Letters to the Editor: Rejecting contemporary designs results in boring buildings

The Aug. 12 editorial, “How did that get built,” suggests that the proposed hotel design is an improvement over the original contemporary design. I disagree.

Rejecting contemporary building design in favor of monotonous, repetitive, boringly safe designs in the name of fitting into the context of the historic fabric only creates a cityscape of buildings that no one pays attention to because they all look the same.

Cities that have a vibrant mix of architectural styles in their non-historic districts are exciting to live in and visit because they engage the person experiencing them rather than lulling them to sleep.

Please stop making the mistakes of other cities with a rich architectural history by watering down any new design.

WILLIAM REEHL

Retired architect

Tupelo Bay Drive

Mount Pleasant

Road decision wrong

For anyone who doubts the existence of systemic racism and white privilege in government, look no further than the decision rendered by Charleston County officials regarding the widening of S.C. Highway 41.

Shame on everyone involved in penalizing residents in the Phillips Community.

I grit my teeth every time I’m stuck in rush hour traffic on Highway 41.

Yet I’m one of the ones who moved here and contribute to the traffic mess.

We’re the ones who should shoulder the burden of our actions.

JANE PERDUE

Kiln Point Drive

Mount Pleasant

Income tax for housing

I am a strong supporter of affordable housing. However, I have serious reservations about the specifics of Charleston County Council’s $130 million bond initiative toward that worthy goal.

As a member of the James Island Public Service District, which depends largely on property taxes to fund essential public services, I know firsthand that many homeowners feel property taxes are already excessive.

Many of those same homeowners recognize the need for affordable housing. But there must be better ways to finance it rather than increasingly burdensome property or sales taxes.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Unfortunately, inherently regressive sales taxes seem to be seen as a panacea for all legitimate public needs.

By “regressive” I mean a wealthy person pays the same sales tax on a loaf of bread or a new car as someone living in poverty.

Meanwhile, there is a possible revenue source the state of South Carolina, as well as its various subdivisions, ignore as if it were unthinkable: income tax, both personal and business.

As early as its special session next month, the state Legislature would do well to approve, and the governor to sign, legislation to allow entities such as Charleston County to employ income taxes to fund something so direly needed as affordable housing.

EUGENE PLATT

Senior Commissioner,

James Island Public Service District

Gilmore Court

Charleston

‘Ladies’ deserve respect

I would like to comment on Maura Hogan’s Aug. 9 column regarding the importance of Spoleto in the musical history of Charleston.

Since the founding of the St. Cecilia Society in 1766, music has been a major component of the cultural life of this city. At that time, the quality of the concerts staged by the society rivaled any found in New York, Boston or Philadelphia.

As with most institutions, there are always high and low points, but they survive and endure.

David Maves is quoted as saying that when he arrived in Charleston in 1976 to perform with the Charleston Symphony, “There were two little old ladies at the violins that could barely move. They’d both been there since 1937.”

Instead of denigrating those ladies, perhaps we should salute and celebrate them. Their contributions might have been humble, but at that time the Charleston Symphony was a community orchestra.

Those ladies were determined not to let this cultural institution die and gave all they had to support it, including raising money.

What if today’s orchestra members had to make cold calls for funds to stage performances?

In writing about the influence of Spoleto on the current state of music in Charleston, Ms. Hogan says, “However, if you think such a stellar scene sprang wholesale from Charleston’s native soil, you may want to hum a new tune.”

She is correct. Rather, it sprang from carefully cultivated earth where, for years, hundreds of ladies (and gentlemen) toiled to keep the music alive so that when the seeds of Spoleto were sown, they produced the bountiful harvest we enjoy today.

Those two little old ladies are more than worthy of our admiration, respect and gratitude.

MARGARET PINCKNEY HAY

Paul Revere Court

Charleston