When traveling through small town America, it is not unusual to find a statue in a square dedicated to a soldier from one war or another. In big cities, a warrior, his sword on high, atop a horse adorns many parks. But you won’t find in town big or small a statue of a critic, to paraphrase Jean Sibelius. Restaurant critic Hanna Raskin surely knows that.
Critics perform a useful service. As consumers of music, art and food we have many choices. We can and do depend on “word of mouth” to assist us in which venue to visit, but we are greatly aided by critics if they are good enough to be thorough, particular and accurate in their evaluations. Ms. Raskin does exactly that.
Ms. Raskin visits each restaurant three times to get an accurate appraisal of the food and service and to make sure any praise or criticism is based on endemic causes. Readers get to choose what to do with that information. They may decide to patronize a restaurant with a less then sterling review or they may avoid such places, saving their money for a venue Ms. Raskin has determined is worth the cost.
Restaurateurs have choices, too. They may ignore her negative comments or take a hard look at their offerings and make adjustments to reward their customers with a better experience. What they should not choose to do is to attack the critic as being too powerful and try to get her silenced. If they think she is mistaken, they, too, can post a public response saying why she has erred. The Post and Courier has the reputation of accommodating such offerings.
Over the last decade and a half, we have eaten at scores of Charleston restaurants. I only do so after Ms. Raskin has expressed her opinion. Going out to eat blindly, spending as much as a car payment on a meal for us, seems to me foolhardy. It is better and more rewarding to get advice from Ms. Raskin, who, by the way, is the most responsive columnist ever, answering every email with direct, useful responses.
Too bad there are no plans to erect a statue to Ms. Raskin. She has earned one.
FRANK C. LEISTER
Teachers vs. sports
As I read the headline in the Jan. 25 Post and Courier, “McMaster champions overhaul for education,” I really had to laugh. Had it not been for your top-notch “Minimally Adequate” series, would this have been at the top of his agenda? Your investigative reporting described in great detail how badly South Carolina is lacking in public education. Sadly, that is no bulletin.
Then I read that S.C. lawmakers are advancing at lighting speed up to $115 million in tax breaks to build a practice complex for the Carolina Panthers. This has happened within a matter of weeks while our teachers continue to beg for raises and more funding. Should I mention the school bus replacement conundrum? Replacing our aging fleet, which is up to 25 years old, at a snail’s pace?
Please, South Carolina Legislature, do the right thing. Focus your efforts on our schools and teachers and make them your No. 1 priority.
MIRELLA ABBO
Failing roads
The roads of Charleston are deteriorating before our eyes.
My wife and I bought our first house here in 2004 and, at the time, we were very impressed with the quality of the roads in the city, particularly when compared to the streets of New York City, our former home.
Over the past 15 years, our Charleston roads have been damaged by flooding and increased truck and auto traffic, and have been patched and repatched for drain and utility repair to the point that they are almost on par with the decrepit streets of NYC.
Drivers are swerving, dodging and darting in and out of lanes, not always because they are intoxicated or texting on their phones but because they are trying to avoid sunken or raised manhole covers, deep side-drain ditches or holes in the asphalt.
From the streets around Colonial Lake to Broad Street, Meeting Street, East Bay, Rutledge, Ashley, all across the peninsula, the roads are literally crumbling.
One might have hope
that these roads will, in time, be well repaired, but when we learn that the I-526 extension project could take funds away from local road repairs to build that highway, all hope seems to be lost.
I don’t believe in the value of the I-526 extension at the estimated cost, particularly if funds for road repair, flooding, bridge maintenance and other critical infrastructure will be diverted to that end.
Can Charleston County Council provide a solution to this?
PETER GOODRICH
Orangeburg arrests
If the allegations are true, the Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputies recently arrested on bribery, conspiracy and visa fraud charges clearly betrayed the people of their community as well as their fellow law enforcement officers. Let’s hope our judicial system doesn’t mimic the Jussie Smollett fiasco in Chicago.
KIM WESTBERG
Catholic scandal
I am a Roman Catholic senior male who is deeply troubled by these reported acts of sexual abuse in my church.
Transparency and accountability in such matters merely represent what is really an attempt to restore credibility within the church proper.
The recruitment of priests and others called to Christian ministries needs to be re-evaluated to protect those who might become vicitms in the future. Without going ballistic on matters of human affection, this sort of intervention could have avoided some transgressions.
Transparency and accountability after the fact are not enough and fall short of what is needed to stop these crimes. Prayer is essential.
DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.
Tech advances
When I began reading Llewellyn King’s commentary in the March 30 Post and Courier on automated technology and artificial intelligence, I expected an acknowledgement by Mr. King that perhaps such developments will never replace human capabilities and reactions.
But no, Mr. King just doubled down on the belief that these systems will one day be foolproof and that all we need to do is perfect the technologies and not rush them to market.
He then calls those of us who live in the real world, not a theoretically programmed artificial one, Luddites.
As we have seen with social media platforms, the computerized U.S. electoral process, the creation of false identities and so on, in the real world, there are people who unfortunately use newly developed technologies for nefarious purposes.
Let’s say a perfect “smart city development” is created. Does it even occur to Mr. King that inevitably someone will hack into that system, cause chaos (and perhaps loss of life) and demand either huge sums of money or threaten political blackmail as ransom?
Mr. King seems to think we are headed into a world where artificial intelligence will eliminate all human inaccuracies, fallacies and blunders. He conjures up a perfect vacuum into which no transgressions will intrude.
Sorry, Mr. King, while the technological advances of our time are, for the most part, beneficial, they will never replace human emotions and judgment, as fallible as they may be.
STEVEN MORRIS
