Letters to the Editor: Readers share picks in upcoming election

Vote ‘no’ on housing

How can Charleston County Council put two referendum questions regarding workforce housing on the ballot before having sites under control and having done due diligence to determine how much these projects cost to build and operate?

Voter should choose “No” on both questions. Taxpayers must demand that County Council do its homework to first develop a master plan and present it to the public.

County Council must clearly advise citizens where they propose to locate any work force housing, hold community meetings with residents to advise about the specifics for each project and how many families likely will live at each site.

Each city needs to have the opportunity to assess the unintentional consequences of these projects and determine the financial impact on local taxpayers.

It is an insult to ask hardworking taxpayers to raise their property taxes “only 2 mills” before County Council has properly staffed these issues.

The Naval Hospital debacle is a case study for when County Council has not performed its due diligence and taxpayers have to bail out these half-baked schemes.

Politicians should not burden taxpayers with any more expensive bait-and-switch projects that end up too expensive for workers to live there.

WILLIAM LEWIS

Darts Cove Way

Mount Pleasant

Cunningham’s ads

Who isn’t disappointed with political ads on TV by both sides?

We voters suffer through these every election cycle.

This time, though, hats off to the Democrats. Their disinformation and emotional low-balling efforts in the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and, now, even Legislative office campaigns have reached all-time lows.

And I thought nothing could be worse than the Tom Steyer ads.

Our Kentucky-born and -bred U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham initiated the “grumpy old Republicans” ads two years ago. They worked then and, apparently, they’re working this time.

Now, even a grandson of Gen. George Patton is playing Republican turncoat and voting for a Democrat for the first time.

Well, what’s good for one gander must be good for another. Former lobbyist Jaime Harrison is using the same “grumpy” technique.

At least Harrison has the good sense not to have a mug of beer slide up to him.

And, yes, Republicans feel the need to respond in kind, sort of, but they don’t have near the mastery of the emotional low-ball that the Democrats have exhibited.

Finally, where is Mark Sanford? His efforts to curb governmental overspending always have been noteworthy. Will staying on the sidelines, like two years ago, imply another “grumpy” vote for the bigger spending party?

HOWIE HERBERT

Lazy River Drive

Charleston

Cunningham’s help

In April, we didn’t know much about the coronavirus, where, or if, we could get tested and how the virus could be treated.

I reached out to U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and both U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham for assistance in getting an antibody test for myself and to locate a place where a family member could donate plasma for therapeutic purposes to help ailing patients.

Joe Cunningham’s office responded to my question within 24 hours with helpful information.

Three days later, Tim Scott’s office called but admitted they had no information for me.

Lindsey Graham’s office never called me back.

I will be voting for Cunningham because he helped me when I needed him, and I’m grateful.

HEATHER BONEPARTH

Ocean Course Drive

Johns Island

'Yes' for education tax

Charleston County voters are being asked if they want to keep a 1% sales tax that would fund more than $708 million in school construction, renovation and maintenance projects.

Consider voting for this six-year extension of the educational tax to support the Charleston County School District in the maintaining of quality school buildings.

CCSD has an agreement with Milestone Communication Wireless Infrastructure Company, which allows Milestone the right to secure a site for telecom carriers to place a cell tower on school properties within CCSD jurisdiction.

As of October, Milestone Communication has no active cell tower site requests with CCSD.

A vote of public financial support for CCSD from Charleston County voters may alleviate the need for additional school funds gained through the leasing of school properties to telecoms.

KAREN BEARD

White Chapel Circle

Charleston