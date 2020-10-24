Letters to the Editor: Readers share thoughts on election, candidates

Voting can limit terms

With the Nov. 3 election looming, it might be a good time to look under the hood of our General Assembly to see if we, as South Carolina citizens, should perform a tune-up.

One thing we may want to look at is the system that places major power in the hands of a few, based on seniority in the Senate and the speaker’s decisions in the House, which can result in serious inequality. These few control committee assignments, patronage, campaign financial assistance and many other political perquisites. Subtle but serious consequences result from professional politicians staying too long.

Unless lawmakers exhibit fealty and obedience to those few in control, requests for things needed in their districts may not be approved.

There are other dangers. The seniority system can be a breeding ground for corruption. (Witness the malodorous mess of the “Quinn scandal.”)

The seniority system creates a disincentive to be productive when the only way to real power is to sit in place and get reelected year after year.

Are there solutions? Yes, and we don’t need term limits to apply them. Voter power can have the same effect. By voting in a familiar name time after time, we lose voter control. Rather, before you mark that ballot on Nov. 3 for the candidate in your district, ask yourself this question: Is it time for an incumbent who has served three or more terms to be replaced?

THOMAS HEFFERNAN

Sea Palms Cressant

Mount Pleasant

Vote early if you can

My wife and I voted on Oct. 12, the first day of in-person absentee voting, at the North Charleston Coliseum. We voted early for two reasons: 1. to get it done, and 2. to help keep down long lines on Nov. 3.

I recommend that if you can vote early, then please do. Do what you can do to facilitate those among us who can’t get off work to vote early. Don’t contribute to long lines and delays on election day. Be a good neighbor.

STEVE HYLAND

Baytree Court

Mount Pleasant

Yes to Mission Critical

The Charleston County School Board needs board members who support Mission Critical.

These initiatives are the culmination of years of studies, planning and community collaboration.

The initiatives begin to close the achievement gap in our schools by accelerating growth for students in some of our lowest performing schools and give our failing schools a real chance to improve.

The proof is in the pudding. A new early learning center in North Charleston has opened. More students have a chance to attend our best schools, like Buist.

CCSD now has a plan to improve. And, as Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait has repeatedly made clear, there is no plan to privatize any schools.

Having attended or watched school board meetings the past two years, I know the Mission Critical initiatives have taken root and, if they are allowed to continue and grow, the children of Charleston County will be able to attend better public schools, regardless of where they live.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

There are some standing in the way of progress. Incumbents Chris Collins and Kevin Hollinshead voted against Mission Critical initiatives. Other candidates running are opposed to these initiatives and spread false information that somehow it’s a program to privatize our schools. It’s not.

Incumbent Chris Fraser sees things differently, he recognizes the value to our children in the Mission Critical initiatives.

New candidates Hunter Schimpff, Charles Monteith, Courtney Waters and Lauren Heterich also support Mission Critical.

School board candidates who support Mission Critical deserve our vote.

JEAN HOWARD

Huntley Drive

Charleston

Don’t hide donors

Thank you to The Post and Courier for the Oct. 18 article about the Charleston Coalition for Kids.

This group may very well be committed to improving education. But the extreme efforts to hide donors raise suspicion. To spout forth legal gibberish as the reason to hide donor activity makes the group even more distrustful.

I hope voters will recognize the pitfalls of nontransparency and either cast this group and its candidates aside or force donor disclosure so voters can make an educated decision.

HOWARD C. EDMONDS

Macbeth Creek Drive

Charleston

Moral compass gone

America, where have we gone? What is our character? The phrase “my word is my bond” is no longer true.

Now, it’s “the end justifies the means” ... depending on which side you are on.

No longer do those who are called to be our moral compass stand for “truth, justice and the American way.” They stood for something then and should now. Are we proud of what we have become?

Many Americans are sick of the stagnant party politics played in the U.S. House and Senate. But as we see, things are not getting any better. We need to look hard at our country, at our politicians, at ourselves.

We need to be better.

SUE HANSZ

Reedy Place

Okatie