Letters to the Editor: ‘Safety’ a relative term when it comes to local crimes

Unlike others, I suggest that the greater Charleston metro area is a very safe place to be.

One must keep in mind, however, that “safety” is a relative term.

Not all parts of North Charleston or unincorporated areas nearby merit the designation of safe. But most do.

Even in the more crime-plagued areas, officers find lovely folks, peaceful and law abiding, who choose to continue to live in their communities despite the challenges.

The same is true of James Island. Both city and county law enforcement find repeated violent crime in generally the same places it has continued to occur for 25 years.

In downtown Charleston, random crimes of opportunity give the impression of violence and murder unleashed upon an innocent populace.

Seasoned officers know they could be one block from a mugging or purse snatching yet be unable to deter it.

And those who choose to be involved with illicit drugs, assault others and steal are equally safe, as they employ deception and intimidation to hide actions from police.

Yes, safety is a relative concept. If we choose to cooperate with and support law enforcement and be mindful of our neighbor’s welfare, we can broaden the sense of safety throughout our community.

DANNY CROOKS

Harbor Oaks Drive

James Island

Trump’s successes

What has President Donald Trump done in the past four years?

The “arrogant” man in the White House brokered two Middle East peace accords.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the “racist” in the White House had a great impact on the economy, bringing jobs and lowering unemployment of the black and Latino population.

The “buffoon” in the White House turned NATO around and forced member countries to contribute more money.

The “fool” in the White House neutralized North Korea and stopped its leaders from sending missiles toward Japan and threatening the West Coast of the U.S.

The “xenophobe” in the White House turned our relationship with the Chinese around.

The “clown” in the White House has appointed three Supreme Court justices who believe in the rights of the unborn and close to 300 federal judges.

This same “clown” lowered taxes, increased the standard deduction on tax forms from $12,500 to $24,400 for married couples. The stock market rose to record levels, positively impacting the retirement accounts of tens of millions of citizens.

The “clown” in the White House fast-tracked the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

I’ll take the “clown” any day. I want a strong leader. Call me a chump, a racist or part of the basket of deplorables, I do not care. God bless Donald Trump, the most unappreciated president in U.S. history.

KATIE WINDMUELLER

Begonia Way

Hanahan

A dangerous man

I have watched the drama in Washington with President Donald Trump’s obsession to overturn a legitimate presidential election. He seeks to ignore the will of more than 80 million Americans who voted for President-elect Joe Biden.

If Trump succeeds, he would trigger havoc in American cities.

I agree with his niece, Mary Trump, who wrote in her book “Too Much and Never Enough,” about “how our family produced the most dangerous man in the world.”

G.A. MONOCRUSES

Savannah Highway

Charleston

Improve DHEC hiring

The Dec. 29 editorial regarding the Department of Health and Environmental Control is right on target.

It is past time that South Carolina joined the rest of the nation in understanding the necessity of having the leader of health and environmental issues properly prepared by education, training and experience.

Let us hope this will prompt the DHEC board, Legislature and Gov. Henry McMaster to assure development of basic qualifications, such as a medical degree, a master’s degree in public health and experience in a similar position.

State leaders may wish to contact the Association of State and Regional Health Officers for assistance.

Thank goodness for Dr. Edward Simmer, the new head of DHEC.

I hope the hiring process in future searches will be transparent with qualified candidates.

MOULTRIE D. PLOWDEN

Wade Hampton Avenue

Walterboro

Flynn pardon is wrong

President Donald Trump’s pardon of Michael Flynn is very disappointing. He did this even though Flynn admitted lying to Congress twice.

His lying should have resulted in jail time.

I know that presidents have the power and right to pardon individuals. I do not agree with this and believe this practice needs to be revisited when Congress reconvenes in January.

I think the current practice is unjust, undermines our judicial system and is an affront to citizens and our idea of fairness. It also undermines confidence in our government.

DENNY CIGANOVIC

Carmel Bay Drive

Mount Pleasant