Letters to the Editor: Register to vote using online process

As a seasoned voter-registration volunteer, I am now encouraging people to use online registration to sign up or update their addresses, name changes and other information.

People can easily use sites such as vote411.org or scvotes.org.

They only need only a driver’s license number or a DMV ID number. Voter registration forms also can be downloaded and mailed if they prefer, using the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Anyone who turns 18 on or before the next election may register. They should use the physical address where they live because it determines the precinct where their votes will be cast. This includes students living in temporary dorms, apartments or other living arrangements.

Convicted felons who have completed their parole may vote by completing a new voter registration application at least 30 days before the election.

Eligible voters do not have to declare a political party preference when they register.

Anyone can call their county voter registration office or your local League of Women Voters office for answers to questions or clarifications.

Our elected officials will have direct influence on our quality of life. Be ready to vote.

ELIZABETH S. JONES

Lincoln Inn Road

Columbia

Save the theater

One of the most important structures in Orangeburg is the historic State Theatre. The African American theater operated from around 1949 to 1955 and was run by the Booker T. Theaters chain.

Orangeburg is planning to demolish the corner that includes the building.

When your history is erased, you have nothing to look back on. Demolishing a building with historic value is unjust to the citizens. This is one more plague that will help erase the history of a people.

We need the theater as proof of what happened to African Americans in Orangeburg. There are grants for historic preservation, and the theater should be on a historic registry.

If the question is, “What would we use it for?” the answer is simple.

It could once again become a theater or a black history museum operated by the city and county.

It could house photographs, music, newspaper articles, videos and an exhibit on the 1968 Orangeburg massacre that happened just across the railroad tracks.

There’s nothing wrong in mixing the past and the present. However, the preservation of that which holds historical value is important. It’s what makes South Carolina special.

I look forward to the addition of new buildings, but the city of Orangeburg should not tear down the State Theatre.

To help save this historic building, call me at 803-347-5754 or call Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler and city administrators at 803-533-6000.

WILLIAM GREEN

Staley Street

Orangeburg

Salute to Jestine’s

Dana Berlin Strange closed her restaurant, Jestine’s Kitchen, on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston.

I am very sad about this. The restaurant’s fabulous chefs made red rice like my mom and the chefs at Bertha’s Restaurant.

Dana and the entire staff at Jestine’s always had a kind word for me and a smile. Just hearing, “How are you, Ms. Rachel?” touched my heart.

Due to the pandemic, the doors were closed.

It’s been 24 years since the restaurant opened and I was blessed to share eight of them. My 99-year-old neighbor, Victoria Holmes, bragged that she ate at the restaurant for the entire duration.

Jestine’s gave me an opportunity to work on my book when I needed the ambience the place offered.

RACHEL NAOMI

DOWLING-MCDANIEL

Society Street

Charleston

Pinckney scholars

In all my 75 years, I never felt compelled to voice my opinion to The Post and Courier.

But I had to after seeing the June 22 article about the first class of college graduates funded by the Coastal Community Foundation’s Rev. Clementa Pinckney Scholarship Program. This program was started five years ago after the killing of nine people at Emanuel AME Church.

I realized something so awful had provided something so beautiful in our community.

We tri-county residents have joined together by sharing our fears, anger, grief, love and empathy.

Thank you, members of Mother Emanuel AME Church, for leading us to this process of healing through your examples of forgiveness.

Now it is up to all of us to continue this pilgrimage together.

I was as proud of those graduates as if they were my family, then I realized they are. Congratulations to all of the 2020 graduates in our tri-county area.

LINDA G. ESTEE

Sugar Cane Way

Mount Pleasant

End child hunger

The COVID-19 pandemic has yielded devastating consequences across South Carolina, especially for children.

According to new data released by Save the Children, South Carolina ranks 30 out of 50 states for child food insecurity rates, and 16.2% of kids growing up in Charleston County are food insecure.

Hunger harms all aspects of a child’s development, from education to increased health risks. And, since COVID-19, this problem has only worsened.

I encourage U.S. Sen. Tim Scott to support and quickly enact policy solutions that ensure kids don’t continue to go hungry.

One way to do this is to temporarily increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 15% in the next federal coronavirus relief legislation.

This would ensure families have the resources they need to put food on the table while helping stimulate our economy by increasing spending at grocery stores and other local businesses.

Ensuring kids can eat during this uncertain time should not be a partisan issue.

Every day that goes by without substantive action is another day that a child goes to bed hungry.

MAGALY TORRES

Ezra Court

Johns Island