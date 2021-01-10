Letters to the Editor: Remember the day when Capitol was ransacked

Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that will live in infamy.

The People’s House, our Capitol, was ransacked by a mob intent on destruction, mayhem and violence against our nation’s representatives. Indeed, the crowd was intent on preventing our democratic process.

Engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Capitol Police. Smashing doors. Crashing through windows. All the while, they took video of themselves as our lawmakers cowered in fear.

Some of these insurrectionists were ready for a fight, dressed in gas masks and bulletproof vests, and carrying rappelling gear, guns and ammo. They carted away podiums and laptops. They mocked our institutions and our leaders.

My first reaction was shock, then disgust and anger. What do we do now? We must have resolve to hold those accountable for these actions.

Congress should impeach the president. The insurrectionists should be charged with crimes in a court of law. For us, the citizens, we need to remember this day.

We must remember that this happened, and know that we are not immune from losing the institutions, traditions and society that we know. We must remember every time we vote in an election. We must remember so that when we choose leaders, we first consider their character, morality and integrity.

Are they good people? How do they treat others? Can they be trusted?

Only after answering these questions satisfactorily do we then consider policy.

And for us, we must resolve anew to rededicate ourselves to citizenship. Write our representatives. Listen to each other. And vote.

‘Protesters’ wrong term

I take offense at Thursday’s headline “Election protesters storm US Capitol.”

These were not protesters, they were extremist rioters who were engaged in treason.

They broke into one of the bastions of our great democracy with the intent to intimidate, cause harm and overturn a legitimate election. They are guilty of the crime of attempting to overthrow our government.

Call them what they are: violent terrorists.

Sullivan’s Island causeway

During the current COVID-19 era, there are not many ways to safely have physical activity, a key ingredient to a good quality of life. Bicycling is one of the safest sports if one can minimize accidents with motor vehicles.

As a resident of Mount Pleasant, I find the safest cycling route is to Sullivan’s Island via the path on the causeway. Dozens use this path daily to walk, run and cycle.

The water main installation seems to require the closure of the pedestrian path for six months or more.

People will not stop bicycling once the path is blocked.

Instead, cyclists will ride in traffic and will have very little room to allow cars to pass.

It seems that every year a bicyclist is killed in Charleston County.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Public Works could devise a temporary asphalted path to separate bicyclists, runners and walkers from traffic during construction. It might not only save a life, but it also would keep the government agencies from having liability.

I am certainly not opposed to providing Sullivan’s Island with reliable water service, but let’s be responsible and provide for the safety of the exercising public during construction.

Actions must change

As a school principal returning to school for our second semester, I am extremely sad about what I am witnessing in Charleston.

On a recent Sunday, I picked up take-out dinner on King Street.

In my short time downtown, I saw a sports bar full of patrons eating, drinking and watching football on large screens.

I saw lines of unmasked people coming in and out of restaurants and clubs, and gathered closely together.

This causes one to ask where our priorities lie.

Do we, as a community and a state, want our children in school?

If the answer is yes, we must behave differently, and we must act now.

As an educator who knows the value of having students in school, I implore our governor and mayor to do what is right. We can’t continue to demand students be in school with a greater than 30% positivity rate for COVID-19 infections and demand nothing of other people in our community.

It is irresponsible and unsafe for everyone. Our leaders’ silence is harmful to our ability to cultivate our most important resource: our children.

