Graham’s position appalling

As a former assistant United States attorney who prosecuted criminal cases on behalf of the U.S. government, I am appalled by the public statements of Sen. Lindsey Graham that he will not be an impartial juror in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, despite having taken an oath to the contrary. He openly proposes to violate and dishonor that oath.

This astounding and reckless position strikes at the heart of our government and American values. What message does Mr. Graham send to jurors who sit in federal and state courts in this state and across the country every day deciding criminal and civil cases, who take an oath to do fair and impartial justice? What message does it send to public officials who take an oath to carry out the duties of their office faithfully, honestly and according to law? What message to the children of this country who look to public officials for guidance on right and proper conduct as they grow to adulthood?

If Mr. Graham cannot be fair and impartial in the impeachment trial of Mr. Trump, he should recuse himself, or be excused by Chief Justice John Roberts. But he cannot have it both ways. Character is destiny, and if Lindsey Graham dishonors the oath that he has taken in the impeachment trial, his reputation and legacy will be stained forever.

JOHN WEST

Lantana Circle

Georgetown

Senators should keep oath

The Constitution anticipated a president who, by his actions, could cause irrevocable damage to the democracy. Through the process of impeachment, meant not to override the electorate’s choice but to protect our nation, the House of Representatives is charged to act as a grand jury to determine whether an action occurred to compromise the nation.

The House is closest to the people: representatives elected from small geographic areas serve two years.

The Senate conducts a trial to determine if the action merits a president’s removal from office. The Senate provides balance to the House. Senators serve 6 years and are theoretically immune to swings in popular opinion or whims.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court officiates the trial (appointed for life, immune from outside influence). The process is meant to ensure no crimes are committed against the democracy. Each branch of government maintains oversight over the others.

The intent of the Constitution was to ensure fairness for the president and to protect our democracy. Senators swear an oath to evaluate the facts of the trial and rule to preserve the Constitution.

We the people must demand that our elected officials follow the law and obey the Constitution. Presidents and the populace both deserve a fair trial. It’s inappropriate for our elected officials to ignore their duty and render a decision prior to hearing the case. This is like a juror in a trial rendering a verdict based on a news article. Let’s hope that our elected officials obey their oaths.

DENNIS VANE

Polly Point Road

Wadmalaw Island

Pelosi’s diatribe

In her rambling introduction of her impeachment team, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could barely string two coherent sentences together, a problem she shares with Joe Biden.

In her diatribe, she seemingly invoked the name of every prominent American of the past, including Longfellow. How does he relate to impeachment? Since when do she and her party love the Founding Fathers so much?

It never ceases to amaze me how Democrats suddenly become “patriotic” and Constitution-loving when it’s convenient.

All the people on her select panel are from New York and California, proof that we need the Electoral College. Otherwise, those two states would negate the votes of sane people in the country. We again have Rep. Adam Schiff, who, of course, claimed he had new evidence of Trump’s lawbreaking, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

The Democrats were maneuvering to get witnesses called, something they did not allow Republicans to do. Unfortunately, a few Republicans like Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney may go along with this. Why didn’t Romney show courage like this when he ran against Obama?

When all of this is over, if Trump is not convicted, the Democrats and the media will undoubtedly try again.

BILL HAUSLER

Out of Bounds Drive

Summerville

Part of ‘30 percenters’

During the news conference about the transmittal of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “that 70% of Americans support the impeachment of President Trump.”

Her appointed managers indicated that the evidence is “overwhelming.”

If Pelosi is correct, then that would mean only 30% of Americans have actually taken the time to read the Constitution.

Specifically the part regarding impeachment, which gives Congress the authority to impeach and remove the president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States upon a determination that such officers have engaged in treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

Everyone I am associated with, including family, friends, neighbors and prior work associates, certainly don’t believe that Mr. Trump has committed any treason, bribery or high crimes. And if the evidence is so overwhelming, why are witnesses necessary?

For the other “30 percenters” out there, do like me and vote this November.

JAMES DINGUS

Waveney Circle

Goose Creek

Faulty reasoning

After reading the Jan. 9 Post and Courier, one would think that the Charleston area is an active slave market.

Plantations are under fire for past actions. Gentrification is bad for low income, minority neighborhoods. Schools are not teaching all children. All because of racial discrimination due to slavery that ended more than 150 years ago.

Weddings at plantations are a no-no because of past owners’ roles as slave owners. No one is allowed to celebrate life and love at beautiful locations because of past issues.

Given that type of reasoning, then the entire city of Charleston below U.S. Highway 17 should be bulldozed and affordable housing built.

Move the College of Charleston out of town, MUSC to Mount Pleasant. The downtown part of the peninsula should become one large waterpark with public housing and the slave museum.

If we are willing to cut off our noses to spite our faces, just look at what we can do.

PATRICK MURPHY

She Crab Court

Summerville

Honor Finney

Concerning reconciliation of our past, since compensation for the descendants of slaves doesn’t seem possible, how about replacing the John C. Calhoun monument with a statue of the late S.C. Supreme Court Justice Ernest J. Finney? As the first African American appointed to the state Supreme Court, he is someone we can all be proud of.

By the way, I am a member of the Washington Light Infantry and worked at The Citadel for 28 years.

RONALD DOYLE

Ivy Circle

Charleston

Life is a circus

You don’t need to go to a circus anymore, you don’t have to go to the house of mirrors at the fair. It’s so great not to travel, sit in traffic or pay admission to a venue.

Just turn on the TV and it is all the same.

JAMES BROAD

Bent Hickory Road

Charleston