Letters to the Editor: River Run project needs flood prevention

A recent commentary emphasized the city of Charleston’s critical role in stringent adherence to its stormwater regulations. The city must stay true to its new commitment to flood prevention.

The River Run development is not a city-only issue. In the similarly low-lying Church Creek basin, the city was forced to pay perpetually flooded homeowners more than $8 million in FEMA buyouts, a number that could reach $40 million soon.

The houses in the proposed River Run development and neighboring houses have the potential to cost taxpayers millions in future flood buyouts. Instead, the money should be spent on innovative and effective flood prevention projects.

Whether you live in the city, county, Kiawah or Seabrook, the proposed River Run development is not a fiscally sound one.

As Charleston considers a wall around the peninsula to stave off flood waters, it would be insanity to create a development on what is essentially an island in the mouth of a creek that drains much of interior Johns Island and is subject to storm surges from the Stono River.

A developer profits and leaves, but homeowners, the city and FEMA are left to pick up the tab.

City, county, state and federal budgets are strained. We cannot afford to make the same mistakes as in the past by enabling development in low-lying areas.

Let’s all support the city and county to ensure the Church Creek debacle isn’t repeated.

SCOTT WALLINGER

Quay Circle

Charleston

Dawson’s parachute

What is wrong with our government officials, both elected and professional?

From all accounts, staff attorney Joseph Dawson served Charleston County with great effect for 20 years.

In the name of providing him a soft landing and to keep the lines of information open to Dawson as he serves his first year on the federal bench, the county writes a $216,000 check to him for independent contractor services.

And Dawson, at the time of consideration for the judgeship, claimed on the formal questionnaire that he had no expected income outside the court.

At what point did Dawson or County Council leadership realize the new contract would be, at best, ethically dubious?

Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor says, “It’s not a contract.”

Yet what is a signed agreement other than a contract?

Former Council Chairman Elliott Summey oversaw the agreement, but says, “Where that ended up, I don’t know.”

Why would Dawson allow his stellar reputation potentially to be sullied as he leaves the role of staff attorney?

Did County Council receive legal advice from anyone about this pricey agreement?

Is there anywhere a more quid pro quo boys’ club than Lowcountry politics and government?

Thank you, Post and Courier, for discovering these transgressions time and again. Where are the professionals in government?

JAY KAREN

Wando View Street

Daniel Island

Jeep, the Boss rock

Thank you, Jeep and Bruce Springsteen, for the best commercial in the Super Bowl’s 55-year history.

SONDRA BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Clear-cutting I-26

When not many people were paying attention, the S.C. Department of Transportation started clear-cutting trees in the median of Interstate 26.

Many of the trees have been cut down along part of the highway, which has destroyed the scenic entrance to Charleston. I did not hear a peep from anyone.

The Post and Courier published an editorial on Feb. 6 and a commentary on Feb. 7 rebuking the state for clear-cutting and urging it to halt the work.

This is a day late and a dollar short for public opposition that might have stopped the tree-cutting that’s already occurred.

The reason given for the cutting was due to the accident rate along I-26.

I have driven this road many times and have never seen a tree step out of the median and cause an accident. We should not cut down trees that improve air quality, reduce flooding and erosion, create habitats for animals and reduce noise pollution. This clear-cutting is a travesty.

JAN ROBERTS

Blockade Runner Court

Charleston

No bill of attainder

A Monday letter exhorted senators to “do your duty, stand firm and adhere to your oaths” to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Perhaps the writer hasn’t read Article 1 Section 9 where Congress is explicitly told that “No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed.”

I believe that trying Donald J. Trump, who is now a private citizen, would be passing a Bill of Attainder.

FORREST BONNER

Madison Court

Mount Pleasant

Act worthy, Senate

Senators would do well to heed the words of Revolutionary War hero Joseph Warren, who said in 1775: “You are to decide the important question on which rests the happiness and liberty of millions yet unborn. Act worthy of yourselves.”

DOUGLAS DEVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston