panel, who will have more weight in the voting process, why not have more students, parents and educators on it?
After all, aren’t they the ones who should learn that health and sex education deals with real-life situations and not moralistic, faith-based propaganda?
BRIGITTE SIDWELL
James Basford Place
Mount Pleasant
Stains of the past
A June 28 Post and Courier letter writer does not like it when people refer to the past as “shameful,” when referring to the time when slavery was legal in South Carolina. He’s not ashamed of his beloved state because slavery was a legal and normal product of its time.
What the writer doesn’t seem to acknowledge is the difference between absolute right and wrong, and what the laws of a time may be.
The letter says slavery wasn’t even condemned in the New Testament, but rather the sin was when the master didn’t treat the slaves properly. He doesn’t seem to believe that there are wrongs in our human experience, no matter the time or place. I do.
Slavery was always and everywhere morally wrong and shameful.
And while it would be convenient to say slavery was shameful but South Carolina as a culture and people were not, you cannot separate the two. From 1800 to 1860, more than half of the state’s population was black.
In many ways, slavery was woven into nearly every element of life in South Carolina for generations. So, yes, while the past had elements of good, we do not get to shed the skin of shame.
The writer justifies his position by saying we have no way to conceptualize lives or laws of the past, so therefore we may not stand in judgment of those times. We are fully capable of conceptualizing, sympathizing and processing the human experience. The more primary evidence we have of a time, the better we can do it.
The whitewash used to paint over the stains of the past never dries.
JAY KAREN
Wando View Street
Daniel Island
Voting interference
So on June 27, President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay out of U.S. elections.
Everyone who believes our 16-plus intelligence agencies are not involved in manipulating elections in some foreign countries, please step to the left side of the room.
Everyone who believes we are messing around somewhat, please go to the right side.
For those who don’t care, please wait in the hall.
For those who think it doesn’t matter, you are assigned to the street.
One person, one vote. Unless computers are involved.
JOHN MATTHEWS
Legends Club Drive
Mount Pleasant