Letters to the Editor: Recycle plastic to help build a sustainable future

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about drastic changes to our daily lives. The share of products consumed, used and disposed of at home has grown, which highlights the need for sustainable recycling solutions.

Despite these recent challenges, America’s beverage industry is leading the way toward sustainable solutions, driving consumer awareness of the need for our plastic beverage bottles to be recycled so that they can be remade into new bottles, as intended.

Last month, our industry marked its one-year anniversary of the Every Bottle Back initiative, an unprecedented partnership with World Wildlife Fund, The Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners to upgrade and modernize recycling infrastructure while helping consumers with ways to recycle better.

This year alone, America’s leading beverage companies and its Every Bottle Back partners have invested millions of dollars in key regions across the country that will strengthen community recycling programs and generate more than 644 million new pounds of recycled PET plastic (polyethylene terephthalate). The investments advance the collection of our 100% recyclable bottles and cans so that they can be remade, decreasing our use of new plastic.

Sunday marked the start of America Recycles Week, a time to celebrate the positive impact of community recycling and how we can all come together to advance innovative solutions to build a more circular economy and protect our environment.

At the South Carolina Beverage Association, we’re proud of our industry’s leadership and look forward to building on our commitment to a safe and sustainable environment for generations to come.

JAMES V. HICKS JR.

President

South Carolina Beverage Association

Lady Street

Columbia

Thank a trucker

As the holiday season approaches and we prepare to spend time with families and loved ones, I would like to encourage everyone nationwide to take a moment and #ThankATrucker.

This year our nation’s drivers have been on the roads working through a global pandemic and a world of uncertainty to deliver goods to the American people.

There are more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers nationwide delivering essential goods our families rely on, including food, fuel, medicine and clothing.

The hard-working men and women behind the wheel safely transport more than 10 billion tons of goods and products every year.

This holiday season, Hunter Transportation would like to invite the public to join us in recognizing the significant contributions professional truck drivers make to our lives.

When you are in a grocery store this week, take a minute to notice how stocked the shelves are and have remained, even during the most trying moments of the pandemic.

Then think about the professional drivers who delivered all the food that shoppers put into their carts and brought home to families.

As you venture out on holiday travels or just go to the store and pass by a truck, we encourage you to give the drivers an arm pump, which is the age-old signal to blow their horn. They’ll love it.

RACHEL CAMPBELL

Hunter Transportation

Piggly Wiggly Drive

North Charleston

Motorsports act

I ask that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020.

The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a race car, which would be used exclusively on the racetrack.

Modifying a vehicle into a race car is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage.

Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles.

Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants who range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.

Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.

The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into race cars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA.

It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motor sports parts businesses.

BRADLEY DAVIS

Boyle Way

Summerville

Thanks for help

On Oct. 13, we blew a tire on our trailer while pulling our boat over the Limehouse Memorial Bridge on Main Road.

We want to thank Don, with Charleston Water System, for pulling over and helping direct oncoming traffic while the tire was changed.

This unfortunate event was handled without incident. We truly appreciate Don’s act of kindness.

BILL KING

JEANNE KING

Cloudmont Drive

Hollywood