The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Rural Road Safety Plan, begun after the state’s gasoline tax increase, is designed to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries from crashes on our rural roads.

Unfortunately, we lead the nation in these categories, and S.C. Highway 61 is our most dangerous rural road.

Last year, DOT set out to change those statistics by developing a site specific plan to improve safety on Highway 61 in Dorchester County. Those plans were crafted with assistance from the general public and stakeholders.

After receiving comments from a public meeting at Ashley Ridge High School, DOT further revised its plan.

The new plan to make S.C. 61 safer while preserving the natural beauty of the tree-lined highway came about through communication, balancing safety, preservation and public involvement.

All of these elements were important in reaching a design for S.C. 61 that was agreeable to all parties. However, the last one, public involvement, is a key element across all of our projects.

Our traffic engineers used safety data and comments from the public and local leaders to refine the plan, resulting in one that will move this project forward. This is how DOT does business in 2019.

We appreciate Gov. Henry McMaster’s support of a comprehensive approach to safety, including asking the S.C. Department of Public Safety to increase law enforcement along S.C. 61.

We encourage the public to provide input that will enhance the safety and efficiency of our highways across the state and locally. The general public can access any DOT project on our website at scdot.org.

ROBERT D. “ROBBY” ROBBINS

Chairman, S.C. Department of Transportation Commission

Park Street

Columbia

More public safety

It’s good to know that a bicycle/pedestrian crossing for the Ashley River will become a reality thanks to a federal grant. And it’s interesting how quick politicians and public officials are to take credit. If only they would turn their attention to another public safety need nearby.

Since before construction began on the WestEdge project along Lockwood Drive and in anticipation of the increased traffic it would bring, neighbors have been asking for road and safety improvements.

For example, we’ve pressed for at least a marked crosswalk, preferably with a flashing warning light, between WestEdge and the other side of Lockwood so people can walk to Publix or Brittlebank Park. This busy cut-though also could use turn markings for motorists to avoid confusion and close calls.

We’ve appealed to the mayor and City Council members, state government representatives, city public works and DOT officials, developers and MUSC leadership, which is a partner in the WestEdge venture.

Our efforts have been met with inaction, indecision, excuses, finger-pointing and buck-passing.

Yet, these same officials and agencies continue to approve monolithic projects seemingly without regard for planning and infrastructure improvements. Witness, for example, the continued flooding along the WestEdge side of Lockwood.

Maybe they’ll pay attention when the same thing happens that spurred a need for the bicycle/pedestrian bridge — someone gets hurt or killed.

RICK MALASPINA

Old Bridgeview Lane

Charleston

Worst word

I have come to the conclusion that the worst word in the English language is “impeachment.” I and many of my fellow citizens are fed up with this word.

JERRY DAVIDSON

Bristlecone Drive

Ladson

Stop littering

What about “stop littering” don’t people in South Carolina understand? I have been picking up trash in my neighborhood and have gotten the county to clean up along larger roads, including along I-526, I-26, Highway 41 and others, only to find them littered again in a matter of days.

I don’t understand a desire to throw trash out of a car window when it would be so easy to throw it away at home.

Wouldn’t people rather live in a beautiful, clean city and county instead of a garbage dump? It’s a horrible eyesore for everyone.

Would a $10,000 fine and a year-long driver’s license suspension get people’s attention? That’s what the penalty should be.

Unfortunately, litterers are probably not reading this letter. If readers know anyone who litters, please try to get them to stop. There is so much bad going on in our world right now. Reducing litter would help make things better.

MARY WEISS

Blue Heron Run

Mount Pleasant