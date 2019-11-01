After pedaling and running over the Ravenel Bridge, it’s obvious the signs for bikers and pedestrians need to be improved. It’s now a recipe for disaster and only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or killed.

Bikers tend to blame pedestrians for wandering into their lane, and pedestrians blame bikers for going too fast. We can see both sides, but that isn’t what matters at this point.

The city must step up and install signs that better convey the danger of deviating from designated lanes.

A sign warning people to stay in designated lanes should be set up with flashing lights, and pavement markings designating lanes need to be repainted in a bold color.

The good news is more people are biking, walking and running across the bridge. Let’s make it safe for everyone.

MARGI MARKS

Hibben Street

Mount Pleasant

GIGI WALLACE

Shem Drive

Mount Pleasant

Prescription fight

Big Pharma, through their supporters, is starting to run full-page advertisements in print media to denounce possible legislation imposing price controls on prescription drugs.

Perhaps there is some hope on behalf of senior citizens and the less affluent in the United States that lawmakers in Washington, D.C., will finally take action so that they will no longer have to choose between buying food or the medication they need to keep themselves or a family member alive.

A. HOYT ROWELL III

Cardinal Hill Drive

Mount Pleasant

Seekings for mayor

I read the Oct. 30 Post and Courier letter to the editor that supported John Tecklenburg for mayor. I agree Mayor Tecklenburg is undoubtedly pleasant, positive, agreeable and talented at the keyboard, but is he productive?

I’m not looking to fill a dinner table with agreeable people but voting for the mayor of Charleston.

It’s obvious that this council has staged a small coup. Two councilmen are running against his leadership style, and four or five council members are backing these candidates. This doesn’t show strong leadership but division.

We can’t afford another four years of pleasant promises the council won’t pass.

Councilman Mike Seekings’ experience and practical knowledge will lead this city productively.

His boots-on-the-ground approach exemplified by his district is an example of his dedication to resolving and understanding the depth of problems assigned to him. He may not say what you want to hear, but he’s there to deliver the news, whether good or bad, and always has an answer for moving forward.

As much as I like Mayor Tecklenburg, this is not a personality contest. This is leadership selection.

Mike is a communicator and a leader. He knows he’s only as good as the council working with him.

Vote Seekings for mayor. Invite Tecklenburg for dinner.

VERONICA GOODRICH

Tradd Street

Charleston

Shahid leadership

When I was a boy on James Island in the late 1960s, I remember the excitement we felt when Mayor J. Palmer Gaillard and other dignitaries gathered along Harborview Road, said a few appropriate words and marked an X on the pavement where the James Island connector would land on James Island, providing direct access to downtown.

I remember a similar announcement in July 1977 about how Charleston Place would soon revitalize downtown and breathe life back into our nearly vacant business district.

The James Island connector finally opened about 25 years after that X was placed on Harborview Road. Charleston Place didn’t open until nine years after the announcement.

So when plans to revitalize West Ashley began in the spring of 2017, I knew we’d be in it for a long haul. Planning processes in Charleston have a history of moving at a glacial and litigious pace.

When Peter Shahid was appointed chairman of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission, he was charged with leading the biggest planning effort undertaken in the city’s history.

In three short years, Shahid has made sure everyone who chose to participate has been heard and has moved the community into a “let’s get it done” phase.

Our city, especially West Ashley, owes Shahid a debt of gratitude. Plan West Ashley is a 50-year project, but we have cleared the big planning hurdles. Peter Shahid has led us there in just three short years. For Charleston, or any city, that is truly amazing.

CHARLIE SMITH

Wappoo Road

Charleston

Vote for Drake

As president of the French Quarter Neighborhood Association and as a member of various mayoral task forces, I have had the opportunity to work with Angela Black Drake.

Together, we have attended many City Council meetings, representing the needs and views of our respective downtown neighborhoods.

Angela is a diligent worker. She has developed excellent communication networks with many city departments.

Her representation as a member of council would mean that she knows who to go to and who to work with in order to resolve issues that may concern Daniel Island or the historic district downtown.

Her experience and relationships would serve her well and contribute to her success as a councilwoman.

SUSAN BASS

State Street

Charleston

Reelect Moody

Bill Moody has spent a lifetime advocating for parks, drainage and quality of life issues in West Ashley. His work on those issues is enough to merit another term.

His enduring support for the completion of I-526 makes all the difference in this race.

Challenger Ross Appel and his supporters are firmly against the completion of I-526. Earlier this year, attorney Appel filed a lawsuit opposing the project.

Because the path of the I-526 completion will run through West Ashley, it will eventually require the city’s consent. If Appel were elected to City Council, then the project could be stalled or killed.

West Ashley residents are weary of sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Savannah Highway. The overwhelming majority of our community agrees that the completion of I-526 is crucial to a livable West Ashley.

Aside from improving livability, the completion of I-526 will serve as an additional evacuation route when a hurricane threatens the area. Completion of I-526 is the reasonable thing to do.

KATHERINE KUSZMAUL

Lord Calvert Drive

Charleston

Kickball & politics

The Moncks Corner mayor’s antics over an umpire calling his son out in a kickball game are a clear example that our national politicians could probably qualify to be mayor of Moncks Corner.

Even their mutual minister was unable to help reconcile their differences.

The council should look closely at the umpire’s $25 fee during next year’s budget deliberations. Maybe umpires don’t get paid enough.

JIM ROWE

Poaug Lane

Mount Pleasant