Letters to the Editor: Resiliency fund bill needs passage in SC House

One of the biggest problems facing state and local governments is flooding and its impacts on homeowners. Over the past several years, it seems like flooding has become more frequent and more severe.

Many homes are being repeatedly flooded, and the repairs or replacements are being funded with our tax dollars through FEMA- subsidized flood insurance or with disaster relief funds.

For homeowners stuck in this endless cycle of flooding and taxpayers stuck with endless recovery bills, this has to end. It just doesn’t make any sense.

State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch and Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford have sponsored smart legislation that would end this cycle by creating the S.C. Resiliency Revolving Fund to provide local governments with the 25% funding required to match a FEMA 75% home buyout for repeatedly flooded properties.

Buying out these repreatedly flooded properties gets families out of harm’s way and saves taxpayers a lot of money in the long run.

It’s a fiscally sound, conservative solution to an ongoing, expensive problem.

The bill passed the Senate last year, 44-1, but it’s now stuck in the House Ways and Means Committee.

I urge House Speaker Jay Lucas, committee chairman Rep. Murrell Smith and all House members to help pass this important legislation.

ROBERT RABON

Director, Horry County

SCGOP Victory 2020 Office

S.C. Highway 501

Conway

Not ready for virus

Imagine traveling to an Asian country where the coronavirus has been found.

Everyone is wearing masks. You can’t go to a restaurant or shop without getting your temperature taken to screen for the virus.

You board a United Airlines flight to San Francisco, and all passengers wear masks.

As the 200 masked passengers depart the plane and go through customs and immigration, mixing with other international travelers, none of them is screened for the coronavirus.

You take off your mask and catch a flight to the southeastern United States and return to work and social activities.

In 14 days, you will know if you have the virus.

This is my brother’s account of his return from a business trip to Taiwan. If you think enough is being done in our country to protect us from the coronavirus, think again.

LORI NICHOLSON

Chatter Road

Mount Pleasant

Don’t mock heroes

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

President Donald Trump appears to love military personnel who neither represent the highest ideals of our country nor the service.

While he touts his support of the military, his actions speak otherwise. His pardoning of men who carried out war crimes is unconscionable. War is terrible, and there are rules to keep our forces within the bounds of civilized behavior.

President Trump takes every opportunity to mock, besmirch and denigrate military personnel who are true heroes and role models.

The late Sen. John McCain is one example. While captive in North Vietnam, McCain upheld the highest traditions of our military by refusing repatriation before others who’d been held longer. McCain was an honorable man who deserves all the accolades he received.

The latest is Lt. Col. Alex Vindman. President Trump not only removed Vindman from his position on the National Security Council, he is calling for administrative or judicial action against him. For what? For answering a subpoena to testify?

Vindman continues to be besmirched by petty bureaucrats who are Trump supporters. Officers who worked with Vindman, however, attest to his intelligence, bravery, insight and contribution to our country.

As a retired naval officer who served in both war and peace, I am sickened by the president’s actions. Some say he is doing a wonderful job. I say he is doing a wonderful job of destroying the country that I served and love.

STANLEY B. CHEPENIK

Retired Navy captain

Buckingham Drive

Charleston

Debate solution

Political debates within and between both parties have been characterized by candidates who ignore rules of order, shout each other down, fail to answer direct questions and often provide false information.

Moderators, although balanced racially, ethnically and by gender, are inept and powerless to control the debate.

A solution might be to simply take a page from old TV game shows and beauty pageants in which contestants were each placed in a sound-proof booth.

Each booth would be lighted and have a microphone and speaker.

All booths would be darkened, mics off and speakers on.

When a candidate was asked a question, the lights and microphone would be turned on in his or her booth.

When the allotted time was up, lights and microphones would be turned off, and we’d move on to the next question or response.

In my opinion, this would help to level the playing field for all candidates.

One other suggestion: Please spare us the campaign ads during the debates. More entertaining commercial ads, or none at all, would certainly be an improvement.

MELVIN H. EZELL JR.

Nuffield Road

Charleston