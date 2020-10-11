Letters to the Editor: Richard Fields is an exceptional judge and a gentleman

I join other members of the community in honoring Judge Richard Fields on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

As a member of the Charleston County legislative delegation, I had the honor to nominate and vote for Judge Fields when he became a Family Court judge in 1975 as well as when he became a Circuit Court judge in 1980.

I also appeared as an attorney in his court on numerous occasions.

Others have noted his judicial skills and outstanding professional reputation.

Most judges have good legal skills, but not all have Richard Fields’ most outstanding trait.

Judge Fields is a “gentleman,” a trait now considered by many to be quaint and perhaps outdated.

I never heard him utter a mean word about anyone over the many years he served. Politeness, patience and good manners are his hallmarks.

I believe even people sentenced by him in criminal cases went away satisfied that they had received fairness and justice.

We wish him good health and happiness in his golden years.

He will forever be known not only as an exceptional judge but also as a gentleman who has set a high bar for those who follow him.

DEWEY WISE

S.C. senator 1972-84

Baldwin Lane

Green Pond

Too much building

The city of Charleston is experiencing a building boom of a magnitude never seen before.

New developments, new hotels and infilling homes on empty lots all over the city are occurring.

You would expect that this “progress” would result in increased tax receipts to the city and lower taxes for the citizens.

I have quietly accepted all the construction noise, blocked streets and increased traffic as necessary for this “progress.”

As a reward for my patience, my property tax assessment has increased and my millage is being increased.

I don’t think I can afford any more “progress.”

TERRY TSURUTIS

Bull Street

Charleston

Fight Alzheimer’s

Of the Top 10 causes of death in the U.S., Alzheimer’s is currently the only one that cannot be prevented, slowed or cured.

One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s, including my mother.

The progressive brain disease initially manifested as changes in her memory, thinking and behavior, then took her memories and, finally, left her completely dependent, unable to carry on a conversation or respond to her environment.

There are an estimated 95,000 South Carolinians age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s. The number is projected to grow to 120,000 by 2025, making South Carolina one of only eight states with a projected increase greater than 25%.

Alzheimer’s is devastating emotionally and financially to those who live with it and those who care for them, often unpaid family members and friends.

It is the most expensive disease in the U.S. and will cost our nation $305 billion in 2020.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s advocacy, care, support and research. While there are not yet effective treatments or a cure, enormous research progress has been made.

Notably, with the discovery that the brain changes leading to Alzheimer’s may begin 20 years or more before the onset of observable symptoms, a substantial window of time has been opened to intervene in the progression of the disease before it ravages the brain.

Our Charleston Walk is Nov. 7. Please consider starting a team or donating to the Walk. Learn more at alz.org/walk.

VENITA OLSON

New Street

Charleston

Dim your lights

Many drivers today drive as if they have not had formal driver training of any sort.

I wanted to bring up a frustration that is easily resolved with a little driver responsibility: improper use of high beam headlights.

A ridiculous number of people are not conscious of the fact they drive with their high beams on. Some do this day and night.

There are several who are conscious that they are blinding the oncoming traffic with their high beam. But some use the excuse that they have a low beam light out that has not been repaired, or hazy headlamp lenses trap most of the light so it’s OK to use the high beams.

Car repairs are the responsibility of the driver. All car owners have that burden, but it is definitely not OK to put off repairs and continue blinding other drivers.

For those who are unaware they are driving with their high beams on, it is represented on your instrument cluster as a blue indicator light.

So please dim them for other travelers.

SAM MOTT

Yellow Poplar Drive

Moncks Corner

Irrational laws

No-knock warrants, stand-your-ground laws and the prevalence of handguns.

A volatile mixture? Gasoline and a blow torch?

Should a citizen in his home, in lawful possession of a handgun, having his door kicked in, be expected to wait to make sure that those entering are not police … whether they first announce themselves or not?

Any felon could yell “police.”

What would motivate a police official to apply for such a warrant, or a judge to issue one?

Why would the Fraternal Order of Police allow their members to be placed in such jeopardy executing these warrants?

If a no-knock warrant is mistakenly issued, as was done in Louisville, should innocent citizens protecting their homes and defending themselves be put in harm’s way?

When the result is the death of a police officer or a citizen, who is at fault?

With such an irrational combination of laws in force in so many places, should we not expect many more Breonna Taylors?

RICH BENNETT

Fernandina Street

Mount Pleasant

Tired of negative ads

I am tired of our political candidates telling us what a terrible individual their opponent is.

Personally, I would rather they let me know what they consider the most important issues facing our country and how they plan to address them.

JULIAN McGILL

South Shem Drive

Mount Pleasant