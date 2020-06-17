Letters to the Editor: Responsible gun ownership needs communities to unite for solution

Five years ago this week, nine precious souls were taken from their families and this community. While many residents never met these congregants, Charleston was, and continues to be, profoundly impacted by their loss.

This week we’ll celebrate the lives of the Emanuel Nine again, five years after the hateful shooting of June 17, 2015.

Our country will continue to discuss issues with race that plague it, dividing and negatively impacting local communities.

We’ll talk about ongoing work needed to change the hearts of people carrying hate for those unlike them.

These discussions, while uncomfortable for some, are extremely necessary for our communities to unite and prosper together.

Hopefully, we’ll also discuss needed changes in law to help prevent such actions from occurring again.

In the five years since, many have tried to make positive change in background check legislation.

Arm-in-Arm is a group of South Carolinians formed after the slayings at Mother Emanuel dedicated to promoting responsible gun ownership and preventing tragedies like this from reoccurring.

Our group is laser-focused on bringing together gun owners, veterans, medical practitioners, educators and other stakeholders to lead the conversation, creating common ground efforts.

We believe that’s the way forward: listening, finding common ground and rolling up our sleeves to make effective solutions a reality.

Over the next several months, we’re engaging with gun owners looking to help create effective, reasonable, fair and enforceable universal background check legislation.

If you or someone you know is interested in being part of the solution, please email info@arminarmsc.org.

TOWNER MAGILL

Board Member and Legislative Chairman Arm-in-Arm

Outreach Lane

Mount Pleasant

The Charleston 9s

I am so sorry for the families who suffered the loss of all of the Charleston 9s. It is baffling that all of these tragedies occurred on only two different dates.

The original Charleston 9 tragedy occurred in the explosion at Albright & Wilson on June 17, 1991 The dead from Albright & Wilson were Francis Smalls, 34; and from Easy Way Insulation working at the site, Steve Evans, 35; Richard Westbury, 28; Harold Gates, 38; Brian Kinney, 27; Timmy Chubb, 22; Dennis Douglas, 45; Mark Hughes, 37; Greg Pye, 29.

The victims of the Sofa Super Store fire on June 18, 2007, were Brad Baity, 37; Mike Benke, 49; Melvin Champaign, 46; Earl Drayton, 56; Michael French, 27; Bill Hutchinson, 48; Mark Kelsey, 40; Louis Mulkey, 34; and Brandon Thompson, 27.

On June 17, 2015, at Mother Emanuel AME Church, we lost the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Tywanza Sanders, 26; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; DePayne Middleton Doctor, 49; Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; and Myra Thompson, 59.

As a former Easy Way Insulation employee, I knew and loved those guys. My beloved husband, who also had worked there, and I got married on June 17 in honor of them.

To this day, we still honor most of them by placing flowers on their graves.

My prayers go out to all of them.

CYNTHIA THOMPSON

Eastern White Pines Road

Ladson

Nursing home tests

It’s now June, three months after Gov. Henry McMaster issued a stay-at-home order and restricted public visitations to nursing homes due to the high-risk nature of COVID-19 spreading in close-knit communities.

As we all know, comorbid conditions and congregate settings are two of the biggest contributing factors to contracting the virus and not doing well in recovering.

It’s for this reason I was supportive of the decision made by DHEC to test 100% of the residents and staff in nursing homes in the state for novel coronavirus.

There was an ambitious goal to test all residents and staff at 194 South Carolina nursing homes by the end of May.

As of today, we don’t know the updated numbers. The latest report on the state DHEC website was April 27.

As a licensed gerontology social worker, I owe it to my community to stay up to date and keep them informed of developments as they emerge. Because of the lack of timely information, I have not been successful, and many people are uninformed.

Caregiving doesn’t end when a pandemic hits. It becomes more challenging in uncertain times.

Families continue to consider long-term care such as nursing homes as an option for caring for their loved ones.

So to deny us meaningful, accurate and timely information prevents our families to make informed decisions about transitional care.

I am asking that long-term care COVID-19 numbers be released immediately.

MACIE SMITH

Brookspring Road

Columbia