I really missed Cypress Gardens for the period of well over a year that it was shut down due to storm damage.
Cypress Gardens has always stood out for myself and the family as a not very well-known jewel when it comes to state and county parks.
I always felt it was well worth the $10 fee, and, for several years, went ahead and just paid for a year-long family pass that paid for itself with three visits.
There is so much to do in one place: an aquarium, reptile house, bird house and, of course, the wonderful butterfly garden.
My favorite attraction is the use of the boats that comes with the entrance fee.
Most of the state and county parks charge an additional $6 per half hour on top of admission costs to use their boats.
Paddling a boat around is one of the best forms of aerobic exercise to help keep your heart healthy.
To top it off, admission is free for all Berkeley County residents until June 30. This includes free usage of the boats for unguided tours.
I plan on going every day that weather permits.
Then on June 30, I will buy the cut rate senior discount for a year-long pass. Thank you, Cypress Gardens. My heart thanks you, too.
CHARLES BILLINGS
Rentiers Lane
Moncks Corner
Medal complaint
What do Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Michael Jordan, Lorne Michaels, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully and Bruce Springsteen have in common?
They all were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
I found it funny that someone would complain about President Donald Trump awarding a medal to Tiger Woods.
Either the letter writer doesn’t like Tiger or President Trump. My guess would be the latter.
JEFF KERNS
Nelliefield Creek Drive
Wando
Stay vigilant
“If parties in a republic are necessary to secure a degree of vigilance sufficient to keep the public functionaries within the bounds of law and duty, at that point their usefulness ends.”
— William Henry Harrison, inaugural address 1841.
Considering the bickering between Republicans and Democrats over the contentious Mueller Report, it is apparent that there is great difficulty by two quite partisan parties to come to grips with a president and his misdeeds in the highest office.
And it doesn’t help when the Attorney General of the United States is considered to be President Donald Trump’s lawyer.
With regard to the president, it is almost as if he has acted as executive arsonist of democratic tradition, the fires burn and the firemen just cannot agree as to how to put the raging fires out.
Congress needs to step up with determination to stop the conflagration.
Meanwhile, with quite discordant communication, the nation’s executive, legislative and judicial checks-and-balance system erodes just a little bit more.
The Russians duly watch the squabbling as they eye the next election to influence and weaken U.S. democracy. With that, our national security is at stake.
RICHARD UJVARY
Waterlily Way
Summerville
Need popular vote
It’s high time for the state of South Carolina to pass the popular vote bill.
This would make sure that all votes count by allowing the president to be elected in the same way Congress is elected.
In March 2019, Rep. Melissa Anne Hart introduced the National Popular Vote bill into the South Carolina House of Representatives (H4277).
In January 2019, Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter introduced a similar bill (H3209).
In January 2017, Rep. Hunter introduced the National Popular Vote bill (HB3173).
In April 2011, the National Popular Vote bill (H4154) was introduced in the House by Reps. Liston D. Barfield, Nelson L. Hardwick, William G. Herbkersman, William M. Hixon, Phillip D. Lowe, Dennis C. Moss, Steve Moss, Lewis E. Pinson, James Roland Smith, Thad T. Viers and W. Brian White.
Sens. Michael T. Rose (R) and Dick Elliott (D) sponsored a similar bill (S860) in the Senate.
A survey of 800 South Carolina voters conducted on Jan. 17-19, 2011, showed 72 percent overall support for the idea that the president of the United States should be the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states.
LYNNE M. CALVERT
Hanahan Plantation Circle
Hanahan
High rise dangers
Fox News reported April 28 about a high-rise crane collapse in Seattle.
It was tragic, but it also was noted that there are more high-rise construction cranes dotting the Seattle skyline than any other city in the United States.
Rest easy, Charleston and Mount Pleasant.
ROBERT UTSEY
Ventura Place
Mount Pleasant