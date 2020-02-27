Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on Democratic candidates

Support Warren

I have worked in politics and on campaigns off and on for 20 years, since I was 19, constantly in search of a candidate who is inspirational, wise, thoughtful, brilliant, authentic, idealistic yet realistic, visionary yet practical, tough yet compassionate, a leader of honesty and integrity, a president who is a strong leader yet also “one of the people.”

I finally found my candidate: Elizabeth Warren.

I have been through a lot these past few years, battling tragedy, loss, illness, just as our country has been through a lot. Warren inspires me, she lifts me up, and she can do that for this whole country.

We need a president who inspires us to believe that great things are still possible, that big dreams are attainable, that hard work pays

off, that no one is left behind, a president who will work to help make these truths, dreams, ideas and ideals a reality for all Americans.

If my mom were still living, she and I would vote for Elizabeth Warren together. I trust Warren to be by the side of all when she is president.

President Elizabeth Warren. Gosh, that sounds awesome! Let’s make history, South Carolina. Let’s dream big and work hard together.

MICHELLE LINDSEY

Farr Street

Daniel Island

Sanders’ comments

Reflecting on Bernie Sanders’ recent laudatory comments on the Castro regime in Cuba, I am wondering what good he might find in the Chavez/Maduro dictatorship in Venezuela.

NEWTON KLEMENTS

Confederate Circle

Charleston

Sanders’ costly plan

I would like to make some comments regarding the Feb. 24 Post and Courier letter to the editor regarding Bernie Sanders for president. I am 70 years old. I am not an attorney, but I have been a CEO or president of several financial companies in my lifetime. Here are my concerns:

• Geographic cost of living differences do not support one standard $15-an-hour wage because earners will be impacted differently. Do not forget any rise in wage expense will result in higher prices for goods and services, or lower company profits, which Sanders wants to tax at higher rates to pay for his agenda.

• My father’s example to me was to make sacrifices to pay for his children’s education. My first job out of college paid me $500 a month and I saved to ultimately pay for my daughters’ college education. I am sure millions of other parents did, and do, the same thing. Why is that no longer acceptable?

• I depend on Medicare. I have a deductible, have a supplement to help cover the costs Medicare does not cover, have a drug policy to cover what Medicare does not cover. My deductible and premiums went up this year. Don’t be fooled: Medicare is not free. Watch what happens when hospitals and doctors have to accept Medicare-approved billing limits when there are no longer private insurers paying the larger charges.

• There are not enough billionaires to cover all of what Sanders plans to “give us for free.”

DOUG MILLER

Old Tavern Court

Mount Pleasant

Support Gabbard

The next president of the United States will be the commander in chief of our military.

There are only two people running for president that have served in the military. All the others turned their back on this country, but now they want the country to support them.

How can you be commander of something that you know nothing about?

The two people who served are Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg, both in combat zones.

If you are a veteran or serving in the military, then you need to vote for one of them. I am giving my vote to Tulsi Gabbard. She seems to be a Christian. So if you are Christian, vote for Ms. Gabbard.

Vote for what is best for this country. Some of the men running for office claim a woman can’t be president. If you are a woman, prove them wrong, vote for a woman. I do not know Ms. Gabbard and have never spoken to her.

I just want what is best for my country. Again, forget party this one time.

LARRY BAILEY

Linwood Lane

Summerville

Clyburn insensitive

I see The Post and Courier is very interested in S.C. Congressman Jim Clyburn’s 2020 presidential endorsement.

That is curious, considering the congressman’s comments to the media last week when he had the audacity to say that African Americans’ unemployment during slavery was better than today because, in his words, they were “fully employed during slavery.”

With many of his voters’ and constituents’ forebearers, indeed, being slaves, Clyburn was incredibly insensitive to the district he represents and to the entire nation.

Instead of eagerly awaiting Clyburn’s endorsement, all candidates should be running from it.

In fact, it seems to me that our congressman is so out of touch with his constituents and the history of slavery that he should not run for reelection himself.

JOHN KUHN

Former state senator

Water Street

Charleston