Letters to the Editor: Rep. Floyd Breeland’s influence in SC education valued

South Carolina lost an important man Aug. 11 with the passing of former Rep. Floyd Breeland.
Rep. Breeland, who was born Aug. 5, 1933, in St. George, lived one of those lives that seemed straight out of a history book on the Palmetto State: from the Jim Crow South to the civil rights movement to Black Lives Matter. In short, he saw much.
But longevity is not what makes Rep. Breeland special. It was his dedication to education and his passion for helping others that always made him stand out.
For him, knowledge was the key to opening doors of opportunity. So, as a teacher, high school administrator, principal and supervisor of schools, he worked for 33 years making certain those keys of learning were available to others.
And he took that same passion for education to Columbia, where he served as a state representative from 1993 to 2007 for House District 111, Charleston.
As a legislator, he sponsored several pieces of major legislation addressing equity and social justice in our state’s educational system and also served on multiple committees.
The College of Charleston was fortunate to have him join our campus community of scholars in 2008 after his retirement from the S.C. House of Representatives.
At the college, he established the Call Me MISTER Program, a statewide program that recruits and prepares black men for the teaching profession. Under his guidance and influence, it grew and continues to flourish today as a signature program at the College of Charleston.
Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife of 60 years, Felicia Marthenia Scott, and their son, LeVanza Floyd Breeland, and the entire Breeland family and his church community at Emanuel AME Church.
While he may no longer be with us in person, Rep. Floyd Breeland is, and will always be, with us through his life’s work in changing the face of teaching and education in the state of South Carolina.
ANDREW T. HSU
President, College of Charleston
George Street
Charleston
COVID dashboard
I agree with the Aug. 6 Post and Courier editorial callling for the feds to fix the coronavirus reporting system for hospitals.
I would add, however, that while such data is necessary, it is not sufficient to manage the pandemic. To be useful, such information must be presented within a context of a national strategy to battle the pandemic, with common standards, definitions and accountability for progress.
To address this need, a COVID-19 dashboard has been developed by disease experts that is composed of 15 indicators that together provide actionable information on the status of the pandemic and how well we are managing it, all stratified by key demographic variables.
A similar dashboard was vital to our success in curtailing the Ebola outbreak. This COVID-19 dashboard has already been adopted by several states in the U.S., and South Carolina would do well to do the same, immediately.
In addition, journalists and the media should adopt the dashboard as their platform for reporting on the pandemic, and each of us as citizens should educate ourselves about this information so that we can use it to hold our government leaders accountable and to make our own informed, responsible decisions about how we will live our lives in the time of COVID-19.
DR. C. EDWARD COFFEY
Royall Avenue
Mount Pleasant
Step up and lead
The Post and Courier reported that the last time that information about COVID-19 infection rates in nursing homes in South Carolina was publicly available was in May.
This is shocking, because we have all known for months that nursing homes have been, and continue to be, major sources of infection.
What we don’t know, we cannot control.
This is yet another example of the incompetent and inadequate state response to the coronavirus.
State leaders appear to ignore or discount common-sense and well-established methods to combat the virus, such as implementing a statewide mask directive or closing bars.
By restricting the timely gathering and publicizing of health data, the state leaves individuals in the dark about their levels of risk.
This abdication of leadership has the predictable effect of South Carolina becoming a hot spot for the virus.
State government and health officials need to step up their game.
SHELAGH EMMOTT
Hope Plantation Drive
Johns Island
Fighting for access
The legal donnybrook developing over parking on the Isle of Palms is the tip of an iceberg of national civil right significance.
More land used for recreation purposes is being controlled by fewer people.
Landowners in Western states whose property abuts public land are blocking access to that public land. Two places that I once fished and hunted on, or near, Lake Marion are now closed to the public. Unless you are willing to pay $1,000 a year to join a deer or turkey club, you’re out of luck.
The closest public shooting range is Twin Ponds, which is almost as far as Awendaw.
Walls, though invisible, are constantly being built to keep all but the affluent out, including signs that say “no trespassing,” “no parking” or “keep out.” As someone said, “This is un-American.”
It is time we had a national movement to do away with exclusive beaches or woodlands.
GARY KNIGHT
Old State Road
Holly Hill