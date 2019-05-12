During the past few months, I’ve become increasingly aware of the danger to the public from speeding cars, trucks and SUVs in public parking lots and garages.
Many drivers treat parking lots and garage alleyways like public highways. They aren’t. They’re meant to be safely shared by motorists and pedestrians.
They frequently contain small children, slow-moving older adults and people with sight, hearing or other impediments who may not notice a fast-approaching vehicle until the last second.
To be safe for all, these shared areas require extra caution by drivers. Yet in areas where vehicle speeds above 5 mph are simply not safe, I routinely witness large vehicles barreling through a lot or garage alleyway at 15-20 mph or faster.
I appeal to my fellow motorists: When you are driving through public parking areas and garages, please slow down.
THE REV. DAVID R. BOONE
Charter schools
I write in response to the May 6 commentary by Jeanne Allen, “Who is killing charter schools?”
It contains a passage that reads, “And charter students in Oakland, for instance, perform dramatically better and have cohort graduation rates of 72 percent, compared to 50 percent in public schools.”
Presuming this article is referring to schools in Oakland, California, I felt compelled to respond.
I have worked for Oakland Schools since 2016, and at no time recently have the graduation rates dropped even close to the 50 percent the writer mentioned.
In the 2017-18 school year, for example, the four-year cohort graduation rate was 73.5 percent. The year before, it was 70.7 percent.
There is obviously still much room for improvement here in Oakland, but we are on a steady upward trajectory, and dramatically overstating the problem does not help the discussion about how to improve the education of all students in Oakland and in our nation.
JOHN SASAKI
Communications Director,
Oakland Unified School District
Unborn children
Have you ever wondered what aborted children would say to us, the living?
Ever wonder how a presidential candidate such as Bernie Sanders can work to take away the life of an unborn child and want to give a right to vote to those in prison? Since aborted babies can’t vote, shouldn’t we let our votes count for them?
On the National Day of Prayer, May 2, President Donald Trump announced regulations to protect the rights of health care workers who have moral or religious objections to abortion.
Yet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “these bigoted rules are immoral, deeply discriminatory and downright deadly.”
The Bible clearly gives great value to the unborn and offers forgiveness to those who abort the unborn.
I thank God for all the neonatal health care workers who meticulously care for the precious lives of pre-term babies.
Thank your mother for being pro-life with you.
KENNY GEDDINGS
The right to choose
George Will’s May 5 column on “heartbeat legislation” and abortions in the United States was an intelligent and well-thought-out article, except it neglected to mention the central issue of the entire debate: a woman’s right to choose.
The real argument is about a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, and the right of a woman to not be subservient to the government (state or federal) in any way.
As Ruth Bader Ginsburg said: “What it’s about is that a woman has a fundamental right to make this (abortion) decision for herself.”
Going back to Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a case decided the year before Justice Ginsburg joined the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer clarified the “undue burden” standard for evaluating the constitutionality of abortion regulations.
“We recognize,” he wrote quoting Roe v. Wade, “that the ‘State has a legitimate interest in seeing to it that abortion, like any other medical procedure, is performed under circumstances that ensure maximum safety for the patient.’” But, he noted, citing Casey, “unnecessary health regulations that have the purpose or effect of presenting a substantial obstacle to a woman seeking an abortion impose an undue burden on that right.”
The Casey rule, he stated, “requires that courts consider the burdens a law imposes on abortion access together with the benefits those laws confer.”
George Will’s article was a passionless analysis of the so-called “heartbeat” bills. But where was the humanity? Where was the respect for the law in our country?
ART KLEIN
Help Venezuela
The United States needs to provide military assistance to Venezuela’s legitimate President Juan Guaido.
Nicolas Maduro’s regime has become a threat to the USA. These are reasons why:
There have been reports of connections between Hezbollah and members of the Maduro regime, and Venezuelan passports have been issued to Hezbollah members.
There have been reports about Maduro confidants being associated with drug traffickers and money launderers.
There are claims Russia intends to place military assets in Venezuela, and that China has provided military assets to that regime.
There are allegations Maduro has coordinated efforts to provide uranium to Iran.
The Maduro government has contributed to the largest refugee crisis on the continent, destabilizing the region.
Cuban influence is contributing to all five points above.
Failure to address the threats of the Maduro regime has the potential to further destabilize the region. The United States will suffer consequences if it fails to act. About 85 percent of Venezuelans favor Guaido. It is the remaining part of the population that is bringing this country to the brink of collapse. We must act.
RICHARD GARCIA
Teacher pay
Terry Peterson’s commentary in the April 17 Post and Courier about better pay needed to hire and retain good teachers was on target.
We are capable of providing better pay to our teachers and may be seeing the kind of activism that will lead to higher wages and better working conditions.
Are our politicians advocating unionization by their collective “do nothing” response? How much disrespect can our teachers tolerate?
Inadequate schooling appears endemic for poor, black children in our public, segregated schools. How much disrespect can the black community tolerate?
Is there a confluence of interests between teachers and our communities? Is there a possibility of a concerted action to reconstitute our failing schools? Is anyone listening?
If there is the possibility of a movement, count me in.
LUTHER W. SEABROOK
