Letters to the Editor: Questions that parents should ask colleges

A looming question is if college students will be allowed to go to campuses this fall. Yes, there are reasons to worry, but parents can help make this fall better and safer by asking the right questions.

Schools should want you to ask questions, and I’m proposing five that institutions must be able to answer.

1. Testing. Can my child be tested for COVID-19? (The answer should be “yes.”). Are you testing faculty and staff? Where does testing happen and at what cost? What are your processes for managing a positive result?

2. Online instruction. Are faculty members and instructors required to teach in person? What support is available to my student for help with managing online classes? You want to know help and tutoring is available regardless if online or in person, and what hours will help be available.

3. Outbreak. If an outbreak happens, what is your plan to manage it?

4. Attendance/withdrawal. If we decide the campus isn’t safe, what are the policies for allowing him or her to take classes online or withdraw for the term?

5. Communication. What updates will you share with students and family members, and how often? Who is the point person?

I know schools can’t have all the answers, but they should be able to answer these with confidence. You want to know they’ve thought through the health and learning issues.

The rest? That’s a discussion between you and your child. It will be a work in progress.

CATHERINE WATT

Wren Street

Clemson

Virus lawsuits

Isn’t it amazing how, as we hopefully emerge from some very dark days, attorneys see an opportunity? The May 8 Post and Courier articles on virus lawsuits and online college are the tip of the iceberg. I can’t wait to hear attorney talking heads on TV blaming everyone.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Sharpestowne Court

Mount Pleasant

We’re all vulnerable

“Everybody can’t wait for things to get back to normal” is a frequently heard phrase these days.

The coronavirus threat is real, as is the dreadful sickness it causes and the hardships that arise from our attempts to reduce the spread of infection.

And it is certainly true that every effort must be made to help and sustain all who are sickened and all who are being hammered into poverty and homelessness.

However, we also need to be honest in admitting that the pandemic has dramatically revealed how very vulnerable business and politics as usual has made us.

Furthermore, we cannot forget that this pandemic is taking place against a backdrop of another serious crisis.

Failure to take action to mitigate and adapt to the growing climate crisis will eventually force many into poverty and homelessness as swaths of the country become unlivable and low-lying coastal cities, including Charleston, are inundated by sea level rise.

So perhaps we really don’t want to get back to normal. Perhaps we need to open our hearts and minds to different, better, more adaptive and more sustainable ways of living.

Perhaps the virus, in spite of its awful immediacy, is calling for us to keep the big picture in mind.

DAVID STONEY

Venning Street

McClellanville

Appreciate parents

Without a doubt, these are trying times. Everyday we hear about, talk about and honor front-line responders. I personally agree and support this, but I would like to add parents to this list.

In most situations, parents don’t have a choice about the roles they must take on.

For example, some parents trying their best to teach third-grade math might have difficulty even trying to spell third-grade math.

Parents must wake up each day during this crisis and be ready to perform their duties.

Most will not see their faces on TV or hear their names on the news for doing a good job.

There will be no thank-you or parade for them, but we cannot get by without them.

America, we will get through these tough times because tough times are not new. But let’s take a few minutes to remember that if we all do a little, together we can do a lot. This includes parents.

My message to all parents is this: Remember you’re very important. Don’t stop doing what you are doing. You are making a difference. We need you and we appreciate you. Please stay safe.

WENDELL J. RODGERS

Retired, School of Education The Citadel

Deep Sea Circle

Mount Pleasant

Medical records

I’m a bad mom. I can’t remember the time of day one of my children was born 31 years ago. I remember it was around breakfast time.

So here begins my search. I figured it would be easy to find and looked through all the paperwork in boxes in the attic. Nothing with the time of day.

I called the S.C. Department of Vital Records, but the time of day isn’t required on birth certificates in this state.

I went to my OB-GYN’s office, but it’s not on anything they have archived.

I went to the hospital where my child was born, but was told my records were destroyed after so many years.

Wait, my medical records have been destroyed? What if there was some piece of my medical history that could be used to diagnose a problem I have now?

I find this ludicrous that I was not offered a copy of these before they were destroyed. I would like to see the law changed so no medical records are destroyed. I understand the cost of archiving old paper records, but these are my records.

They should not have the right to destroy them without my permission.

If they can find you anywhere in the country when you owe them money, they could surely have tried to find me for this.

PATRICIA NICHOLAS

Widows Court

Johns Island