Letters to the Editor: Public beach access versus public health safety

I would like to respond to Brian Hicks’ March 25 column on closing local barrier islands to outside access.

Considering the effects of spring break in Florida or Mardi Gras in New Orleans had on the spread of the coronavirus, the only prudent action is to close our beaches by restricting access.

Florida and Louisiana are now hot spots for the virus.

The inconvenience to beachgoers is nothing compared to the public health.

Kudos to the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach for acting before it is too late.

JAN ANDERSON

Seagrass Lane

Isle of Palms

Stem child abuse

With our social distancing and staying home, we are in a time we have never experienced.

This is a time and an environment in which child abuse is likely to occur. Abuse crosses all social and economic levels of society. Even some in the upper echelon are abusers.

Stress, drugs or alcohol, communication problems, culture, poverty and loss of control or anger are all underlying causes of abuse.

A note to society: Please try to understand your children, watch your words, get control of yourself before disciplining a child, take a time-out yourself or call a friend to talk things over.

If you, as a parent, are depressed or have a medical condition or a substance-abuse problem, call the appropriate hotlines for help.

The effects of abuse are devastating and life-lasting whether a child, an adult or anyone in the way of anger.

Remember, child abuse includes physical, sexual and emotional abuse, as well as neglect.

Social forces today also play a pivotal role in shaping an abuser’s values and attitudes, as well as creating an environment where abusive behavior is even rewarded.

Speak to your children as if they are the wisest, kindest, most beautiful and magical humans on Earth, for what they believe is what they will become.

LYNN YOUNG

Founder, Lowcountry Orphan Relief

River Reach Way

Charleston

Read stimulus bill

In response to the March 26 Post and Courier letter to the editor “Dems held us hostage,” I would suggest the letter writer read the stimulus bill.

None of the proposals listed by the writer made it into the bill’s final version.

Further, I would ask this of all those who have railed against government for so many years: Will you tear up the check you will be receiving as part of this bill, and will you decline unemployment pay?

To not decline government assistance would be hypocritical.

DAN HOLLEY

Wedgepark Road

Charleston

Turn on the light

The quote in the March 27 Post and Courier’s “Thought for Today” says, “Fear grows in darkness; if you think there’s a bogeyman around the corner, turn on the light.”

This made me think about our shared reality with this horrible coronavirus. Maybe we can turn on a light and look at things a bit differently to find something good.

Let’s look at a very real positive. We are giving Mother Nature a break. This worldwide phenomenon is keeping millions of exhaust-spewing vehicles off the road, plane pollution out of the skies and industries from pumping pollution into the air and our waterways.

We live near a busy railroad, and even trains are not rolling with the same frequency. My allergies have not been as bad this spring. It may be a combination of staying inside and recent rains.

If we had been told to stay inside for two or three days for the good of our planet, would we have done it? With COVID-19 on our doorstep, we are beyond that.

Maybe we have given our planet time to heal itself in some small way. I think all this sacrifice will be applied to the debt we all have accumulated.

Let something good come of it, whether it be renewed faith in the beauty of family or of faith itself.

For some, it might be to realize just how small this world is and how very similar we all are. Or a keener sense in seeing how simple acts of kindness can make a difference in someone else’s life. Maybe that’s what “turning on the light” really is about.

GWEN FISH

Tall Sail Drive

Charleston

Praise for VA hospital

Once again, I want to sing the praises of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

I have never experienced anything less than excellent care, service and friendliness.

I compliment the care team to which I am assigned. It is overall a wonderful facility and Charleston is so blessed to have it here.

RICKY G. MARTIN

Dogwood Road

Charleston