Letters to the Editor: Protect Phillips community history, identity

Sixteen years ago, the Spaulding-Paolozzi Foundation made a grant that allowed four artists, including Walter Hood, who is currently working on the landscape design for the International African American Museum, to explore the Phillips community and make suggestions about its sustainability.

The Phillips community is truly a community, and one that showed those of us involved in the project what the word “community” still means, even at the beginning of the 21st century.

Residents of the Phillips community can trace their families back to the area’s founding soon after the Civil War. It is a community where people know each other, know each other’s children, and know each other’s parents.

It is a community that is extraordinarily economically integrated, where those who struggle have a caring network among those who live more comfortably. In short, it is the kind of community that nurtures and supports its members.

In the 19th century, it made sense for the initial Phillips community landowners to buy land on both sides of what is now S.C. Highway 41. A community built along a main street provides access for all.

Yet even in 2004, it already was clear that widening Highway 41 could destroy that innate sense of community; the relentless onslaught of traffic was already dividing residents on either side of the road.

And today, of course, the increased traffic is generated by homeowners in new developments who want their homes to be free of traffic noise as well as the ability to drive quickly once they leave their homes.

The plan to expand Highway 41 within the Phillips community is a stark demonstration of what so many protesters have condemned under the Black Lives Matter banner: A black community is being sacrificed to accommodate new developments whose traffic needs could have been addressed when those developments were built.

And those traffic needs could still be addressed without damaging this historic community.

I urge Charleston County to respect and protect the Phillips community by finding alternatives to widening Highway 41. It is necessary for the preservation of our area’s history and identity.

NIGEL REDDEN

President

Spaulding-Paolozzi Foundation

George Street

Charleston

Save environment

In the Trump administration’s assault on our environment, natural ecosystems and future generations, it has revoked the previous administration’s control over methane releases.

Methane is a potent pollutant that by some estimates has 80 times the heat-trapping potential of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

This reversal on methane controls was done despite most big oil and gas companies urging the administration to regulate releases of this harmful gas.

This administration has orchestrated more than 100 environmental rollbacks.

It is what one would expect from appointees brought in to thwart the mission of their respective agencies, including the EPA being run by a former coal industry lobbyist.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

So you’ll know who to blame when the hurricane, rain bomb or major forest fire fueled by climate change occurs.

One can only hope for a quick change in administrations and in environmental policies. The future of our planet’s health and our very civilization depend on it.

STEVE GILBERT

Oyster Point Row

James Island

Pedestal must go

The removal of all vestiges of the John C. Calhoun statue will signal at last that democracy belongs to all.

Not only was Calhoun an ardent supporter of slavery, he also worked tirelessly to restrict the operations of democracy.

He argued that government created class conflict, and that the ruling class, property owners, was being exploited for the sake of the underclass.

The interests of the rich were not adequately protected. Andrew Jackson suggested that Calhoun should be hung for treason.

Calhoun’s ideas fermented for years.

During the Great Depression, Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal was despised by the well-to-do.

Calhoun’s ideas started a decadeslong quest to drown government as the expression of the strengths and aspirations of the people and to replace it with the profit-making interests of the wealthy.

Family farms were laid to waste by industrialized production. Industries were unleashed that poisoned the environment.

Public education was hollowed out to provide a docile, pliable workforce, and unions were undermined and workplace safety undermined.

Calhoun’s concepts underpinned the strategic buyout of small businesses, which devastated communities.

They sowed discord in the name of religion and race.

Someday, we may be able to mimic “The Road Runner” and toss a black hole in place of the monument that would swallow all the treasonous poison spewed by Calhoun and his followers.

Our charge now is to aim for a more perfect union and a democracy that can improve the lot of every American.

WHITNEY POWERS

Gadsden Street

Charleston