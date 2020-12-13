Letters to the Editor: Protect police in any hate crime bill

A Dec. 2 Post and Courier article reported on the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s support for a state hate crimes law.

Following the recent passage of a hate crimes bill in Georgia, only South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming do not have such a law.

So, the chamber wants to “continue the momentum” for a law in our state.

One important element was missing from the story.

Georgia’s bill passed only after a companion bill gave added legal protections to police officers. The article observed that Arkansas was working toward a hate crimes bill, but it failed to mention that Arkansas already has a law that enhances penalties for crimes against police.

Two particularly horrific assaults occurred against police officers in 2016.

The first one included the senseless ambush of five officers in Dallas. The second one involved the assassination of three officers in Baton Rouge.

Events like these provided the impetus for Louisiana to become the first state to expand its hate crimes law to protect police and firefighters. Since then, similar laws have been passed in more than a dozen states.

States are now recognizing that added legal protections for police serve as a deterrent and send a needed message to law enforcement that their communities support them.

Passing hate crime legislation in South Carolina without including law enforcement will be a hard sell. If proponents are to have any shot at passing a law, they need to expand its protections to include police and also firefighters.

RANDY SADLER

Plantation Circle

Summerville

Rename Thurmond fitness center

As a professor at the University of South Carolina, it disturbs me that the student fitness center is named after Strom Thurmond, a politician best known for his defense of segregation.

U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, among others, has said that the gym does not memorialize segregation but rather Thurmond’s positive accomplishments like providing efficient constituent service.

The truth is we don’t know why Thurmond’s name was chosen because there is almost no public information about the naming process.

Administrators including President Robert Caslen and Provost William F. Tate IV say that they responded to public requests concerning the gym name by creating the Commission on University History.

The commission has existed for over a year. Its only interaction with the public has been hosting open forums, but the forums seem purposeless.

At the forums, the commission is just listening to addresses by the public without offering feedback.

Less than half the commission attended the last forum.

As more time passes without action, the administration’s responses begin to look like deflections.

Community members disagree on how to address the gym issue, but everyone should agree that we need to move forward on it.

I encourage people to make it clear to the university that continued inaction is unacceptable. Write letters to university leadership and expressing yourself on social media.

Many of my older relatives regret not having done more to speak out against segregation.

When I am older, I hope I will look with pride on what we did to remove segregation’s legacy.

JESSE KASS

Greene Street

Columbia

Sacrifices needed

On Thanksgiving, I experienced an excellent turkey dinner prepared by my wife.

The only other person to join us was her brother, who lives alone.

Other family members were either having dinner by themselves or were far away.

It was not the Thanksgiving I wanted, but I was thankful nonetheless.

It made me think of my mom and dad, and what it was like for them when they experienced World War II.

Before the war, they both worked for Republic Aviation, but when it started, my dad joined the Army Air Corps and became a gunnery instructor on B-17s.

We were a different country then.

I have a friend who grew up in Bamberg who can remember accompanying his dad, an air raid warden, to advise local residents of their responsibility to keep blinds drawn to prevent light leakage that could aid enemy bombers in finding targets.

We never had enemy bombers over America because we were a nation undivided against a common enemy.

I still have my ration book that limited the purchase of just about everything.

Sacrifices then were gladly made to aid those on the front lines. Today, the people on the front lines are our health care workers.

Christmas is just around the corner, and I need not wonder what my mom and dad would expect me to do for our country, insofar as getting the family together.

The COVID-19 virus is every bit as dangerous to our country’s security as the Nazis were during WWII.

The only question is, are we willing to make the sacrifices necessary to defeat it?

DOUGLAS DEVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston

Highway 61 speedway

S.C. Highway 61 is a 67-mile-long road, running in an east-west direction from Charleston to near Branchville.

The 10-mile portion from Church Creek Bridge in West Ashley to Bacon’s Bridge Road near Summerville is designated a National Scenic Byway.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation recently reduced the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph along a 7-mile stretch from just west of Middleton Plantation in Dorchester County to Bees Ferry Road in Charleston County.

This stretch also has been designated among the most dangerous roads in the United States.

This speed reduction has been largely ignored by some drivers, whether of high-priced automobiles or pickup trucks, with many speeding and often passing over the double yellow lines.

The recent road resurfacing and slightly wider shoulders in Dorchester County have only served to exacerbate the hazardous conditions.

The speed reduction warning and speed limit signs near Middleton were removed in mid-November. The extension of the double lines in Charleston County seems to be an added challenge to those who ignore the new speed limit.

To make matters worse, I asked a DOT commissioner about law enforcement patroling the road.

The commissioner said it would be difficult to accomplish, as there are not enough opportunities to set up stationary checkpoints or allow a moving patrol to execute a 3-point turnaround to pursue a vehicle.

This leaves commuters and visitors to wonder who will step up to bring about much-needed patroling changes, and when.

FRANK A. FREEMAN

King Charles Circle

Summerville