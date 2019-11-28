Despite our technologically connected society, people are lonelier than ever.
Nowhere is social isolation and loneliness more evident than among homebound Americans.
Locally, 72% of Meals on Wheels recipients in East Cooper live alone.
Research reveals significant health impacts of social isolation and feelings of loneliness.
The negative effects of loneliness on a person’s health are similar to smoking up to 15 cigarettes per day.
In simple terms, being homebound means an individual generally does not leave his or her home because it is difficult. It’s usually due to age, illness or disability.
Are there people in your neighborhood who are homebound? Do you know your neighbor?
Here are some ways to help a neighbor who is homebound:
• Get a phone number for your neighbor’s family member or friend who visits.
• If you are able, offer to help with tasks like running errands, mowing the lawn, trimming a tree or changing a light bulb.
• Visit and engage in a conversation. A five- to 10-minute conversation is enough to refuel someone’s otherwise lonely day.
Now is a good time to make a
commitment to your community
by ensuring no one is left out or
left behind this holiday season, or ever.
Loneliness is not just a challenge for seniors but a problem for us all in the age of technology.
GEORGE ROBERTS
CEO, East Cooper Meals on Wheels
U.S. Highway 17
Mount Pleasant
Educating teachers
Splat!
Against the chalkboard, next to my right ear, another spit wad stuck, right under where I’d just written: “The afternoon knows what the morning never suspected.” I was failing at teaching Robert Frost.
When I whirled around once again to catch the guilty student, I saw not a clue.
“Will someone please tell me who is throwing spit wads?”
The code of silence.
I was a first-year teacher and frustrated at my impotence.
After school I went to my chair, Doris Simms, who was the most
experienced, nearing retirement in fact.
“You have to call the parents,” she said.
“But I don’t know who is or are doing it!”
She used her fingers. “One,” she said. “They’re testing you ... and they actually want discipline.
“Two, they need to know your classroom isn’t Las Vegas. What happens here does not stay here.
“Three. They also need to learn you and their parents are on the same page.”
“Four,” I groused, “this is going to cost me a lot of time.”
“Five, what’s more important than classroom management?” she asked.
Nothing.
So I spent two hours on the phone that night, starting with the parents of the most likely suspects.
The next day, my mentor came by to check on spit wads
“Not a one,” I reported. Grateful, I tried to tease her with a TV allusion. “Oh, ‘Our Miss Brooks,’ will I be as wise as you someday?”
She pointed to my Frost quotation, still on the board.
WILL FELTS
Marsh Point Drive
Charleston
Too many shootings
On Nov. 14, the national news reported the deaths of two students and the injury of three others in a school shooting in Southern California.
How many more of these tragedies must our country endure before the Senate passes the background check bill that has been on the desk of Mitch McConnell since February?
Our GOP senators are being
controlled by the NRA, and our schoolchildren are dying.
No more thoughts and prayers.
We need to vote out those blocking this legislation in the next election to get this bill passed.
Otherwise, your child’s school could be next.
No more excuses. Please vote in 2020.
JEANNE WOODS
Barfield Street
Daniel Island
Christmas wishes
I am writing Santa now in the hope he can make a special delivery to Charleston by Dec. 16.
The only items on my list are six hearing aids for Charleston County School Board members.
Apparently, these members have had a difficult time hearing their constituents vociferously say, slow down and come up with a plan.
It should be a plan that is not created behind closed doors and doesn’t change with the wind.
Please, Santa, help protect all the children of Charleston County from the hidden agenda of a few.
BUD SUTHERLAND
McCants Drive
Mount Pleasant