I don’t understand why South Carolina under Gov. Henry McMaster’s leadership doesn’t have statewide recycling centers and recycling in every city.

Commercials for South Carolina tout that “litter trashes everyone.”

And yet some citizens who want to save our planet and recycle have no means to do so.

Summerville had plastic and paper recycling at one point, but then found out it was going to a landfill. Now we have only paper recycling. That’s probably going to the landfill as well.

Recent news about pollution has included the Viva tire recycling debacle and smoldering “Mount Trashmore” at Able Contracting Inc. in Okatie.

Taxpayer money is being used for the environmental cleanup, as if the poor citizens of this state can afford that, considering we finance tax breaks to nearly every business that comes to South Carolina.

There are countries that do so well with recycling that they import recyclables from other nations.

Our governor should make an attempt at saving our planet and make recycling a priority in this state.

BRENDA WEITZEL

Farmhill Drive

Summerville

Dyslexia awareness

The Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators describes dyslexia in this way: “Individuals with dyslexia are those who, despite traditional classroom teaching, have failed to master the basic elements of the language system of their culture.”

The International Dyslexia Association describes dyslexia in this way: “Dyslexia is a specific learning disability that is neurobiological in origin.”

Conversely, an article in Psychology Today describes dyslexic learners as divergent thinkers, creative and as being “superior at connecting different mental fields through unusual combinations of ideas.”

When we at Trident Academy celebrate dyslexia, we are really celebrating our students and their abilities to think outside of the box, their creativity, their empathy, their enthusiasm.

We recognize the very real possibilities for our students. We know they are creative thinkers, enthusiastic doers and caring kids. These characteristics will stick with them throughout their lives and serve them well.

On Nov. 2, Trident Academy will host the S.C.-International Dyslexia Association Fall Conference: Language, Literacy and Learning.

There will be a variety of topics for educators and parents alike. Details are at www.tridentacademy.com/community/events.

Dyslexia is an attribute worthy of celebration. Our children will grow up to be the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and problem solvers. Of this I am sure.

BETH SWITZER

Director of Enrollment,

Development and Marketing

Trident Academy

Wakendaw Road

Mount Pleasant

VA hospital help

I have received my health care at the Ralph Johnson VA Medical Center for more than 10 years. At one point, I even wished to be employed as a part of a positive federal facility.

I have since reconsidered.

During Hurricane Dorian in September, I stopped by the VA to see if I might be of help as a volunteer, at least for the day.

After arriving, I saw employees in every corridor socializing. They were grouped together, laughing and joking apparently without attending to their duties. I stayed at least a half-hour and passed these same groups as I was leaving.

I feel compelled to make the taxpayers aware of how their tax dollars are being spent.

MICHAEL DiDATO

Affirmation Boulevard

Charleston

Crash was no accident

I’m thankful for all the kind support and good wishes from friends and colleagues after my recent bicycle crash.

But please, do not call it an accident. Doing so diminishes the responsibility of paying attention.

My crash fractured my pelvis in three places, and it never should have happened.

I’m sure the woman whose vehicle struck me from behind as I cycled along the one-block street that becomes a pedestrian mall on the Roper/MUSC medical complex did not try to run into me, but she did not try not to.

Carelessness and inattention are not accidents. They are crashes, collisions, injuries and, perhaps, deaths waiting to happen. Your motor vehicle is a deadly weapon. Use it with care and caution and all due attention.

SANDRA FOWLER

Simonton Mews

Charleston