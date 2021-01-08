Letters to the Editor: Readers respond to riots in US Capitol

Security weak at Capitol

The assault on the Capitol on Wednesday should have been no surprise.

The talking heads and experts will go on and on about all of this for a very long time.

As a military strategist and security person, including having worked in the security of nuclear weapons and nuclear-loaded aircraft, I looked at the details of the Capitol area and noted how easy it was for a ragtag bunch to breach the Capitol complex.

Imagine what a skilled unit with the right hardware could inflict on an incompetent security detail.

This could have easily been another Benghazi. Consider yourselves blessed as you slithered out of harm’s way. Those at Benghazi didn’t have that luxury.

Disrupter-in-chief

What I saw happening in Washington, D.C., Wednesday was not surprising.

President Donald Trump has been sowing the seeds of hatred and discord in this country for years.

What I don’t understand is that the people who support him do not see that this man cares nothing for this country and will say anything and do anything to disrupt this nation.

For the past four years, he has destroyed many things this country stands for. It saddens me that we allowed him to do this.

I wish all of his supporters would look in the mirror and ask this question: If President Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton acted this way, would you accept this kind of behavior?

I think not.

If you don’t understand that what Trump has wanted all along was to disrupt this country and create chaos, I feel sorry for you.

Graham’s comments too late

Hypocrisy, thy name is Graham.

After four years of suborning insanity, of being an enabler of a man counseling white supremacy and now sedition, Sen. Lindsey Graham has made a pathetically clownish attempt to be recorded in history as being on the side of the rule of law.

Too late. Way too late.

South Carolina had its opportunity to rid itself of this sycophantic politician in November.

Uncivilized behavior

President Donald Trump has successfully unleashed the very darkest and most uncivilized behavior humans are capable of in the most civilized country in the world.

I believe he has done irreparable damage to humanity and certainly to our democracy.

I am praying for the future of the United States.

Astrology not real

Why did The Post and Courier print the Jan. 3 article, “What’s in the stars for the new year?”

The article gives “insights” from Charleston astrologers for this year, calling them “astrology experts.”

According to one so-called expert, we’re having the current pandemic because the planet Mars is closer to Earth than usual. He also says that the influence of Mars is on the wane, so I guess the pandemic will be ending soon.

More good news from astrologers is that democracy will likely survive because the dwarf planet Pluto will be back where it was in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Astronomy is science; astrology is not. I would just as soon take advice from a fortune cookie as from the paper’s daily astrology column. At least that column is on the page with the other comics.

Poor street repairs

It is a mystery to me as to why the city of Charleston seems unable to obtain a reliable contractor who can perform a quality job of repairing and patching our city streets.

Witness the repairs recently completed in the area around and encompassing the intersection of Savage Road with U.S. Highway 17 and along Savage Road from Highway 17 to Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

The repairs and paving are well below standard and far from smooth. With repairs like these, Charleston will not lose its title of “Wheel Alignment Capital of America.”

