Letters to the Editor: Red tape impedes optimal patient care in SC

As one of only 10 states requiring physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists, South Carolina can’t take full advantage of the Trump administration’s decisive action last week to provide health care facilities maximum flexibility to fight the pandemic.

At President Donald Trump’s direction, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services removed physician supervision for the duration of the crisis, enabling CRNAs to function to the “fullest extent allowed by their state” and expanding the work capacity of physicians as well.

The only problem: In South Carolina, “fullest extent” means retaining supervision and keeping the handcuffs on CRNAs and physicians alike.

This is not a good use of a valuable resource during a pandemic.

In addition to being anesthesia experts, CRNAs have an extensive background in critical care nursing and expertise in airway management, ventilator support and managing critically ill patients, all capabilities vital to combatting a deadly disease that attacks patients’ lungs.

Forty other states are deploying every available health care provider asset, but S.C. can’t make full use of an essential provider who performs intubations, uses ventilators, and manages the care of critically ill patients for a living.

To change this, Gov. Henry McMaster needs to waive the South Carolina statute on physician supervision of CRNAs.

We encourage the governor to do so immediately in the best interests of his constituents.

Time is of the essence if we are to beat

COVID-19 sooner rather than later.

JILL A. MASON-NGUYEN

DNAP, MSN, CRNA, COI

President, S.C. Association of

Nurse Anesthetists

Inverness Circle

Spartanburg

Credit card fees

Just a suggestion for our consumer-conscious Dominion Energy.

Because it might be difficult for some to go to the post office if they are out of stamps, and home quarantine negates paying a bill in person, it would be in the public interest if bills could be paid with a credit card and no fees charged.

It would be good public relations, and I think Dominion could use some.

JOHN MATTHEWS

Legends Club Drive

Mount Pleasant

Nice distraction

To keep our 4-year-old granddaughter entertained, we created a large hopscotch grid on the newly paved road at the end of our driveway.

Wappoo Hall Road in Riverland Terrace has become a veritable highway of walkers, joggers, dog walkers, baby strollers and folks of all ages.

As my husband and I sit on our front porch to watch the evening parade, we are delighted to see kids of all ages trying the hopscotch.

Recently, we saw a 5-year-old boy and his mom try it. Then we heard mom say, “Let’s see if Mimi and Pop-Pop can do it.”

Sure enough, here came the grandparents and we called out to them to give it a try. And they did.

We stood and clapped as we do for every person who gives it a try. This brings laughter to us and to the neighborhood.

PRISCILLA SHUMWAY

Wappoo Hall Road

Charleston

Threats on Fauci

The fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci now warrants a Secret Service security detail, given the threats on his life, demonstrates once again that some illnesses may never be prevented by a vaccine.

SAM DOLINSKY

Privateer Creek Road

Seabrook Island

Plague numbers

I just did the math. If the rate of infection doubles every three days, 120,000 Americans will be dead from COVID-19 by Easter.

Easter was the date President Donald Trump initially said he “hoped,” the worst of the disease would have passed by then.

What I am labeling as “the new plague” isn’t a specific disease but the refusal of our political leaders to follow the advice of experts, instead relying on uninformed hunches and doing what they see as necessary to get reelected.

All this is at the expense of human lives.

TIMOTHY C. KIEL

Pelzer Drive

Mount Pleasant

Working together

In its 50th year, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded the miniseries “From the Earth to the Moon,” also an Emmy-winning miniseries.

It was a dramatization about the Apollo program that landed Americans safely on the moon in 1969.

In his speech in 1999, the executive producer and an actor in the series accepted the award saying: “We were able to dramatize a period piece 30 years old about 40,000 people in every state of the union working towards one common goal and achieving the impossible. Something so impossible it was considered ‘madness’ for thousands of years. Imagine what problems we could solve and the ills that we could cure if we chose to live the same way the people of Apollo did in the 1960s. Thank you, and God Bless America.”

That actor and executive producer was Tom Hanks.

R.S. BENNETT

Hawks Circle

Hanahan