Letters to the Editor: Rethink how schools teach history lessons

Over the past few weeks, I have been hearing politicians and media types lament the public’s lack of knowledge about U.S. and world history. As a career educator, I began to think about how this happened.

Since the huge increase in high stakes standardized testing began in public schools about 25 years ago, history instruction has become mostly geared to teaching massive numbers of names, dates and disconnected facts in a way that promotes success on these tests. Because of this, there is little time for the higher-level discussion and analysis that fosters a deep understanding of history and how it relates to the present and the future. I strongly believe this superficial approach has been detrimental to informed citizenship and to nurturing an appreciation of the relevance of history to contemporary life.

Knowing that Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941, is one thing. Understanding what led to this cataclysmic event and the long-term impact of what came afterward is quite another.

We need to stop teaching history like we are preparing students for a television quiz show instead of for informed citizenship. The focus on teaching history as a means to pass a standardized test needs serious rethinking.

FRANK MORGAN

Hunter Hill Road

Camden

Enforce IOP mask law

Enforcing the wearing of masks is easy. “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service.” Thank you to the wise council members who voted for the mandate.

BEATRICE LOVE

Sand Dollar Drive

Isle of Palms

Stop racial injustices

I am so sick and tired of being sick and tired of racial injustices. It is sad people believe it’s OK to kill a person because of their race. This has been happening for centuries.

A recent victim, George Floyd, was blatantly killed May 25. It was at the hands, or should I say the knee, of a white police officer. Still, disparities in the judicial system, health care (brought to light during COVID-19), employment and more continue to happen. The hatred, violence, discrimination, degradation and excessive use of force must stop. There are no excuses for the derogatory and heinous acts of discrimination that are inflicted upon a race.

In the wake of Mr. Floyd’s death, there have been mostly peaceful protests. We are seeing people of all nationalities come together to represent the 50 states. There are other countries and world leaders protesting with us.

“Black Lives Matter and I Matter.” I am not an angry black woman. I’m passionate about my truth and experiences as a black woman. Let love conquer all!

NATALIE BEE

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Channel Drive

Florence

Use Emanuel design

I would like to propose that the Calhoun monument at Marion Square be replaced with a sculpture based on Gil Shuler’s haunting palmetto with nine rising doves.

The design was done after the Emanuel AME Church shooting and, with the statue being only a block from the church, it’s a fitting replacement and rebuke to the shooter who tried to start a race war.

In addition, the image seems to fit Charleston overall. Charleston has had some ragged history: slavery, fire, earthquake, systemic racism, hurricanes and floods.

And, despite all that, the city seems to rise to beauty after each incident. I think the sculpture could symbolize how Charleston has risen after stumbling, and also how we can continue the dialogue begun by the recent protests and evolve into beauty.

HELEN MITTERNIGHT

Chapel Street

Charleston

Policing must change

Regarding the Sunday front-page story about Sen. Tim Scott’s frustration in getting a police reform bill passed, I found it heart-wrenching.

The reason I was so disturbed was because Sen. Scott’s bill was so Republicanized. It was watered down with incentives rather than mandates. Bystander training? Keep bystanders far enough away they can’t see through the officers blocking their view.

Financial incentives? The problematic departments with unions whispering in their ears will say, “They can keep the extra money. We’re running things the way we always have.”

Why didn’t the NAACP back Sen. Scott’s bill? It was inadequate.

I do feel for Sen. Scott. He worked hard on this bill. He hoped his 20 amendment proposals would swing the Democrats to sign onto his bill. And ultimately, Sen. Scott took the defeat personally, saying it’s “not what is being offered, it is who is offering it.” This is just the response that makes this defeat a victory for those who want to divide us rather than unite us. This is the truly heart-wrenching part.

DAVID W. ROCKEY

Pleasant Hill Drive

Goose Creek