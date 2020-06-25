Letters to the Editor: Readers respond to removal of Calhoun statue

Charleston can lead

I am an amateur historian who believes it is time to replace two of Charleston’s Confederate statues with new ones honoring African American heroes of the Civil War.

Namely, replace the Calhoun statue in Marion Square and the Defenders of Fort Sumter statue at White Point Garden. These decisions should be made by a vote of our elected officials.

Of all places in the South, Charleston should take leadership in how we handle our historical Civil War-era statues.

As a student of Charleston history, I believe that the enslaved were co-creators of Charleston and Southern culture as a whole. These brave souls endured the horror of being slaves and overcame all subsequent obstacles to reach their rightful place in American history. I am proud of them for this achievement.

In the June 21 Post and Courier commentary “New monument can move forward,” Bernard Powers and Robert Rosen listed a number of individuals and groups as candidates to be honored.

My vote for the replacement for John Calhoun in Marion Square is Harriet Tubman, the founder of the Underground Railroad and activist during the Civil War in South Carolina.

For White Point Garden, I recomment a group of enslaved Union solders who fought bravely in the 1st through 4th Carolina Volunteer Infantry in the Southern theater, as explained by Powers and Rosen.

The city should employ one or more of South Carolina’s leading artists to create the statues.

This is the right thing to do and would honor our great historical city as well.

ARTHUR B RICHARDSON

Oyster Reef Lane

Mount Pleasant

Enough is enough

While I disagree with the furor surrounding relocation of the Calhoun statue, I acknowledge that there are two sides to this issue.

Having said that, I was a proponent of the solution endorsed in a Post and Courier editorial to add historical context to the monument and was disappointed when Charleston’s mayor and City Council saw fit to take the easy way out and remove the statue to an unnamed location.

Putting that aside, however, when will the “silent majority” say “enough is enough”?

When will we, as a nation, stand up against “the mob” and demand that our elected officials and police establishment protect the statues and memorials of the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Andrew Jackson, Francis Scott Key, U.S. Grant, Mahatma Gandhi, the Abraham Lincoln Emancipation Statue, and the World War II Memorial, to name just a few?

If we do not make a stand, what will be next? Demolishing the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, Mount Rushmore, and many more statues, memorials and monuments that “the mob” deem objectionable? From my perspective, enough is already enough.

BRUCE CORNER

Reserve Drive

Pawleys Island

Honor Philip Simmons

Keep the high pedestal in Marion Square and put a statue of renowned artisan Philip Simmons in the place where John C. Calhoun stood. Mr. Simmons was an African American craftsman every Charlestonian can be proud of.

CAROL BROOKMEYER

John Boone Court

Mount Pleasant

More work needed

It is clear that more needs to be done than simply to remove the statue of John C. Calhoun from Charleston’s most prominent public square.

Calhoun’s controversial image, with a Confederate general and slave owner, Wade Hampton, dominated the parcel for so long that even the Colonial and Revolutionary War origins of Marion Square were obscured.

With all the pretense about local reverence for history, a basic concept of the discipline — chronology — was ignored for more than a century in favor of promoting the principal advocates of white supremacy.

Charlestonians were not allowed to consider even the image of Francis Marion, who commanded black and white troops during America’s war for independence, nor to question what happened to those black patriots who won the war with him.

As for the Colonial period, the oldest artifact on the square, a remnant of the old city wall made of tabby, an African-originated building material, was practically ignored.

A statue to those black builders of the city doomed to anonymity by enslavement is long overdue.

There are many other historical figures, black and white, who fought to establish democracy for all and are more worthy of public honor than Calhoun.

Calhoun deserves a place in Magnolia Cemetery where he can preside over the many Confederate dead doomed by his misguided ideas.

Marion Square needs to be thoroughly restudied and reinterpreted to refresh the American mind.

WILMOT A. FRASER

Moultrie Street

Charleston