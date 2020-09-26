Letters to the Editor: Refocus political ads to candidate, not opponent

Wouldn’t it be awesome if political ads could not mention the candidate’s opponent? Instead, the ads would have to say what the candidates had done in office and what they want to do.

MARY MURRAY

Dogwood Road

Charleston

Middle East peace

What President Donald Trump accomplished Sept. 11 was absolutely a miracle for peace in the Middle East, a region that has suffered from war, hate and death for centuries.

America has lost thousands of soldiers in this desert. The agreement signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain should be celebrated by all Americans and the media.

I was astonished this amazing accomplishment was on the back page of The Post and Courier. Also, one of the president’s quotes was not reported: “Does America want to continue to have our blood in the sand or peace not war?”

Around three years ago I had lunch with my dad, a Vietnam and Korea veteran who understood the hell of war.

He said, “I hope I never live long enough to see America fall.”

At the time I did not appreciate his meaning, but I certainly understand now in 2020.

Freedom is not free. Our president loves America and this agreement proves it. He deserves the Noble Peace Prize.

God Bless America and God’s chosen people, Israel.

DAVID NEAL

South Main Street

Summerville

Teachers are struggling

As a former public school teacher, I can only imagine the difficult decisions teachers are facing today.

In many school districts across the U.S., common sense and intelligent approaches to COVID-19 have been tossed aside because of political agendas that keep pushing the notion that we can return to a semblance of normalcy in the workplace and in our schools.

No matter that colleges and universities have become the latest hot spots for spreading the coronavirus exponentially and no matter that since young people have been led to believe that they have no stake in the control of the virus, they behave recklessly.

Teachers are right to be concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 and the possibility that they may spread it to their families.

Are we really supposed to believe that kids from under the age of 10 to the upper teens are really going to social distance and wear their masks properly when we see adults flouting these very rules on a daily basis?

In the rush to open schools and to open the economy, we are being led down the path to higher infection rates and more deaths.

So, yes, teachers are concerned or scared and many are resigning or retiring early because common sense tells them that all of the protective protocols that look good on paper are not to be trusted.

Ideally, kids belong in school. But in this time of crisis and the irresponsible leadership that has caused unnecessary devastation across America, it is certainly understandable that teachers struggle with new demands.

STEVEN MORRIS

Oconee Loop

Mount Pleasant

No end game in sight

In the Sept. 20 Post and Courier article “COVID-19 deaths in state surpass 3,000 mark,” nowhere in the article is there any mention of efforts to contain the virus.

The article gives a detailed account of efforts in South Carolina to deal with the virus, and with infection rates over twice that needed for containment, the future remains uncertain.

Senate Republican leader Shane Massey recently commented on Gov. Henry McMaster’s failure to tell us “What the end game is.”

The answer seems obvious: There is none.

DOUGLAS deVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston

Real cause of flooding

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg’s recent embarrassing move to sue Big Oil was because of its presumed guilt over increasing flooding in downtown Charleston.

This lawsuit is a blatant deflection from where the guilt truly lies: The reckless and unabated overdevelopment that has been occurring in Charleston for the last 50 years.

Flooding has always been an issue in downtown Charleston, and the problem has worsened as forests and wetlands surrounding the Charleston area have been destroyed by countless subdivisions and high rises that dot Charleston County.

What do trees do that concrete can’t do? Trees absorb water, lots of it.

Unless there is real progress in making development more environmentally friendly, then flooding will continue to be a worsening problem.

And in case anyone didn’t know what Tecklenburg’s job was before he took office, he sold commercial real estate.

STEVEN McLEES

Marsh Creek Drive

Charleston