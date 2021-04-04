Letters to the Editor: Readers are encouraged to learn Holocaust stories to honor those who perished

Every year, Charleston Holocaust survivors share their stories of trauma, loss and survival with thousands of students and community members through the Charleston Jewish Federation’s REMEMBER Program. This year’s publication is an insert in today’s Post and Courier.

Repeatedly discussing the horrors of the Holocaust is difficult for them, but our survivors continue to do this work to keep the memory of those murdered in the Holocaust alive, to be a voice for those who are no longer with us and to ensure that something like the Holocaust never happens again.

At the end of their presentations, the survivors share messages of respect, tolerance and hope for the future.

We encourage you to be their voice. We implore you to read this year’s Holocaust supplement, featuring narratives from local survivors and their descendants.

Read them and share them with others you know, because, sadly, our survivors will not be with us forever. Their legacy will live through us, and through you.

At 5 p.m. April 11, the REMEMBER Program will host a virtual Holocaust Remembrance ceremony.

The Charleston Jewish community will honor its family members who perished in the Holocaust.

The program features keynote speaker Hershel Greenblat, Holocaust survivor. Read his story in the Holocaust supplement.

Register for the event at

jewishcharleston.org/YH2021, learn more at Jewishcharleston.org/remember, or email remember@jewishcharleston.org with questions.

Thank you for playing a part in honoring the memories of our Holocaust survivors by bearing witness to them, by internalizing them and by processing their lessons to ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust never happen again.

REGGIE GUIGUI

and

ILENE TURBOW

Co-chairs,

REMEMBER Program

Croghan Spur Road

Charleston

Electric car issues

On a recent afternoon round trip to Charleston from Summervillle, I was surprised how packed the traffic was on I-26 in both directions.

I thought about all the cars and trucks being electric in the near future. Then I thought where is all this electricity going to come from?

The stronger than ever carbon free push is shutting down development of oil and natural gas pipelines.

Oil and gas drilling leases are being canceled.

Coal-fired electric plants are being shuttered. Natural gas-fired electric plants are also considered polluters and undesirable.

Nuclear power plants are aging out and new construction has spectacularly failed. Nor does it have government or popular support.

Hydroelectric dams are being dismantled to restore ecosystems.

We just witnessed an energy grid failure with enormous consequences in Texas due to colder weather than expected.

All this without the demand of electric vehicles.

Are solar and wind power going to replace the loss of all the electricity production? What happens when you add the enormous amount of new electricity required to charge all the vehicles?

What happens when we have an unusually hot week or worse, a very cold (and cloudy) week? Will we have to choose between cooling or heating our homes or charging our cars? Or will we have neither as Texas did?

How will carbon free meet this challenge?

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We need large and growing sources of reliable energy to meet our needs.

GLEN HAYNES

Drayton Drive

Summervillle

Rethink leaf blowers

I applaud the city of Charleston’s initiative to control carbon emissions through their Climate Action Plan.

However, I respectfully ask that City Council members rethink the use of two-stroke engine leaf blowers by commercial and municipal landscapers.

Aside from being a noise nuisance, these gas-powered blowers generate an inordinate amount of carbon emissions. Because they use a mixture of gas and oil, the hydrocarbon emissions from 30 minutes of yard work with a two-stroke leaf blower equal a 3,900-mile drive, according to Edmunds.com.

These highly polluting two-stroke engines have evaded legislation that governs autos, trucks and nearly every other gas-powered device. Banning their use by both commercial and municipal landscapers would effectively remove emissions equaling hundreds of automobiles each day.

There are ample alternatives available. If commercial and municipal landscapers were provided 2 to 3 years for a transition to less impactful equipment, they could reasonably replace them and take a big step toward lowering emissions and achieving the goals of the Climate Action Plan.

JEREMY N. WILLITS

Reid Street

Mount Pleasant

Keep comic strip

Thank you for not bowing to pressure to cancel the comic strip Mallard Fillmore.

While it doesn’t always express my opinion, I find nothing offensive in it and I feel it reflects a point of view that is ignored or castigated in many papers.

Newspapers used to be courageous, but now they seem to back down at the first sign of criticism.

PRISCILLA ADAMS

Coburg Road

Charleston

Filibuster debate

Once again we are seeing the filibuster front and center on the political stage. It’s good or bad, depending on who has the power.

Syndicated columnist Jonah Goldberg’s op-ed the March 28 Post and Courier focused on it.

He hit on a significant issue. In his definition of filibuster, he states it, “ lets senators, or groups of senators, speak for as long as they like ...”

That is no longer true. Perhaps if a senator actually had to stand up and talk, it would be used less, and more compromises would happen.

In today’s Senate, just the threat of a filibuster is sufficient to derail legislation that may be supported by the majority of the country.

Let’s make senators get up off of their seats to talk if they want to filibuster.

TOM WALKER

Ridge Road

Ridgeville