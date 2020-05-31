Letters to the Editor: Reopening schools needs balance of safety, staffing, health strategies

One of the most fundamental challenges facing South Carolina as we move toward recovery following COVID-19-related shutdowns is how to safely reopen schools and child care centers, empowering children with the stimulation and support they need to learn while empowering parents to return to work.

Let’s begin with an acknowledgement: The employees of our four local school districts deserve our collective thanks for their commitment to partnering with parents and caregivers to provide continuity of instruction and social context for students in all grades in new ways.

They deserve the support of state and local government, philanthropic and business partners and every parent, as they contemplate the 2020-21 school year.

They also face balancing the safety, staffing, logistics and curriculum challenges with the possibility of a second wave of transmission and the need for planning to reduce risk while scientists work to make available more testing, effective treatments and a vaccine.

School funding enhancements will be needed to restructure school traffic patterns, classrooms and congregate services (i.e., lunch, after-school programs, transportation) and implement additional staffing strategies to reduce class size and/or stagger schedules.

Responsive curriculum content strategies must acknowledge and accommodate the diverse experiences of students who experienced different levels of both stress and support.

While research on the impact of mass home schooling is just beginning, integrating social-emotional learning with academic content, particularly with a focus on “the new 3R’s” of resilience, relevance and reflection, is emerging as a key strategy for welcoming students back to school environments that support the whole child.

EILEEN ROSSLER

Moorchestor Court

Goose Creek

and

CATHY MARINO

Legare Street

Charleston

Expand Medicaid

An estimated 160 million people nationwide under the age of 65 had health insurance through their employer just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Between March 15 and April 25, 30 million workers filed for unemployment, according to federal statistics. Rising unemployment is expected to significantly alter the health insurance coverage landscape, as millions who lose their jobs and their dependents enroll in Medicaid, purchase marketplace coverage or become uninsured.

Expanding Medicaid in the 14 states that have not done so would provide health insurance for millions at a time when they desperately need it without hurting state budgets.

The case for Medicaid expansion in our state has never been stronger.

Most states that haven’t expanded Medicaid have done so due to budgetary concerns.

Recent research shows that there haven’t been adverse effects on budgets in states that chose the expansion, and that states have not been forced to cut back on spending for other priorities, such as education and transportation.

Medicaid expansion appears to be a win-win from the states’ perspective.

There is no moment in recent memory more critical than now to bolster Medicaid.

DR. FREDERIC JONES

Heidelberg Drive

Mount Pleasant

Restaurant rules

As a restaurant reviewer for The Post and Courier from 1998-2001, I came to love the local industry and have been observing openings since May 11.

Many waitstaff are not wearing masks. People are sitting at bars much closer than 6 feet apart. Voluntary guidelines won’t work.

If our governor’s approach is correct, our restaurant industry will boom, bringing back tourists to hotels and locals to their favorite eateries.

If he’s wrong, and many public health experts say he is, our caseloads will shoot back up and people may stop going to restaurants altogether or we will have a second lockdown.

Other states with governors from both parties have not opened their restaurants or have done so with enforceable rules.

A big shoutout to Brooks Reitz and Michael Shemtov for not reopening immediately their restaurants.

If the wait staff wears masks and everything is cleaned between sittings, you still face a major problem, particularly in summer: the air conditioning circulation.

I am extremely empathetic to owners and staff suffering financially and hope as many as possible have received some form of aid. But when every public health official, even those who stand next to the president, says, “Whoa, take it slow,” and we go full steam ahead, we need to rethink this before it’s too late.

PETER HERMAN

Wraggborough Lane

Charleston

Info delayed

As I read Rich Lowry’s May 13 commentary, “Pandemic in the United States is a New York story,” these are the words that come to mind: Information delayed is information denied.

Is this pandemic really about New York versus the United States?

Is it really about the United States versus China?

Is it a contest about who has done more testing than any other country?

Or is the pandemic about a deadly virus that has affected every country and every citizen of this world and a desperate humanity pulling together in a race to find a cure?

According to Mr. Lowry, this is a New York story and if only New Yorkers hadn’t “… seeded much of the rest of the country,” I guess we would all be just fine.

While Mr. Lowry does ultimately point out that “better leadership at the federal … levels would have made a difference,” his basic analysis holds that there was also a leadership failure at state and local levels.

While that may be true, it was early information delayed from the top and denied to state and local leaders that is responsible for the failures of these leaders to act, leaders who are not privy to the intelligence that the president gets every day.

Had this president raised alarms to state and local leaders rather than downplay the virus, perhaps New York’s leaders would have warned people off the subway and closed the schools.

I agree, “taking simplistic shots at President Trump … don’t work.” There is nothing simplistic about incompetence.

LYNNE P. KRAMER

Fish Creek Court

Summerville