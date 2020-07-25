Letters to the Editor: Real heritage more than 'museum of memories'

The words history and heritage have figured prominently in the news lately.

South Carolina’s Heritage Act requires state legislative approval to remove historic monuments, flags or memorials because of concerns that history will be erased to the detriment of heritage.

History is important, but it is not in danger of being erased. It is in the books, libraries, museums, documentaries, battlefields and cemeteries.

What concerns me is the connection of all history to heritage.

While appropriate in some instances, it is not in others.

Heritage is commonly defined in terms of something that descends to an heir, something of good and lasting value.

Our real heritage is so much more than history or inherited wealth, more than a museum of memories.

Our true heritage is a gift “endowed by our Creator” and the Earth — a right of birth, to be passed on to our children’s children — to preserve and build upon.

It is a life of love, truth, purpose, joy, beauty, peace, a sense of wonder and a sense of place.

Our work is to live our lives in the “pursuit of happiness,” to create communities where we are and around the world with equality, inclusiveness, reconciled diversity, justice and solidarity, with places of beauty and refuges where all life can flourish.

This is a heritage worthy of the Creator, our ancestors and our descendants. Not all of history rises to that level.

JOHN MARTIN

Rose Lane

Summerville

Lewis a heroic man

On July 17, we lost an American hero: U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

I am a 71-year-old white man and native of Atlanta. I have long considered Lewis a remarkable and truly heroic man.

His death is a significant loss, not only for Congress and Atlanta but for all of us.

ANDREW PERRY

Pocahontas Street

Mount Pleasant

Horses get quality care

I’d like to make a few things clear about the unfortunate accident involving Ervin the horse of Old South Carriage Co.

This accident should not reflect on the quality of care the horse was receiving or the carriage industry as a whole.

Horses are flight animals and will bolt when spooked.

In 2008, Theodore O’Connor, a gold medal-winning event pony, was spooked, broke free of his handler, severed a tendon and was euthanized. Accidents can happen, even when a horse is receiving the utmost care.

Stop by any barn in Charleston for a tour.

Take note of the healthy horses with roomy stalls, freshly trimmed hooves and dappled coats, many of whom have come from auctions such as in New Holland, Pennsylvania, often the last stop for a horse before being exported to Canada or Mexico for slaughter. The U.S. exports more than 100,000 horses annually.

To those who want to shut down the carriage businesses, what is your plan for these horses?

On average, caring for a horse costs $9,300 per year.

Let’s say there are 100 working horses downtown with an average lifespan of 25-30 years. That’s $232,500 per horse over a lifetime, or $23,250,000 for 100 horses.

I stand with Charleston’s carriage industry.

If you truly want to help horses, advocate to ban exportation of U.S. horses for slaughter or volunteer to work with a local equine rescue group, such as LEARN or HOPE.

Horses there have suffered real abuse and neglect. And I can tell you that the carriage horses of Charleston are not among those sad cases.

SHELBY CORDRAY

Razorback Lane

Charleston

Lost in translation

Using my Apple smartphone, I asked Siri how to say “good appetite” in Greek, but the virtual assistant said it didn’t speak Greek but about a dozen other languages from Italian to Chinese to Arabic to Thai.

I was stunned.

Why would Apple accommodate so many languages except the most useful and important, Greek?

The Greek language was a pillar of civilization for thousands of years when Greeks were building the Parthenon and other marvels and the rest of the world was living in the stone age.

Even today when we have a skin problem, we don’t say we’re going to the skin doctor but to the dermatologist. “Derma” is skin in Greek.

When a child’s teeth aren’t straight, we take the child to an orthodontist. “Ortho” means straight; “dondi,” tooth.

So I’m wondering how many English-speaking people from around the world know the occupation of an otorhinolaryngologist.

Countless Greek words are in the dictionary, especially related to medicine.

I hope the next time when I ask Siri how we say “good appetite” in Greek, the answer will be loud and clear: “Kali Orexi.”

G.A. MONOCRUSOS

Savannah Highway

Charleston