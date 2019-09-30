No ‘killer trees’ on road

Neither trees nor roads are out to kill or hurt anyone. Drivers and riders are the culprits. Sometimes a critical car part fails, and hence an accident.

Do not destroy special trees and their settings because of careless or in some way distracted humanity.

Until drivers and riders (people) learn to obey laws and use common sense while behind the wheel or on a bike, they will maim and/or kill themselves and others.

Consider the operator who falls asleep, or who can’t see, or think, straight. Tree, no tree, big wide road, or not, there’s going to be a calamity.

MARGUERITE HERALD

Tanglewood Lane

Moncks Corner

Joint commission’s work

In the early 1980s, the Highway 61 Joint Commission, of which I was a member, was formed to help develop and implement the Highway 61 Corridor Growth Management Plan.

The commission consisted of representatives of all subdivisions along the corridor as well as other stakeholders.

We worked diligently with the city of Charleston, Charleston County and the S.C. Department of Transportation to preserve the scenic and historic nature of Highway 61, and to develop an alternate road to relieve traffic.

The result was the 1992 opening of the Glenn McConnell Parkway that runs from Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road. Those plans always had a proposed extension of the parkway past Bees Ferry.

That extension has three alternate termination pathways back to Highway 61.

Two of them pass through what is now the

Village Green subdivision, and one rejoins the highway farther north toward Summerville.

As part of the 61 Corridor Growth Management Plan, there were to be no attempts to degrade the scenic and historic aspects of Highway 61.

Recently, the DOT has floated ideas for widening the shoulders, which would involve removing significant trees. Under no circumstances should such action be taken.

I understand the safety concerns that led to the proposed shoulder widening.

There are, however, other ways to address that issue, such as reducing the speed limit, putting reflective markers on trees and adding limited lighting. The city, county and DOT must live up to the agreements they made.

If the DOT or any other entity continues to consider any scenario that would impact the scenic and historic nature of Highway 61, I urge the public to reconstitute the commission and pursue any necessary actions to stop the potential degradation of the scenic byway.

DR. JAMES L. CAREW

Dogwood Road

Charleston

‘Go around road’ needed

While S.C. Highway 61 does not go through a national park, it is declared a historic and beautiful area. Cutting trees seems to be the worst of all solutions.

Safety, however, is of high concern.

With safety in mind, could a reduced speed limit be a partial answer until a “go around road” is designed and built to move traffic off the scenic road?

The “go around road” and lowered speed limit was used on Highway 27 in Rossville, Ga. And a new road was built to “go around” the Chickamauga Battlefield National Park near Chattanooga, Tenn.

TIM SMITH

Still Shadow Drive

Charleston

Enforce speed limit

Vertical, living stationary objects called trees don’t jump into the middle of S.C. Highway 61 and cause accidents just as the flat, inanimate asphalt doesn’t sling cars into crashes.

Lower the speed limit and give a few rookie patrol officers an unlimited amount of ticket books enforcing zero tolerance.

Leave the canopy of trees alone.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Not extravagant

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As a resident of Washington, D.C., for nearly 50 years, I can say that a $174,000 salary for Congress members does not allow for an extravagant lifestyle.

Indeed, given the unrelenting back and forth travel, and the challenge of maintaining some semblance of family life in the home state, and the pressure to be constantly available and responsive to constituents, I am filled with admiration and wonder that at that salary level, anyone is willing to take on the job of representing us.

Some seem to feel that Amanda Cunningham, the wife of U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, is somehow clueless and self-entitled if she complains about a lack of coverage for mental health care or counseling from insurance that she and her spouse pay for.

Members of Congress do not get free health insurance. They are subject to the Affordable Care Act, and must buy a plan on the health care marketplace. Yes, they get a percentage reimbursed by the government, but that reimbursement is less than what many large companies chip in for their employees’ work-sponsored insurance plans.

What I see here is a young wife with a young child wisely seeking mental health guidance. She is dismayed that her therapies are not covered by her insurance. I share her dismay.

DEBORAH BOUKNIGHT

Rhetts Bluff Road

Kiawah Island

Recycling facility

The Sept. 7 Post and Courier editorial on recycling mentioned the new Charleston County recycling facility being built on Palmetto Commerce Parkway at Rebecca Collins Road.

Progress on the facility has been agonizingly slow. The editorial noted that the facility “will modernize and streamline local operations to best adapt to and compete in a shifting global market.” That’s great as far as it goes. But since this facility will cost at least $25 million to build, one question should be asked: What percentage of materials entering the facility will exit the facility to landfills?

If this question cannot be answered with any degree of accuracy, then construction should be suspended. County Council should consider electricity-producing incinerator or gasification options.

Progress has been made to decrease problematic effluent from incinerators and gasifiers. If this facility will only receive and bundle materials to truck to landfills, what’s the point?

Yes, we can ban plastic straws, but what of the pallets upon pallets of plastic water bottles hurricane-challenged Lowcountry residents see in every store?

There are no easy answers, but source reuse should be encouraged. If this multimillion-dollar taxpayer-funded facility is built as designed, will Charleston County just be adding another albatross to its aviary?

ED SHAFER

South Moss Oak Lane

Charleston