Letters to the Editor: Redraw voting districts to represent all of South Carolina

As the 2020 election shows, South Carolina is still a state with a Republican majority: 55% to 43% to be exact.

That’s a red state, but not a deep red state like Mississippi.

Then why would South Carolina be represented in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House by seven Republicans and only two Democrats? And one of the Democrats lost his reelection bid.

The answer is, of course, gerrymandering, the practice of drawing political districts that disproportionally favor the majority party without much regard for natural boundaries, such as counties or cities.

In S.C., this was done by putting as many Democratic voters as possible into the 6th District, the area long served by Congressman Jim Clyburn. This district has citizens from parts of Columbia as well as North Charleston.

If citizens from North Charleston were voting with their neighbors from Hanahan and Goose Creek, Joe Cunningham might be going back to D.C. to represent the 1st District in Congress.

And, if some Columbia citizens voted with their neighbors in the rest of the state capital, Joe Wilson would have had a much harder time holding on to his seat in Congress.

Gerrymandering creates uneven representation. Next year is time for redistricting again, a process that happens every 10 years after the Census.

Redistricting can be done in a nonpartisan manner by drawing districts based on natural boundaries, without regard for how groups of citizens vote, or it can be done by partisan hacks to unfairly favor the majority party.

It is time for Republicans in Columbia to decide if they truly believe in democracy or if all they really care about is power and their continued ability to impose their will on the 43% of S.C. citizens who didn’t vote for them.

TONE HOLMEN

Evening Tide Drive

Hanahan

Pay for uniforms

I was interested in the Nov. 2 Post and Courier story by Thomas Novelly about the Army issuing new uniforms.

I wasn’t allowed to join the military due to my asthma. I do know many service members well and thought they might be missing this.

Upon telling a few of them the news, I was shocked to find out that military members have to pay for their uniforms.

They do get a stipend, but it doesn’t cover all of the costs. That is a travesty that needs to be corrected.

As much money that is spent on the military, it seems like it would be a small fraction to include this cost in that amount.

I encourage all citizens to write or call their state and national representatives and to get our brave service personnel uniforms covered by the government.

It’s all our money anyway.

JACK BRANT

Braddy Street

Yemassee

Tree-trimming rates

I am totally dismayed at Dominion Energy’s plan to raise rates.

If one reads the fine print, the company wants more money to plan and cut/trim our trees.

If I wanted to trim my trees, I would hire my own expert, not Dominion Energy.

Furthermore, Dominion should not be allowed a rate increase above what other businesses and utilities request. There are many people and many businesses suffering huge losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This rate increase request is unconscionable.

T.L. HERBERT

Brantley Drive

Charleston

Oliver Addison

The Lowcountry has lost a dedicated advocate for children with the passing of Oliver Addison. A railroader by avocation, his true passion was serving his community in many volunteer positions.

We were fortunate to serve with Oliver on the Charleston County School Board, and it was always clear his only agenda was furthering the education of all students in the county.

He helped lead the school district through often tumultuous times while serving a stint as chairman.

He was a fierce supporter for his Union Heights neighborhood, volunteering and serving community life.

From helping establish a community health center to volunteering with MUSC to creating a renowned program to reduce youth violence, Oliver worked tirelessly to better the lives in the African American community, as well as the general community at large.

In 2006, MUSC awarded Oliver with an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his volunteer service spanning many decades.

Oliver’s dedication to community was equaled by his dedication to family, the true love of his life.

Befriending all, helping many and leading a life filled with giving, Oliver Addison was a true role model in our community.

LARRY KOBROVSKY

Seabreeze Lane

Sullivan’s Island

ROBERT NEW

East Ashley Avenue

Folly Beach

Everyone wins

“Life can be so unfair,” I said to my wife.

It was a Saturday in October and we were in the stands, watching kids with disabilities on the ball field at the Miracle League Games on Playground Road.

“Anyone nervous?” one coach asked his players. He added, “Don’t be.”

When the game began, the coach-pitcher had a bucket of yellow whiffle balls. He kept the pitches coming, sometimes aiming for the outstretched bat.

No one struck out.

All races, ages 4 to 16, participated. Some needed help holding the bat. Others, tight bundles of unfocused energy, swung like Casey in Mudville.

Most ran the bases with wild excitement. A few hobbled mightily. High fives awaited everyone who scored.

The smallest player was a pint-size blond girl. The nametag affixed to the bill of her oversize ball cap read “Briana.”

Briana dribbled a slow roller to the left of third base. (There were no fouls.) She scrambled for first base and, turning for second, outran her minder. She took third and kept going. The next batter stepped back as Briana rounded home plate and again headed to first.

She scored the only double home run of the day. No one kept score. “How you play the game” was more than a cliche.

Afterward, as we returned to our car, my wife said, “Maybe life is unfair, but we’ve just seen the very best that people have to offer.”

Glued to her mama, little Brianna looked exuberant.

“Who won today?” we asked.

“Everyone!” she chirped.

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston