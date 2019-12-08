I read with sadness the Nov. 21 Post and Courier article by Bo Petersen about the possibility of the Mount Pleasant bird haven vanishing.

I understand that the Department of Natural Resources has the final word on whether the conservation easement will be extended. I certainly hope the agency does that.

I know the Town Council and mayor aren’t directly involved, but I hope the new council members will step up to the plate and do what they can to encourage DNR to renew the easement.

The deer, birds and other wildlife are victims of this appetite to build. Where does it stop?

I am an animal lover and am sad when I see natural habitats destroyed by those who just want to make money.

Mount Pleasant should do everything in its power to exert its influence on the DNR and other organizations to protect our green spaces.

The animals were here first. Let’s give them a break.

GARY DAVIS

U.S. Highway 17

Mount Pleasant

Police academy

Color me impressed, in awe and extremely grateful.

Forty interested citizens recently completed the eight-week Citizen Police Academy provided by the city of Charleston.

Every week, our class met with people from the various departments for hands-on learning. It was incredible.

We wore the “super hero” belt to better understand the various tools of the trade.

Presentation topics included blood splatter analysis and unconscious bias.

We were shown how to enter a room or building properly when you don’t know what is inside and experienced, through reenactment scenarios, the multitude of decisions that must be made in a nanosecond for so many aspects of the job.

We talked to motorcycle officers, the DUI enforcer, the canine patrol, the bomb squad, the dive team, the SWAT team, crowd control and the drone operator.

That was in just one evening.

What impressed us the most was the quality of the program the city put together. And I don’t mean just the Citizen Police Academy.

We met with at least 75 representatives of the police force and we were overwhelmed by the professionalism, caring nature and expertise we saw each and every time.

Our men and women in blue are fantastic.

DONNA MCCASKILL

Governors Court

Mount Pleasant

SUSAN FOX

Harrow Street

Charleston

Holiday loneliness

During the holiday season, many will struggle with increased feelings of loneliness, especially seniors, who spend more time alone than the average adult.

According to Meals on Wheels America, 1 in 4 senior citizens in the United States lives alone.

Isolation can cause health problems, including a heightened risk of heart disease, dementia and premature death.

The holidays also bring their own challenges for isolated seniors, as they may struggle with increased lack of mobility and grief over lost loved ones.

In September, the Jean Griswold Foundation partnered with Meals on Wheels America to tackle the senior isolation epidemic.

We at Griswold Home Care have seen first-hand how companionship improves one’s well-being, and we’re proud to support an organization that shares our mission of helping people live fulfilling lives at home.

This season, we encourage you to join our efforts by checking on your aging loved ones often.

FRANCIS JOHNSON

Manager, Griswold Home Care of Charleston

Springhall Drive

Goose Creek

Utility monopolies

The Nov. 25 Post and Courier editorial itemizes the problems with the Public Service Commission and the monopoly utilities in South Carolina.

If you were upset by these revelations, wait until next year.

I can’t imagine how the utilities and PSC will try to justify ratepayers being charged for the nuclear reactor fiasco.

TERRY TSURUTIS

Bull Street

Charleston

Litter problems

Most of the litter that I see on roads comes from trucks and pickups.

It’s things like garbage bags, brush, tree limbs, burlapped shrubs and straw bales.

I also see plywood, wallboard, lumber, insulation, mattresses, chairs, ladders, bags of cans and plastic bottles, corrugated boxes, five-gallon buckets and construction trash; these things blow out of truck beds.

On Folly Road, there are towels, bathing suits, clothing, beach toys and coolers that came from pickup beds.

This litter is obviously not stuff people toss out of their car windows.

PalmettoPride has done a pretty good job of teaching young people and their parents not to throw out fast-food trash.

Driving on I-26 across South Carolina, I observe that trash increases near the landfill exits. Every hauler or pickup needs to secure its load and cover it with a well-secured tarp.

Recently, a relative’s car and radiator had extensive damage after hitting a metal office chair on the Ravenel Bridge.

It was a windy evening. Add a headwind or crosswind and the turbulence of driving 45-70 mph, and an open load experiences hurricane force winds.

On the James Island connector with a crosswind, objects fly from trucks as they reach 40-45 mph. Another major type of litter on the interstates are retreads from truck tires, shredded rubber and steel belts. It’s unsightly.

Our Legislature doesn’t tax trucks enough to keep the roads clean. It’s time they require all truck beds to have covers and enforce the law with traffic cameras.

L.E. MOORE JR.

Folly Road

Folly Beach