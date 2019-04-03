As bishop of Charleston, I would like to share some information supplemental to the March 30 editorial, “List shows Catholic Church has work to do to protect children.” It missed important facts on what we have been doing for 25 years to protect children and youths in our care.
The Diocese of Charleston has had a policy on how to address allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against children by church personnel since 1994. We were one of the first dioceses in the country to have such a policy.
That policy was updated in 2003, after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued its Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People and its Essential Norms for Diocesan/Eparchial Policies Dealing with Allegations of Sexual Abuse of Minors by Priests or Deacons (revised in 2011 and most recently in 2018). We updated our policy again in 2012.
According to our policy, when the diocese receives an allegation, we direct the claimant to report to civil authorities immediately and then we, too, make a report to law enforcement. We offer access to pastoral resources, including a counseling referral via our Victim Assistance Coordinator.
When a priest, deacon, religious or layperson is accused of sexual misconduct against a minor, he/she is immediately placed on temporary administrative leave. If the accused is a priest, he cannot function as a priest. An investigation commences by law enforcement authorities, and to the extent it can be done without violating the prohibition against interfering with a law enforcement investigation, an independent investigator is engaged by the diocese.
After the investigation is completed, the case goes before the independent Sexual Abuse Advisory Board. The board makes a recommendation to me as to the credibility of the allegation. If the allegation is deemed not credible, the religious or layperson can return to ministry. If the allegation is deemed credible, I will move to permanently remove the person from his/her ministry/position and apply any additional sanctions I deem appropriate.
Moreover, our policy mandates that every employee and every volunteer who has regular access to children undergo a background screen and attend a child abuse prevention education program. Additionally, employees and volunteers must sign a code of conduct governing their interaction with minors. Boundary training is also provided to enhance our understanding of how to manage appropriate boundaries in the day-to-day activities of parish and school life.
Each year, the USCCB engages an independent agency to audit every diocese for compliance with the Charter and Norms. The Diocese of Charleston has passed every audit for the past 17 years.
The Diocese of Charleston acknowledges the pain and suffering of those abused and their families. Their courage to come forward has led to the protections that are in place today, and our commitment to ensuring all children and youth are safe in our parishes and schools.
MOST REV. ROBERT E. GUGLIELMONE
Bishop of Charleston
Panthers deal
South Carolina taxpayers are fortunate to have a wise man like Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who is demanding justification for Carolina Panther tax breaks.
During my eight years on the Charlotte City Council, I had first-hand experience seeing politicians and bureaucrats use exaggerated economic impact studies to justify the transfer of taxpayer money to business interests. We also did a study of the impact of professional sports. I could not find a single serious study that supported the idea that a professional sports team adds considerable economic impact to a city or state.
Thank you, Sen. Harpootlian, on behalf of the taxpayers of South Carolina. And, beware of bogus economic impact studies paid for by the few who will benefit from this robbery of the taxpayers.
DON REID
‘Poisonous tree’
Most working people are too distracted to pay much attention to the news, only getting bits and pieces, which brings me to the Mueller report.
After two years and a reported $25 million bill to taxpayers, the main allegation turned out to be unfounded.
Some 37 people were brought to justice for different crimes, but the issue of President Donald Trump colluding with Russia was a lie from the beginning.
Considering that the FISA warrant to start the investigation was based on a report by a former British agent with an ax to grind and was submitted to the courts by then-FBI Director James Comey, who stated that it wasn’t verifiable, I would think that someone should look at the “fruits of the poisonous tree” doctrine.
Under this legal theory, “evidence which is the direct result or immediate product of illegal conduct on the part of an official is inadmissible in a criminal trial, etc.”
My contention is that the FISA warrant was based on falsehoods. People were charged with lying to Mueller’s investigators, but that questioning was a product of the illegal warrant. Under the fruit of the poisonous tree doctrine, anyone brought in for questioning and charged should have their convictions thrown out.
GREGORY J. TOPLIFF
Santee Cooper
I agree with the March 31 editorial in The Post Courier because it sums up a lot of people’s feeling about recent decisions made at Santee Cooper. I found it exciting that it defined Santee Cooper as a state agency, a point that our legislators need to remember.
Hasn’t the Department of Health and Environmental Control felt the brunt of fury from legislators in the past? I don’t recall any movement to privatize that agency. Haven’t those in charge of our prisons made poor decisions in the past, which led to legislative corrections? Again, no one rushed to sell them.
Not to point fingers at our school systems, but look at all the money this state has poured into schools without solving this enigma either.
Moves to privatize education have always been met with skepticism. Should this not also be the case with Santee Cooper? Hasn’t the board at the State Ports Authority run afoul of past governors and legislators? I believe the action taken in that case was a total replacement of board and the management team.
Why can’t the legislators debating Santee Cooper’s future see it as a state agency? If changes are needed to the board and management team, then do what past leaders have done to state agencies.
TOMMY MCPHERSON
Eradicating trees
Apparently, Charleston homeowners have joined with SCE&G to remove all shade trees from our city. This is fantastic because at this rate we can have all of the pesky live oaks gone by August.
If we all pull together and try really hard, we might be able to get this done by late June before the summer heat makes it difficult to work with chainsaws. We have to do our best to eradicate any and all shade. Not to mention those horrid leaves.
Let’s keep up the good work so we can bask in the sun’s full glory this summer
KIMBERLY HAMBRIC
