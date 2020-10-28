Letters to the Editor: Readers dive into election issues, COVID-19 surge

Third parties shut out

I cannot understand why democracy is being stifled by the Commission on Presidential Debates and the media. Not since Ross Perot has a greater desire (or need) existed for a third-party presidential candidate. The primary difference between then and now is exposure for an alternative.

While listening to South Carolina Public Radio, I have heard multiple interviews in which people have stated that they could not vote for either the Republican or Democratic candidate.

Yet, once again, candidates of other parties are shut out. Ostracizing more candidates only debilitates those candidates and/or political parties.

This, in turn, restricts the options of citizens seeking to choose a candidate outside of the traditional parties.

What justification could the Commission on Presidential Debates give for limiting the choices? The criteria the commission establishes are neither justified if it is not sound principle nor ethical if democracy is restricted.

The process should be more vigorously challenged by the media.

I believe President Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, QAnon, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, young voter influence and other factors are an indication that voters are weary of the old political mainstream. Change would probably evolve more quickly if democracy were not impeded.

GEORGE McMILLAN

Runnymede Lane

Summerville

Vote 'yes' for schools

Across Charleston County, teachers, students, administrators and parents have adapted to a new way of learning with the hope of returning to normal someday soon. While everyone affected has tried to become acclimated to this new environment, maintenance and capital improvement projects remain needed in many of our schools.

In 2010, our community saw these needs and took action. Charleston County residents established a penny sales tax to maintain and improve our school district’s aging infrastructure.

The Educational Capital Improvements Sales and Use Tax fund was created by referendum to pay for ongoing repairs, facility maintenance and new building construction across our school district that must be approved by voters every six years.

It was funded by a sales tax so that the financial weight was shared by residents of Charleston County as well as those who visit the Lowcountry.

In 2019, about 40% of the funds raised for our schools were paid for by visitors. This year, voters again will be asked to continue this penny sales tax.

The first local ballot question will be the “Educational Capital Improvements Sales and Use Tax Act Referendum for Charleston County.”

This ballot initiative details the projects and schools that will benefit from its continuation. Schools across the district will be helped by this funding. In 2014, citizens overwhelmingly agreed to extend this tax.

Please do the same this year. Not only will this penny tax go toward needed infrastructure, but it will create thousands of jobs and provide more than $1 billion in economic stimulus across the region.

A “yes” vote for local ballot item one is a vote for schools.

WILLIS CANTEY

Chairman of the Board

Charleston Metro

Chamber of Commerce

Leeds Avenue

North Charleston

Goose Creek Council

With so much attention being paid to the national election, it’s easy to forget about the local races. Local officeholders can have a major affect on citizens’ everyday life. Goose Creek voters have an opportunity to fill three City Council seats on Nov 3. Please research the candidates and know where they stand. I support Kevin Condon, Hannah Cox and Melissa Enos.

During his four-year term, Mr. Condon has amassed an impressive record of supporting the city and was unanimously voted mayor pro tem in 2018.

Ms. Cox is a former Navy chief who has led hundreds of personnel and responsibly managed millions of dollars in budgets. She will do the same for the citizens and our city budget as well.

Ms. Enos is a supporter of our first responders and the backbone of the “Cop Stop” program, which allows homeowners to prepare food and host a meal at their residence for those who are on duty. She also was the recipient of the 2019 Goose Creek Police Volunteer of the Year award.

These candidates have been going throughout the community meeting citizens and listening to concerns. All three would be valuable assets to our current council and continue supporting our local people and businesses.

JODY THOMAS

North Pembroke Drive

Goose Creek

Take COVID action now

The COVID-19 spread now underway will cross this state. A difference in the gift of valuable time separates us. Absent effective actions by the state and local governments now to stop the spread, we, too, will succumb to this scourge just as the other states go under.

Our jawbone program has failed and is sacrificing the wins achieved for the economy. Denial and half actions do not work to contain this virus.

S.C. needs to recognize and declare the emergency condition to save the economy that has returned so far.

If not, we will kill our economic activity, sending us back to the shutdown period that had many holes for privileges, waivers and essentials.

Needed are front and center statewide and local actions, new and reimposed strategies going beyond the soft PR approach to mask wearing. We cannot creep around this virus, this mask issue or the proven public health tool of wearing a mask.

Exceptional times require effective and apolitical administrative actions scaled to the magnitude of the threat that we can plainly anticipate.

Alternatively, just what is the “limited government” response to this common enemy that takes lives and livelihoods through the exercise of personal freedom?

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island

Pence over Harris

If something unforeseen happened to President Donald J. Trump while in office, would you want Vice President Mike Pence as president? I would.

If something unforeseen happened to Joe Biden while president, would you want Vice President Kamala Harris as president? I would not. Consider this.

ELSIE CLEES

Forde Row

Charleston

Trump failures

In the run-up to Election Day it may be useful to summarize the failures of the Trump administration:

1. Foremost, Mr. Trump has failed to provide moral leadership. He has made bullying and insults proper political discourse and has enabled white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and fringe conspiracy theorists to join the mainstream.

2. The Trump administration has failed to provide a coherent strategy to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

3. His administration has rolled back decades of environmental protections and has ignored the climate change catastrophe now upon us.

4. The administration is intent upon reversing the gains in access to health care for millions of Americans achieved in the last decade without any plan to address our pressing health care issues.

5. Mishandling of foreign policy by the Trump administration has made it so that our adversaries (Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Iranian mullahs) do not respect us and our allies do not trust us. Much of the world is now looking to China for leadership.

In short, Donald Trump has not made America great again. He has made America a divided nation, alone.

STEVEN AKMAN

Blockade Runner Court

Charleston