Education system

As we approach 2020 elections, I ask that serious thought be given to radical changes in our public education system. South Carolina has long been in need of a major overhaul.

If you are running for office, I’d like to hear what your plan is for making these changes. We can start with something relatively simple. Teachers deserve to be able to teach their students. This includes a plan for special-ed students that will allow a teacher to effectively teach her class of 20, instead of solely managing one or two students per day.

Parents complain that their child is not learning, so find out why.

Provide teachers the ability to actually take a bathroom break. If that sounds like no big deal, then you try using the restroom at 6:30 in the morning and not again until 4 p.m.

Figure out what is going on with our school system.

Joe Cunningham, I’m looking for you to start fueling these changes. You have children, so get involved.

I support South Carolina teachers and if any of you want my vote, you will too.

PAMELA HELMS

King Charles Court

Charleston

Deterring war

If columnist Robert Koehler were only concerned about the cost of our military preparedness, I would support any effort he proposed to eliminate wasteful spending, keep the military-industrial complex in check, and spend the savings on societal needs. However, he appears to object to military preparedness itself in his Jan. 5 Post and Courier commentary, “Militarism: The delusion lives.”

He praises theologian Charles Jefferson for his condemnation of militarism in 1909 and for saying statesmen were fixated on perceived threats that were “fanciful and far away.”

World War I proved Jefferson wrong. Yet Koehler claims our present-day militarized political focus remains fixated “upon perils which are fanciful and far away,” even though Russia and China, two historically murderous and oppressive regimes, have plans to commercialize and militarize outer space.

Assuming the goal is achievable, who might he want to accomplish it? If we don’t move forward, does he believe our adversaries won’t either? Indeed, does he even consider Russia and China adversaries or does he view them as peaceful, nonaggressive members of the community of nations? If the latter, we can only imagine his opinion of North Korea and Iran.

Regrettably, the president referred to the Space Force as establishing “space as a warfighting domain,” when in fact, it will be a deterrent of war. Koehler can’t see it as such any more than he can see deployment of the W76-2 as a necessary continuance of upgrades to submarine-war capability to match or exceed our adversaries’ capabilities, and thus deter war.

DAVID ALLEN

Marsh Harbor Drive

Beaufort

Make roads safer

The South Carolina Livable Communities Alliance supports the adoption of minimum accommodation standards for everyone using our roads.

The expansion of sidewalks and bikeways and the modernization of intersections will help cyclists and walkers have “streets built for people.”

By doing so, we provide connectivity and access to businesses, jobs, schools, services, public transportation, opportunities and support economic development and equity.

We need better crosswalk timing to accommodate slower walking speeds, more sidewalks, and more and better signals to make communities safer for you and your children.

Providing a safer environment to walk or use a bicycle for transportation may help people to seek education or employment.

South Carolinians should have that choice regardless of socioeconomic status, age or disability.

Multi-modal streets will improve public safety and help save lives.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Join me by signing the petition to urge the S.C. Department of Transportation to adopt a complete streets policy. Go to sclivablecommunities.org/petition.

We can make a difference in 2020.

KELLY WILLENBERG

Rivoli Lane

Greenville

Plantation weddings

If we were to take the premise of the Jan. 9 Post and Courier article about plantation weddings to its logical conclusion, all of the many travel magazines that promote the pleasures of vacationing in Charleston should be forced to cease and desist immediately.

After all, we’re told that Charleston was one of the main ports of entry for the slave trade and that these slaves were heavily involved in building many of the historic homes that tourists flock here to see.

Shouldn’t Charleston’s involvement in the slave trade and its “role in the country’s painful history of enslavement” make the city itself an inappropriate vacation destination?

History is history and people need to quit trying to hide it or revise it. Embrace history and its lessons, or we’re destined to repeat its mistakes in the future.

MARK W. HAMMERSTEDT

Chrismill Lane

Mount Pleasant