The May 30 Post and Courier article headlined, “Mueller: Trump wasn’t exonerated,” lacked the No. 1 fact from the investigation: Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
Special counsel Robert Mueller stated the Russian military “launched a concerted attack on our political system.
“The Russians used sophisticated cyber techniques to hack into private information and then released that information through fake identities and WikiLeaks.”
Mr. Muller stated, “In a separate indictment, Russian citizens posed as Americans in order to influence an election.”
Mueller ended his speech by saying, “And I will close by reiterating the central allegation of our indictment: that there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election.
“That allegation deserves the attention of every American.”
Every U.S. citizen should be outraged that a foreign country can influence or change our elections.
“The Senate will not vote on any legislation to protect interference,” said Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, despite a consensus of the intelligence community that Russia will once again seek to hack election systems and manipulate American voters in 2020.
“The reason,” Blunt said, “is that Mitch McConnell has decided not to bring any election securities to the floor.”
The Secure Election Act, the PRIDE Act, the PAVE Act and the Honest Ads Act have not been heard on the Senate floor because McConnell won’t put them on the agenda. Why not?
JUDY SCHMENK
Sea Lavender Lane
Summerville
Park repairs
Charleston City Council is closing Sunrise Park for repairs June through August, which is the busiest time of the year. That’s kind of dumb but not surprising. It is Charleston City Council.
Charleston should let James Island run it.
CHET NOWAK
Witter Street
James Island
Teaching jobs
Efforts to provide education reform reveals a teacher's view of the education system
Teachers tell us they love to teach and require competitive salaries. However, they are dissatisfied with teaching and leave the profession because they are not respected and do not have sufficient professional development.
The consequences of teacher job dissatisfaction are reflected in the accelerating loss of experienced teachers and in the difficulty to hire replacement teachers. Teacher loss has a negative impact on student education outcomes.
While a competitive teacher salary is always necessary, salary alone is not a sufficient requirement to retain teachers.
The roles and responsibilities of teachers are strong factors determining teacher retention and job satisfaction.
In the South Carolina education system, teachers are responsible for both teaching and administrative school duties. In the Meeting Street School (MSS) education system, teachers only teach students while administrators run the school.
MSS education system teachers do not have school administrative responsibilities and have excellent professional development opportunities and very positive job satisfaction.
The positive impact of the education system for teacher roles and responsibilities and their professional development is shown by:
1. The five-year 95 percent teacher retention rate for teachers at Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood; and,
2. The 2017 S.C. Chamber award to Meeting Street Academy as a S.C. Best Place to Work, as voted by the teachers. This was the first time a school was given this award.
The MSS education system has scaled the model into the pre-existing CCSD elementary school at Brentwood with a high degree of teacher job satisfaction.
GERRY KATZ
Wofford Road
Charleston
Restaurant closing
I was appalled and disgusted by the recent report concerning the closure of La Tabella, the Italian restaurant on Harbor View Road.
The voluntary closure was due in part to the filthy conditions and the fact that the ownership felt it would be more costly to rectify the roach infestation and mold in food storage areas than to close.
My question is, why did the state of South Carolina not close this business much sooner, considering their violation history?
It seems to me that the restaurant inspection requirement should be much more stringent, especially when the public’s health is at stake.
JOHN GRAHAM
Sterling Marsh Lane
Johns Island
Saying ‘Spoleto’
Basta (enough) with this bickering over the proper pronunciation of Spoleto (Spo-LET-oh versus Spo-LAY-toh).
I prefer the former (but I’m from far “off” San Francisco) and I call for a ruling from the excellent Italian Studies Program at the College of Charleston.
How about hearing from the esteemed Professoressa (and department chair) Giovanna De Luca?
RICK MALASPINA
Old Bridgeview Lane
Charleston
VP Pence insult
After reading Brian Hicks’ column last week, I was insulted. He referred to our Vice President Mike Pence as “The Church Lady,” (a Dana Carvey character from “Saturday Night Live”).
We need more Christians like Vice President Pence in government, and we’ll pray for Brian Hicks.
SANDRA SIEROCKI
Folly Road
Charleston
Santee Cooper fate
If I thought the fate of Santee Cooper would actually be determined based on facts, I would not be concerned about the outcome of H.4387.
It is not possible that an investor-owned utility can absorb the nuclear liabilities, convert tax-advantaged bonds to taxable debt and provide rates less than what Santee Cooper projects for the next decade.
No, it will be a decision based more upon greed, clandestine meetings and unseen handshakes. Unmentioned in all of this is the potential impact to Santee Cooper retirees, who worked decades for the citizens of the state, left public service confident of their financial security and are now being held hostage by the political aspirations of those they served so faithfully.
Although it has been reported their pension benefits are safe, assuming the state’s retirement system remains viable, their health insurance benefits, which are subsidized by Santee Cooper, may well increase.
It is likely that many of the retirees may no longer be able to afford their insurance and will have to consider returning to the workforce, or lowering their standard of living.
They, along with the customers of Santee Cooper, will be the victims of our leaders’ political grandstanding and shortsightedness.
MIKE LANKFORD
Summerton Court
Pinopolis