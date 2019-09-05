In response to the Aug. 22 Post and Courier editorial regarding naming roads and bridges for politicians, I offer the following for your consideration. I wish to name a few accomplishments of which I am most proud.

• I was the sole sponsor of Senate Bill S-1266. That brought down the four Confederate flags that the South Carolina General Assembly erected in 1962. This effort eventually helped end the NAACP boycott of South Carolina.

• I was able to get the most needed vote to build the Ravenel Bridge. If I was not able to secure that additional vote, we would not have the bridge today.

• I was re-elected to serve to five four-year terms on Charleston City Council and six four-year terms in the state Senate. This service record makes me one of the longest-serving elected officials in South Carolina history.

• I worked with the seven communities in the Charleston Neck Area to help build the new state port road.

• I was one of the main co-sponsors of the South Carolina Education Lottery Bill. I personally spent 18 months campaigning statewide for the passage of the lottery. Upon its passage, Sen. Darrell Jackson and I asked Sen. Glenn McConnell to help us allocate some lottery money to the five black religious colleges in South Carolina. To date, all private colleges in South Carolina have received more than $10 million in funding from lottery proceeds.

• I was one of the sponsors of the bill that made Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a legal state holiday.

• I was one of three sponsors of the African American Monument on the state Capital Grounds.

• I helped secure millions of dollars in the state budget for the International African American Museum.

These are just a few of the many issues that I worked on for the good of South Carolina.

ROBERT FORD

P.O. Box 21302

Charleston

Duke’s salesman

No salesperson should be making $480,000-plus for selling mayonnaise, much less a legendary line like Duke’s, as reported in the Aug. 21 Post and Courier.

Duke’s sells itself.

FRANK MOORE

Plantation Lane

Mount Pleasant

Democracy’s fall

After listening to the debates and response from both sides, I remembered a letter to the editor from several years ago that I saved.

Sir Alexander Fraser Tytler (1742-1813) was spot on in his lectures. His quotation from the 1801 collection of his lectures (this one on the “Decline and fall of the Athenian Republic”):

“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largess from the public treasury. From that time on, the majority always votes for the candidate promising the most benefits from the public treasury, with the results that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by dictatorship. The average age of the world’s great civilizations has been about 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: from bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to great courage; from courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance; from abundance to selfishness; from selfishness to complacency; from complacency to apathy; from apathy to dependency; from dependency back again to bondage.”

The national debt is growing at over $1 million per minute, yet politicians are promising so many “free” things.

My father always told me that nothing is free. The more dependent we become on the government, the closer we are to a dictatorship.

CHARLIE LEDFORD

North Edgewater Drive

Charleston

Evolution of ‘they’

It used to be easy: “They/them” was the plural form of a pronoun like “he” or “she.” And “they” was commonly used as an indefinite pronoun for “others.” Now “they” has become a (politically correct) genderless form of the singular “he/she.”

In the Aug. 20 Post and Courier letter to the editor, “Keep Winning,” the writer repeatedly used “they” without ever giving any indication who “they” was.

What’s a poor soul to do when English usage becomes so ambiguous that it loses meaning?

RALPH WOOD

Colony Drive

Charleston

Dutch advisers

While the Dutch are advising us on how to address our flooding problems, I’m also sure they could get us headed in the right direction with our transportation infrastructure.

I urge our city and state leaders to do some research or watch a YouTube video on the city of Utrecht. The way the city was transformed is absolutely amazing.

The resulting quality of life and the benefits to health and businesses were all positives. Forty years ago, leaders there began removing automobile lanes and adding mass transit, walkways, bicycle lanes and green space.

They realized something we tend to miss: why alternative forms of transportation are not used here. You have to make alternatives a better option. Simple, right? Got it? Good.

So stop spending money to add and widen roads.

Put that money into mass transit, sidewalks and bike lanes. The status quo is a neverending battle.

I believe this approach will help with the flooding too.

MARTIN BLANCHARD

Turner Street

North Charleston

Sound bites

In the Aug. 26 Post and Courier commentary by Dana Beach, he wrote that Santee Cooper “board members are chosen based on political connections, most lacking knowledge or experience in energy production.” This is a charged sound bite.

Boeing has offered former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley a board position. She doesn’t have expertise in airplane manufacturing nor the airline industry. Board members of many universities are also chosen based on who they know.

Mr. Beach states matter-of-factly that “Santee Cooper has failed to deliver more public benefits than its private sector, investor-owned companions.”

I know the company sells power to electrical co-ops in our region and that “middle man” plays a role in whether rates go down or not. There’s also the Public Service Commission that continues to allow power companies to increase profits seemingly at will. Additionally, we’ve seen what private sector companies have done to us (SCANA/Dominion Energy).

Shame on Mr. Beach for painting such a negative picture of Santee Cooper and South Carolina.

RICK GAYLARD

Grovehurst Drive

Charleston