Letters to the Editor: Public housing can succeed with right plan

Growing up in a housing project in what is now North Charleston in the 1940s and ’60s was wonderful as a child.

Many of the residents moved on to become successful in every field one can imagine.

George Legare Homes, Ben Tillman Homes, Calhoun Homes and Liberty Homes provided small, comfortable and affordable dwellings for thousands of citizens of the North Area.

They were convenient to the bus lines and many residents rode the buses to work downtown or walked to work at the shipyard. You could actually live without a car.

Other than some of Ben Tillman Homes, they were all demolished in order to be replaced with more modern “affordable” housing.

These replacements can cost between $225,000 and $275,000. The residents were scattered all over the area, which had little or no bus service, and into substandard overpriced rental properties.

The affordable housing I grew up in was nonprofit government facilities.

The track record of the present city of North Charleston and Charleston County government does little to elicit my support in matters of real estate.

Many of the same leaders who managed these deals are still dealing and trying to deal some more. The profit incentive when private developers are involved will make this latest (defeated) proposition “unaffordable.”

A select board of business people with a real plan is crucial if this very necessary housing initiative is to succeed.

Well-managed housing projects can succeed. There are many in the city of Charleston that have survived and still serve our community.

The public will support such housing if it is presented properly. It will be not be a tax burden, and rentals will be adjusted as needed to sustain itself.

Don’t ask me for more money until you show me you know how to use what you’ve already taken from me.

MERRILL RIDGWAY

McRoy Street

North Charleston

Bury power line

Leave only a footprint on our environment.

Santee Cooper should do the right thing and bury the high-voltage power line across Johns Island.

We understand the necessity for a new line, but we strongly object to the erection of the rust-colored towers to carry it to the Stono River.

This would not even be a discussion if it were Mount Pleasant.

GLENDA MILLER

Cottage Plantation Road

Johns Island

No virus progress

At a news conference Nov. 19, Gov. Henry McMaster said the state is providing testing resources for K-12 schools to help keep classrooms open, even as the pandemic worsens.

Of course, such resources won’t offset the pressures to close schools brought about by teacher and staff shortages resulting from COVID-19 infection, quarantine or demoralization leading to resignations.

Gov. McMaster, however, erred in suggesting that citizens could travel safely over the Thanksgiving holiday so long as they got tested. The CDC strongly recommended against travel during this holiday. And “testing before turkey” is not a substitute for social distancing.

A true-negative test only tells you that you do not have COVID-19 at the time of testing, but you still could have been exposed and incubating the virus and thus be a source of spread.

Furthermore, you could be exposed after testing and get sick or spread the virus.

Gov. McMaster also was disingenuous in his claim that S.C. is managing better than other states in its response to the pandemic.

As of Nov. 23, The New York Times reports that S.C. ranked 28th worst (out of 56 states and territories) in total cases with 4,031 per 100,000 population. And the total number of cases is growing at an unsustainable rate. S.C. ranked 16th worst in total deaths with 83 per 100,000 population.

We will never improve this performance and protect our citizens until we own the data, follow the science, and lead and act with courage.

DR. C. EDWARD COFFEY

Royall Avenue

Mount Pleasant

Abuse of women

Abuse can take many forms, particularly in the case of abuse toward women.

The most obvious situation is in the case of rape.

But there are economic reasons for women to feel abused, such as unequal pay scales where women are not rewarded equally with men.

Even the act of men staring at women can result in anger because of the lack of empathy or caring on the part of those men doing the ogling.

There are other forms of abuse. One example is when conversing, some men may interrupt, talk too long or dominate the conversation without penalty.

This is among the more subtle forms. Another is the unspoken sense of superiority that some men may feel or display without notice, reprimand or punishment.

The essential message in all of this is that we all must try to be more understanding of the various ways women may react to the various feelings of abuse.

A member of our family is devoting her professional life to this subject. She is my inspiration.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adger’s Wharf

Charleston

Wrong priorities

Joseph Floyd Manor residents live in squalor, while smokestack enthusiasts across the country rejoice.

DON WATTS

Clarksville Lane

Goose Creek