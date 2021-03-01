Letters to the Editor: Real cost of wage hike for small businesses

Imagine you’re a small business owner with three employees who make $10 an hour in wages.

Every day, you work to increase your sales the most you can, many weeks struggling to pay the bills.

Now you are required to increase the pay to $15 an hour or a $600 a week increase.

Where does that money come from when you are already working as hard as you can?

If I could make $600 a week more, wouldn’t I have done it already?

So, unfortunately, you have to cut hours or let an employee — a friend — go.

There goes any increase in funding for Social Security or Medicare, as suggested Monday in a letter to the editor.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates 1.4 million jobs would be lost due to the $15 an hour wage increase.

I suggest everyone work retail at least once in their life as I did for more than 25 years.

DOUG GRIER

Marsh Aire Lane

Edisto Island

Possible litter solution

My wife and I live on the Charleston side of Hollywood, which is better known as Meggett, Red Top, Rantowles or the place where everyone seems to think it’s OK to throw trash out of their car windows.

On a recent morning as we headed out, a sheriff’s deputy had pulled someone over.

That’s when a thought occurred to me: What if the deputy had the option to ticket this offender or have the driver pick up trash on roadsides?

With some thought and help from local law enforcement, magistrates and the Legislature, this might be a good way to clean our highways, teach the offenders a lesson, save points on your license and keep your insurance from going up.

It’s a win-win situation.

I’ve even thought of a slogan: Ticket or Pick It.

CHARLIE LYBRAND

Cloudmont Drive

Hollywood

Charleston losing luster

In 2004, I remember the arguments in favor of a half-cent sales tax increase, which supposedly was to pay for increased green space as well as improving roads and drainage.

I voted against it because I felt the money would become a permanent fixture and that it wouldn’t be used for stated purposes.

Seventeen years later, just about every spare piece of land on the peninsula is being crowded with high-rise buildings, flooding is being addressed after years of worsening conditions, trees around the region are being butchered and the roads have been paved with a material that results in potholes.

In the 20 years I have lived here, the character of Charleston has been significantly altered, and not for the better.

On top of all this, governmental responses to the coronavirus pandemic have put many restaurants and stores out of business, with tourism presumably diminished.

When we were asked to vote for increasing the sales tax, some tried to say tourists would bear much of the burden.

I don’t know if others agree that the stewardship of our tax dollars isn’t what we deserve, but with COVID-19 lockdowns and masking, there’s enough stress without the degrading “ambience.”

RAND CUTHBERTSON

Savage Street

Charleston

Road runs both ways

It just does my heart good when folks flock South because it is so bad up North.

Then, they start telling us how awful it is. At election time, they vote like they did in their previous home state.

Yes, we have our problems and, sooner or later, we take care of them.

But the last time I checked, I-26 will take them right up to I-95 and back to the home they ran from.

DOROTHY L. RAKOWSKI

Shadow Lane

North Charleston

Black Catholic history

The social sin of racism is an egregious affront to everything right-to-life.

The first three bishops of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, John England, Ignatius A. Reynolds and Patrick N. Lynch, were all slave owners.

This sin was horrible and immoral. As a lifelong Catholic, I’ve researched and spoken to the diocesan archivist.

In a Catholic church downtown in the 20th century, black Catholics could sit only in the choir loft, received communion last after all white parishioners, and couldn’t be on church councils or be buried in the church cemetery.

Bishop Robert Guglielmone and Father Gregory West, a Bishop England grad and pastor of St. Clare at Bishop England, need to start an extended period of transparency, atonement and reparations for past and present sins of racism throughout the diocese.

As local church leaders, they have responsibility for continual dialogue and “listening sessions,” as espoused by the late Bishop George Murry, with black Catholics voicing their concerns about racism.

THOMAS ORTH

Robert Daniel Drive

Charleston