Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on Democratic candidates

Biden will bring us together

South Carolina plays an incredibly important role in the presidential primary election, and I plan on doing my part to make sure Democrats have the best nominee possible to take on Donald Trump.

I believe the best person for that job is former Vice President Joe Biden. When I saw an opportunity to volunteer for his campaign, I took it. There are many ways to volunteer, but nothing beats talking to voters, ordinary people who will make all the difference in this election.

A group of us, with the help of the Biden campaign team, went door-to-door in neighborhoods around Charleston. My hope was that some voters I would talk to would be supportive, but the response was overwhelming.

The support he has in Charleston is incredible. The reasons why blew me away.

People in our community are working two or three jobs but are still unable to pay their bills.

People have turned their backs not only on politicians in Washington, D.C., but on our state lawmakers as well.

It is time to elect a president who will work for all of us, a president who knows America was built by the middle class, not by Wall Street and billionaires.

I’m a proud Biden volunteer because he will bring America back together.

AMARI PRESIDENT

Maryland Drive

Ladson

Steyer a man of integrity

I would like to explain why I am strongly supporting Tom Steyer for president.

I had a chance to hear him speak and answer questions when he was in Charleston in October. He struck me as an intelligent and articulate man of integrity. The answers he provided to questions made a lot of sense.

Steyer and I share many of the same values. He is concerned about our planet and has specific ideas about how to address the climate crisis. He has plans for improving the physical, emotional and economic well-being of all Americans, not just the wealthiest ones.

He was personally involved in improving the quality of school lunches for California students. Instead of serving foods like french fries and pizza, schools started providing salad bars and healthier options.

I saw this personally at numerous elementary schools. Contrary to what our president would have you believe, students enjoy having healthy options.

Steyer also believes access to quality health care should be a right, not a privilege. He has plans to ensure that all Americans can earn a living wage.

When I vote in the Democratic primary on Feb. 29, I will definitely be voting for Tom Steyer.

SANDRA GOING

Delhi Road

North Charleston

Biden is moderate we need

A segment of the Democratic Party speaks of “revolution.” Obviously, no Democratic agenda can be achieved unless the party regains the U.S. Senate. The nonpartisan Cook Report projects that Senate Democrats could gain five or six seats while needing only three for a majority. Republicans are defending 23 seats, the Democrats 12.

Elements of the progressive agenda warrant consideration, but given the current political disconnect, only a moderate can defeat President Donald Trump and also provide coattails for Democratic Senate candidates.

Do we really want to endure eight months of listening to Trump’s venomous rantings on the evils of socialism as a gateway to communism?

Even if a democratic socialist could win the presidency, Democrats most likely would lose in the Senate and blunt any opportunity to pursue a progressive agenda.

The moderate with the tenacity, fight, temperament and experience to score the “twofer” of defeating Trump and winning back the U.S. Senate while advancing progressive ideas is Joe Biden.

Deborah, Chris and I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy. As my father, the late U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings, would say, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

MICHAEL HOLLINGS

Lakeview Circle

Columbia

Sanders for president

I am 70 years old and have practiced law in Charleston for 40 years. I support Sen. Bernie Sanders despite the mainstream media’s bias. It is important to research candidates through independent media such as Democracy Now and the Intercept. Bernie’s policies prove he is fighting for everyone’s equal opportunity to have a decent life and to unite the American people.

• Bernie supports a minimum wage of $15 per hour. I’ve represented individuals working 40 hours a week making a minimum wage of $15,080 yearly. I’m asking that people who work full time be guaranteed a livable wage.

• Bernie supports free vocational and public college. I was fortunate to get an education with my family’s support and a small loan. Many people don’t have this opportunity and those who do are stuck paying off large student loans. Providing an education is an investment. Other countries provide free education.

• Bernie supports “Medicare for All.” My mother died when she was 63. Although her employer had recently provided her with insurance, it was too late. When my husband was diagnosed with cancer, we had copays, deductibles and large pharmacy bills. Now I have Medicare and don’t have those costs.

• Bernie’s climate plan has Greenpeace’s highest rating and the support of other climate activists.

Go to feelthebern.org or berniesanders.com for more information on his positions and watch Bernie’s explanation of democratic socialism.

DEBORAH WRIGHT

Huger Street

Charleston

Biden has proven record

For the past year, President Donald Trump has smeared Joe Biden’s name. He has questioned Biden’s ethics and integrity.

Biden’s fourth-place finish in New Hampshire shows that it worked. It is Trump’s dream come true. He is scared to run against Biden.

Joe Biden has a proven track record and will go into office knowing exactly what needs to be done.

Don’t let Trump and news coverage influence how you vote.

ELIZABETH EBLE

East Shipyard Road

Mount Pleasant