Letters to the Editor: Resilience planning important for region's future

We share the enthusiasm of the Feb. 10 Post and Courier editorial applauding the upcoming likely addition of a resilience element in the Charleston County Comprehensive Plan and agree with your encouragement of other local governments to follow suit.

In fact, we are more than a little proud to inform your readers that in August the town of Sullivan’s Island adopted its new comprehensive plan, which included a new resiliency and sea level rise element.

This element covers such important issues as resilience planning for island-specific challenges, stormwater infrastructure, mapping sea level changes and adaptation approaches.

This new element highlights and elevates the importance of these challenges. Of perhaps more importance, however, resiliency issues are embedded throughout our comprehensive plan in all other relevant matters such as limits on lot coverage by buildings and other impervious surfaces, stormwater and wastewater management, protection of natural resources, etc.

Our plan is the result of more than a year’s thoughtful and diligent work by our Planning Commission, town staff and consultants from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.

Very importantly, it reflects input from our residents on numerous occasions, since participation by all of us on the island is necessary for its successful execution.

We look forward to Charleston County’s plan adding greatly to a regional emphasis on resilience, and are happy to share our experiences with our neighboring communities throughout the Lowcountry. Our plan is at bit.ly/SICompPlan.

Don’t close library

With its flat roof, horizontal lines and minimalist exterior, the historic 1964 West Ashley Library is reminiscent of America at a time of great change: a time of civil rights, the space race and the Beatles.

Charleston is once again at a time of great change and ever-increasing threats to livability due to poorly managed growth and rapid-pace development.

Which is why during this time of intense focus on livability issues it is completely absurd that Charleston County would consider closing and selling this beloved and well-used branch of the library system.

Nestled in the heart of several historic neighborhoods, a public elementary school, a robust shopping center and the Greenway, the library is accessible to thousands who can access it without the use of their car.

Walkable community centers like the library are key components of a prosperous, healthy, livable and sustainable Charleston. In 2014, an overwhelming majority of voters supported a library referendum that included updates to this branch.

For CCPL and Charleston County to renege on these promises is to break faith with the voters. The historic library, with its hybrid urban/suburban location and its legacy as a safe place for multiple generations of citizens to enjoy, is a special community asset and deserves preservation and protection.

Save the historic West Ashley Library.

Kudos for litter pickup

I just wanted to thank the team of people from T-Mobile in North Charleston for picking up litter along Antler Drive recently.

It’s people like this that make a difference in our community and help make the world a better place.

It is a shame that more don’t help with our environment and it’s a shame that we have to do this at all.

People should be proud of their city, state and country and make it a better place to live in.

Thank you again, team T-Mobile.

Stand up, Congress

With President Donald Trump’s personal attacks on those who “disobey” him, his pleas for foreign governments to intervene in U.S. affairs and his denigration of the news media, the FBI and now those in the Department of Justice, Congress must be vigilant in regard to the course presidential power is evidently taking.

History has shown tinkering with the judiciary is one of the key steps in which democracies move toward becoming autocracies. The president’s actions point to increasing the ability of the executive to overrun the legislative and judicial branches.

Congress must show that will not and cannot happen when a leader ostensibly sworn to uphold laws becomes, among all things, a lawbreaker and disrupter of the judiciary. Congress must avoid becoming bystanders to presidential perfidy.

